Categorie
Politica Sociale Ultime Notizie

Le reazioni delle celebrità alla vittoria di Joe Biden e Kamala Harris

Elezioni USA 2020: quelle che seguono sono alcune delle reazioni di artisti e celebrità come Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Lana del Rey e Ariana Grande alla vittoria di Joe Biden e Kamala Harris, la prima vicepresidente donna della storia degli Stati Uniti d’America.

Il democratico Joe Biden ha vinto le elezioni americane 2020 ed è diventato il 46° Presidente degli Stati Uniti d’America che il 20 gennaio 2021 prenderà il posto di Donald Trump alla Casa Bianca.

Quelle che seguono sono alcune delle reazioni di artisti e celebrità come Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Lana del Rey e Ariana Grande alla vittoria di Biden e Kamala Harris, la prima vicepresidente donna della storia degli USA. Con buona pace di Trump. (La redazione)

Related posts:

L'album d'esordio di JW Francis: il perfetto esempio di artista indie contemporaneo
"Calmo": l'album di debutto di Young Signorino
Pubblicità