La giovanissima Nell Smith canta Nick Cave con il supporto dei Flaming Lips

I Flaming Lips annunciano un tour mondiale per presentare il loro ultimo album in studio, American Head, uscito nel 2020 per Warner Records e Bella Union.
La formazione neopsichedelica di Oklahoma City, guidata da Wayne Coyne, il 26 novembre 2021 ha pubblicato Where The Viaduct Looms, un album suonato e prodotto dai Flaming Lips, contenente 9 cover di Nick Cave cantate e arrangiate dalla quattordicenne Nell Smith. (La redazione)
Tutti i concerti in programma dei Flaming Lips
- Gio Dic 30 2021The Flaming Lips
The Caverns, Pelham, TN, US
- Ven Dic 31 2021The Flaming Lips
The Caverns, Pelham, TN, US
- Dom Mar 27 2022The Flaming Lips
Aztec Theatre, San Antonio, TX, US
- Lun Mar 28 2022The Flaming Lips
House of Blues Houston, Houston, TX, US
- Mar Mar 29 2022The Flaming Lips
Fillmore New Orleans, New Orleans, LA, US
- Gio Mar 31 2022The Flaming Lips
The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, Miami Beach, FL, US
- Ven Apr 01 2022The Flaming Lips
Hard Rock Live Orlando, Orlando, FL, US
- Sab Apr 02 2022The Flaming Lips
Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, GA, US
- Lun Apr 04 2022The Flaming Lips
The Pageant, St Louis, MO, US
- Mar Apr 05 2022The Flaming Lips
Andrew J. Brady Icon Music Center, Cincinnati, OH, US
- Mer Apr 06 2022The Flaming Lips
Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL, US
- Ven Apr 08 2022The Flaming Lips
Palace Theatre, St. Paul, MN, US
- Sab Apr 09 2022The Flaming Lips
The Sylvee, Madison, WI, US
- Dom Apr 10 2022The Flaming Lips
Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI, US
- Lun Apr 25 2022The Flaming Lips
Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO, US
- Mar Apr 26 2022The Flaming Lips
Union Event Center (The Union), Salt Lake City, UT, US
- Gio Apr 28 2022The Flaming Lips
Knitting Factory Concert House - Boise, Boise, ID, US
- Ven Apr 29 2022The Flaming Lips
McMenamin's Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR, US
- Sab Apr 30 2022The Flaming Lips
Knitting Factory Concert House - Spokane, Spokane, WA, US
- Lun Mag 02 2022The Flaming Lips, Particle Kid
Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC, Canada
- Mar Mag 03 2022The Flaming Lips
Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC, Canada
- Mer Mag 04 2022The Flaming Lips
Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA, US
- Ven Mag 06 2022The Flaming Lips
The Warfield, San Francisco, CA, US
- Sab Mag 07 2022The Flaming Lips
The Warfield, San Francisco, CA, US
- Lun Mag 09 2022The Flaming Lips, Particle Kid
The Wiltern, Los Angeles (LA), CA, US
- Mer Mag 25 2022The Flaming Lips
Leeds Uni Stylus, Leeds, UK
- Gio Mag 26 2022The Flaming Lips
O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool, UK
- Gio Mag 26 - 29 2022Bearded Theory's Spring Gathering 2022
Catton Hall, Walton-on-trent, UK
- Ven Mag 27 2022The Flaming Lips
Junction 1, Glasgow, UK
- Lun Mag 30 2022The Flaming Lips
Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, UK
