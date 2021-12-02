La giovanissima Nell Smith canta Nick Cave con il supporto dei Flaming Lips

1 Minuto

121 Parole

I Flaming Lips annunciano un tour mondiale per presentare il loro ultimo album in studio, American Head, uscito nel 2020 per Warner Records e Bella Union.

La formazione neopsichedelica di Oklahoma City, guidata da Wayne Coyne, il 26 novembre 2021 ha pubblicato Where The Viaduct Looms, un album suonato e prodotto dai Flaming Lips, contenente 9 cover di Nick Cave cantate e arrangiate dalla quattordicenne Nell Smith. (La redazione)

ASCOLTA WHERE THE VIADUCT LOOMS

Tutti i concerti in programma dei Flaming Lips