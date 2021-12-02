La giovanissima Nell Smith canta Nick Cave con il supporto dei Flaming Lips

«Where The Viaduct Looms», suonato e prodotto dai Flaming Lips, è un album contenente 9 cover di Nick Cave cantate e arrangiate dalla quattordicenne Nell Smith.

Nell and The Flaming Lips
Nell and The Flaming Lips (photo press)
Flaming Lips annunciano un tour mondiale per presentare il loro ultimo album in studio, American Head, uscito nel 2020 per Warner Records e Bella Union.

La formazione neopsichedelica di Oklahoma City, guidata da Wayne Coyne, il 26 novembre 2021 ha pubblicato Where The Viaduct Looms, un album suonato e prodotto dai Flaming Lips, contenente 9 cover di Nick Cave cantate e arrangiate dalla quattordicenne Nell Smith. (La redazione)

