martedì 2 giugno 2026

Concerti e festival in programma Dal Mississippi al Po Festival 2026 live giovedì 21 maggio 2026 – Sala Dei Teatini, Via Scalabrini, 9, 29121, Piacenza, Italy

live giovedì 21 maggio 2026 – Sala Dei Teatini, Via Scalabrini, 9, 29121, Piacenza, Italy PinkPantheress at AFAS Live (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – AFAS Live, Johan Cruijff Boulevard 590, 1101DS, Amsterdam, Net

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – AFAS Live, Johan Cruijff Boulevard 590, 1101DS, Amsterdam, Net Empire of the Sun at Gronda Lund (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Gronda Lund, Stockholm, Sweden

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Gronda Lund, Stockholm, Sweden MARINA at O2 Academy Glasgow (01 Jun 26) with Mikayla Geier and Pri live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – O2 Academy Glasgow, 121 Eglinton St, G5 9NT, Glasgow, UK

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – O2 Academy Glasgow, 121 Eglinton St, G5 9NT, Glasgow, UK Kaytranada and Uncle Waffles at Ziggo Dome (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Ziggo Dome, De Passage 100, 1101 AX, Amsterdam, Netherlands

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Ziggo Dome, De Passage 100, 1101 AX, Amsterdam, Netherlands Conan Gray at Halle D, Wiener Stadthalle (01 Jun 26) with Esha Tew live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Halle D, Wiener Stadthalle, Roland-Rainer-Platz 1 / Eingang Mär

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Halle D, Wiener Stadthalle, Roland-Rainer-Platz 1 / Eingang Mär Kraftwerk at Bristol Beacon (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Bristol Beacon, Colston Street, BS1, Bristol, UK

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Bristol Beacon, Colston Street, BS1, Bristol, UK UB40 and Maxi Priest at Brighton Centre (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Brighton Centre, Kings Rd, BN1 2GR, Brighton, UK

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Brighton Centre, Kings Rd, BN1 2GR, Brighton, UK Chance Peña at Debaser Strand (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Debaser Strand, Hornstulls Strand 4, 11739, Stockholm, Sweden

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Debaser Strand, Hornstulls Strand 4, 11739, Stockholm, Sweden Fat Freddy's Drop at Sentrum Scene (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Sentrum Scene, Arbeidersamfunnets plass 1, 0181, Oslo, Norway

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Sentrum Scene, Arbeidersamfunnets plass 1, 0181, Oslo, Norway James Morrison and Talia Rae at Brighton Dome (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Brighton Dome, 17-19 Church St, BN1 1RB, Brighton, UK

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Brighton Dome, 17-19 Church St, BN1 1RB, Brighton, UK JMSN and Samy Sharif at Gorilla (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Gorilla, 54-56 Whitworth St W, M1 5WW, Manchester, UK

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Gorilla, 54-56 Whitworth St W, M1 5WW, Manchester, UK Macy Gray at New Century (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – New Century, Mayes Street, M60 4ES, Manchester, UK

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – New Century, Mayes Street, M60 4ES, Manchester, UK Marcos Valle at Bremen Teater (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Bremen Teater, Nyropsgade 41, 1602, Copenhagen, Denmark

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Bremen Teater, Nyropsgade 41, 1602, Copenhagen, Denmark Richard Thompson at Mandela Hall (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Mandela Hall, 75-87 University Road, BT7 1NF, Belfast, UK 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15

Concerti della settimana PinkPantheress at AFAS Live (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – AFAS Live, Johan Cruijff Boulevard 590, 1101DS, Amsterdam, Net

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – AFAS Live, Johan Cruijff Boulevard 590, 1101DS, Amsterdam, Net Empire of the Sun at Gronda Lund (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Gronda Lund, Stockholm, Sweden

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Gronda Lund, Stockholm, Sweden MARINA at O2 Academy Glasgow (01 Jun 26) with Mikayla Geier and Pri live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – O2 Academy Glasgow, 121 Eglinton St, G5 9NT, Glasgow, UK

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – O2 Academy Glasgow, 121 Eglinton St, G5 9NT, Glasgow, UK Kaytranada and Uncle Waffles at Ziggo Dome (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Ziggo Dome, De Passage 100, 1101 AX, Amsterdam, Netherlands

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Ziggo Dome, De Passage 100, 1101 AX, Amsterdam, Netherlands Conan Gray at Halle D, Wiener Stadthalle (01 Jun 26) with Esha Tew live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Halle D, Wiener Stadthalle, Roland-Rainer-Platz 1 / Eingang Mär

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Halle D, Wiener Stadthalle, Roland-Rainer-Platz 1 / Eingang Mär Kraftwerk at Bristol Beacon (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Bristol Beacon, Colston Street, BS1, Bristol, UK

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Bristol Beacon, Colston Street, BS1, Bristol, UK UB40 and Maxi Priest at Brighton Centre (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Brighton Centre, Kings Rd, BN1 2GR, Brighton, UK

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Brighton Centre, Kings Rd, BN1 2GR, Brighton, UK Chance Peña at Debaser Strand (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Debaser Strand, Hornstulls Strand 4, 11739, Stockholm, Sweden

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Debaser Strand, Hornstulls Strand 4, 11739, Stockholm, Sweden Fat Freddy's Drop at Sentrum Scene (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Sentrum Scene, Arbeidersamfunnets plass 1, 0181, Oslo, Norway

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Sentrum Scene, Arbeidersamfunnets plass 1, 0181, Oslo, Norway James Morrison and Talia Rae at Brighton Dome (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Brighton Dome, 17-19 Church St, BN1 1RB, Brighton, UK

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Brighton Dome, 17-19 Church St, BN1 1RB, Brighton, UK JMSN and Samy Sharif at Gorilla (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Gorilla, 54-56 Whitworth St W, M1 5WW, Manchester, UK

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Gorilla, 54-56 Whitworth St W, M1 5WW, Manchester, UK Macy Gray at New Century (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – New Century, Mayes Street, M60 4ES, Manchester, UK

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – New Century, Mayes Street, M60 4ES, Manchester, UK Marcos Valle at Bremen Teater (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Bremen Teater, Nyropsgade 41, 1602, Copenhagen, Denmark

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Bremen Teater, Nyropsgade 41, 1602, Copenhagen, Denmark Richard Thompson at Mandela Hall (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Mandela Hall, 75-87 University Road, BT7 1NF, Belfast, UK

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Mandela Hall, 75-87 University Road, BT7 1NF, Belfast, UK Valerie June at Concorde 2 (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Dr, BN2 1EN, Brighton, UK

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Dr, BN2 1EN, Brighton, UK WhoMadeWho at Space Riccione (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Space Riccione, Riccione, Italy

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Space Riccione, Riccione, Italy Ivri at The Deaf Institute (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – The Deaf Institute, 135 Grosvenor Street, M1 7HE, Manchester

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – The Deaf Institute, 135 Grosvenor Street, M1 7HE, Manchester C.W. Stoneking at The Cluny (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – The Cluny, 36 Lime Street, Ouseburn, NE1 2PQ, Newcastle Upon T

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – The Cluny, 36 Lime Street, Ouseburn, NE1 2PQ, Newcastle Upon T Alasdair Roberts at Primavera a La Ciutat Barcelona 2026 (01 Jun 26 live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Primavera a La Ciutat Barcelona 2026, Barcelona, Spain

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Primavera a La Ciutat Barcelona 2026, Barcelona, Spain Bo Ningen at Rust (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Rust, Guldbergsgade 8, 2200, Copenhagen, Denmark

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Rust, Guldbergsgade 8, 2200, Copenhagen, Denmark Richie Hawtin at Foro Italico (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Foro Italico, Piazza Lauro De Bosis, 00196, Rome, Italy

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Foro Italico, Piazza Lauro De Bosis, 00196, Rome, Italy Iosonouncane at Anfiteatro Campana Dei Caduti (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Anfiteatro Campana Dei Caduti, Via Miravalle, 38068, Rovereto

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Anfiteatro Campana Dei Caduti, Via Miravalle, 38068, Rovereto Meganoidi at Grizzly Pub (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Grizzly Pub, Piazza Alberica n.10, 54033, Carrara, Italy

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Grizzly Pub, Piazza Alberica n.10, 54033, Carrara, Italy Primavera a la Ciutat Barcelona 2026 live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Barcelona, Spain

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Barcelona, Spain Dub Smugglers at Manchester River Cruises (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Manchester River Cruises, M6 8QA, Manchester, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Manchester River Cruises, M6 8QA, Manchester, UK Sigils UK, Ward XVI, VMBRA, and JOANovARC at Rebellion (06 Jun 2 live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Rebellion, 2B Whitworth St, M1 5WZ, Manchester, UK

Concerti di giugno 2026 PinkPantheress at AFAS Live (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – AFAS Live, Johan Cruijff Boulevard 590, 1101DS, Amsterdam, Net

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – AFAS Live, Johan Cruijff Boulevard 590, 1101DS, Amsterdam, Net Empire of the Sun at Gronda Lund (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Gronda Lund, Stockholm, Sweden

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Gronda Lund, Stockholm, Sweden MARINA at O2 Academy Glasgow (01 Jun 26) with Mikayla Geier and Pri live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – O2 Academy Glasgow, 121 Eglinton St, G5 9NT, Glasgow, UK

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – O2 Academy Glasgow, 121 Eglinton St, G5 9NT, Glasgow, UK Kaytranada and Uncle Waffles at Ziggo Dome (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Ziggo Dome, De Passage 100, 1101 AX, Amsterdam, Netherlands

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Ziggo Dome, De Passage 100, 1101 AX, Amsterdam, Netherlands Conan Gray at Halle D, Wiener Stadthalle (01 Jun 26) with Esha Tew live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Halle D, Wiener Stadthalle, Roland-Rainer-Platz 1 / Eingang Mär

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Halle D, Wiener Stadthalle, Roland-Rainer-Platz 1 / Eingang Mär Kraftwerk at Bristol Beacon (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Bristol Beacon, Colston Street, BS1, Bristol, UK

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Bristol Beacon, Colston Street, BS1, Bristol, UK UB40 and Maxi Priest at Brighton Centre (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Brighton Centre, Kings Rd, BN1 2GR, Brighton, UK

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Brighton Centre, Kings Rd, BN1 2GR, Brighton, UK Chance Peña at Debaser Strand (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Debaser Strand, Hornstulls Strand 4, 11739, Stockholm, Sweden

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Debaser Strand, Hornstulls Strand 4, 11739, Stockholm, Sweden Fat Freddy's Drop at Sentrum Scene (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Sentrum Scene, Arbeidersamfunnets plass 1, 0181, Oslo, Norway

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Sentrum Scene, Arbeidersamfunnets plass 1, 0181, Oslo, Norway James Morrison and Talia Rae at Brighton Dome (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Brighton Dome, 17-19 Church St, BN1 1RB, Brighton, UK

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Brighton Dome, 17-19 Church St, BN1 1RB, Brighton, UK JMSN and Samy Sharif at Gorilla (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Gorilla, 54-56 Whitworth St W, M1 5WW, Manchester, UK

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Gorilla, 54-56 Whitworth St W, M1 5WW, Manchester, UK Macy Gray at New Century (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – New Century, Mayes Street, M60 4ES, Manchester, UK

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – New Century, Mayes Street, M60 4ES, Manchester, UK Marcos Valle at Bremen Teater (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Bremen Teater, Nyropsgade 41, 1602, Copenhagen, Denmark

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Bremen Teater, Nyropsgade 41, 1602, Copenhagen, Denmark Richard Thompson at Mandela Hall (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Mandela Hall, 75-87 University Road, BT7 1NF, Belfast, UK

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Mandela Hall, 75-87 University Road, BT7 1NF, Belfast, UK Valerie June at Concorde 2 (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Dr, BN2 1EN, Brighton, UK

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Dr, BN2 1EN, Brighton, UK WhoMadeWho at Space Riccione (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Space Riccione, Riccione, Italy

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Space Riccione, Riccione, Italy Ivri at The Deaf Institute (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – The Deaf Institute, 135 Grosvenor Street, M1 7HE, Manchester

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – The Deaf Institute, 135 Grosvenor Street, M1 7HE, Manchester C.W. Stoneking at The Cluny (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – The Cluny, 36 Lime Street, Ouseburn, NE1 2PQ, Newcastle Upon T

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – The Cluny, 36 Lime Street, Ouseburn, NE1 2PQ, Newcastle Upon T Alasdair Roberts at Primavera a La Ciutat Barcelona 2026 (01 Jun 26 live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Primavera a La Ciutat Barcelona 2026, Barcelona, Spain

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Primavera a La Ciutat Barcelona 2026, Barcelona, Spain Bo Ningen at Rust (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Rust, Guldbergsgade 8, 2200, Copenhagen, Denmark

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Rust, Guldbergsgade 8, 2200, Copenhagen, Denmark Richie Hawtin at Foro Italico (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Foro Italico, Piazza Lauro De Bosis, 00196, Rome, Italy

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Foro Italico, Piazza Lauro De Bosis, 00196, Rome, Italy Iosonouncane at Anfiteatro Campana Dei Caduti (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Anfiteatro Campana Dei Caduti, Via Miravalle, 38068, Rovereto

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Anfiteatro Campana Dei Caduti, Via Miravalle, 38068, Rovereto Meganoidi at Grizzly Pub (01 Jun 26) live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Grizzly Pub, Piazza Alberica n.10, 54033, Carrara, Italy

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Grizzly Pub, Piazza Alberica n.10, 54033, Carrara, Italy Primavera a la Ciutat Barcelona 2026 live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Barcelona, Spain

live lunedì 1 giugno 2026 – Barcelona, Spain Dub Smugglers at Manchester River Cruises (05 Jun 26) live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Manchester River Cruises, M6 8QA, Manchester, UK

live venerdì 5 giugno 2026 – Manchester River Cruises, M6 8QA, Manchester, UK Sigils UK, Ward XVI, VMBRA, and JOANovARC at Rebellion (06 Jun 2 live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Rebellion, 2B Whitworth St, M1 5WZ, Manchester, UK

live sabato 6 giugno 2026 – Rebellion, 2B Whitworth St, M1 5WZ, Manchester, UK kneecap at Sala La Riviera (09 Jun 26) live martedì 9 giugno 2026 – Sala La Riviera, Madrid, Spain

live martedì 9 giugno 2026 – Sala La Riviera, Madrid, Spain Download Festival 2026 live mercoledì 10 giugno 2026 – Donington Park, Castle Donington, DE74 2RP, Derby, UK

live mercoledì 10 giugno 2026 – Donington Park, Castle Donington, DE74 2RP, Derby, UK Primavera Sound Porto 2026 live giovedì 11 giugno 2026 – Parque da Cidad do Porto, Porto, Portugal

live giovedì 11 giugno 2026 – Parque da Cidad do Porto, Porto, Portugal Legs On Wheels at Castle Hotel (11 Jun 26) with Mango Thomas live giovedì 11 giugno 2026 – Castle Hotel, 66 Oldham St, M4 1LE, Manchester, UK

live giovedì 11 giugno 2026 – Castle Hotel, 66 Oldham St, M4 1LE, Manchester, UK Gio Evan at Cavea, Auditorium Parco della Musica (12 Jun 26) live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Cavea, Auditorium Parco della Musica, Viale Pietro de Coubertin

live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Cavea, Auditorium Parco della Musica, Viale Pietro de Coubertin Valla and The Harbours at Gullivers (12 Jun 26) live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Gullivers, 109 Oldham Street, M4 1LW, Manchester, UK

live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Gullivers, 109 Oldham Street, M4 1LW, Manchester, UK Bedroom Vacation at Gorilla Studio (12 Jun 26) live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Gorilla Studio, 54-56 Whitworth Street West, M1 5WW, Manchester

live venerdì 12 giugno 2026 – Gorilla Studio, 54-56 Whitworth Street West, M1 5WW, Manchester Sud Sound System at Nxt Bergamo (13 Jun 26) live sabato 13 giugno 2026 – Nxt Bergamo, Piazzale degli Alpini, 24122, Bergamo, Italy

live sabato 13 giugno 2026 – Nxt Bergamo, Piazzale degli Alpini, 24122, Bergamo, Italy kneecap at Sequoie Music Park - Parco Delle Caserme Rosse (16 Jun 2 live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Sequoie Music Park - Parco Delle Caserme Rosse, 147 Via di Cortic

live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Sequoie Music Park - Parco Delle Caserme Rosse, 147 Via di Cortic kneecap at Cavea, Auditorium Parco della Musica (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Cavea, Auditorium Parco della Musica, Viale Pietro de Coubertin

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Cavea, Auditorium Parco della Musica, Viale Pietro de Coubertin Alfa at ChorusLife Arena (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – ChorusLife Arena, Via Carlo Serassi 26, 24124, Bergamo, Italy

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – ChorusLife Arena, Via Carlo Serassi 26, 24124, Bergamo, Italy TRNSMT Festival 2026 live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Glasgow Green, Greendyke Street, G40 1AT, Glasgow, UK

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Glasgow Green, Greendyke Street, G40 1AT, Glasgow, UK The Weeknd at Parken (20 Jun 26) with Playboi Carti live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Parken, Øster Allé 50, 2100 Kø, Copenhagen, Denmark

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Parken, Øster Allé 50, 2100 Kø, Copenhagen, Denmark Sam-e at Gullivers (20 Jun 26) live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Gullivers, 109 Oldham Street, M4 1LW, Manchester, UK

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Gullivers, 109 Oldham Street, M4 1LW, Manchester, UK Calvin Harris, Sammy Virji, Skepta, and Zara Larsson at Heaton P live domenica 21 giugno 2026 – Heaton Park, Middleton Road, M25 2SW, Manchester, UK

live domenica 21 giugno 2026 – Heaton Park, Middleton Road, M25 2SW, Manchester, UK Ricky Martin at Sanpark Adriatic (21 Jun 26) live domenica 21 giugno 2026 – Sanpark Adriatic, Viale dello Sport, 63074, San Benedetto del T

live domenica 21 giugno 2026 – Sanpark Adriatic, Viale dello Sport, 63074, San Benedetto del T Khalid and Lauv at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU live lunedì 22 giugno 2026 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU, 5500 Campanile D

live lunedì 22 giugno 2026 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU, 5500 Campanile D Alfa at Infinity 1 - Arena Estiva (22 Jun 26) live lunedì 22 giugno 2026 – Infinity 1 - Arena Estiva, Piazza Zelioli Lanzini, 1, 26100, C

live lunedì 22 giugno 2026 – Infinity 1 - Arena Estiva, Piazza Zelioli Lanzini, 1, 26100, C Katy Perry at Malahide Castle (24 Jun 26) live mercoledì 24 giugno 2026 – Malahide Castle, Malahide, Co IE, Dublin, Ireland

live mercoledì 24 giugno 2026 – Malahide Castle, Malahide, Co IE, Dublin, Ireland Goldheart Assembly at The Strines Nightingale (26 Jun 26) live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – The Strines Nightingale, 105 St, SK6 7GE, Stockport, UK

live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – The Strines Nightingale, 105 St, SK6 7GE, Stockport, UK Dead Space Chamber Music and Trianglecuts at The Peer Hat Mancheste live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – The Peer Hat Manchester, M1 1BE, Manchester, UK

live venerdì 26 giugno 2026 – The Peer Hat Manchester, M1 1BE, Manchester, UK Calvin Harris at Marlay Park (27 Jun 26) live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – Marlay Park, Rathfarnham, Ireland

live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – Marlay Park, Rathfarnham, Ireland Bones Shake at Cafe Blah (27 Jun 26) live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – Cafe Blah, 445 Wilmslow Road, M20 4AN, Manchester, UK

live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – Cafe Blah, 445 Wilmslow Road, M20 4AN, Manchester, UK Charlie Cooper at Matt & Phreds (27 Jun 26) live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – Matt & Phreds, 64 Tib St, M4 1LW, Manchester, UK

live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – Matt & Phreds, 64 Tib St, M4 1LW, Manchester, UK Farfisa at The Snug Coffee House (27 Jun 26) live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – The Snug Coffee House, 67A Market Street, Atherton, M46 0AD

live sabato 27 giugno 2026 – The Snug Coffee House, 67A Market Street, Atherton, M46 0AD Calvin Harris and Jazzy at Malahide Castle (28 Jun 26) live domenica 28 giugno 2026 – Malahide Castle, Malahide, Co IE, Dublin, Ireland

live domenica 28 giugno 2026 – Malahide Castle, Malahide, Co IE, Dublin, Ireland Alfa at Sequoie Music Park - Parco Caserme Rosse (28 Jun 26) live domenica 28 giugno 2026 – Sequoie Music Park - Parco Caserme Rosse, Via di Corticella 147

live domenica 28 giugno 2026 – Sequoie Music Park - Parco Caserme Rosse, Via di Corticella 147 Spangled at The Snug Coffee House (28 Jun 26) live domenica 28 giugno 2026 – The Snug Coffee House, 67A Market Street, Atherton, M46 0AD

live domenica 28 giugno 2026 – The Snug Coffee House, 67A Market Street, Atherton, M46 0AD Crowe Boys at The Deaf Institute (29 Jun 26) live lunedì 29 giugno 2026 – The Deaf Institute, 135 Grosvenor Street, M1 7HE, Manchester

live lunedì 29 giugno 2026 – The Deaf Institute, 135 Grosvenor Street, M1 7HE, Manchester Maroon 5 at Malahide Castle (30 Jun 26) live martedì 30 giugno 2026 – Malahide Castle, Malahide, Co IE, Dublin, Ireland

live martedì 30 giugno 2026 – Malahide Castle, Malahide, Co IE, Dublin, Ireland Madame at Area Verde Capannori (30 Jun 26) live martedì 30 giugno 2026 – Area Verde Capannori, Via Martiri Lunatesi SNC, 55012 Capannori

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Introduzione

La musica dal vivo è un’esperienza che connette le persone, valorizza le emozioni e crea ricordi. Per questo avere un calendario affidabile e continuamente aggiornato è fondamentale per chi ama partecipare a concerti e festival. Questo articolo presenta un calendario generale con le date di spettacoli live, divise per settimana e per mese corrente. È incluso un motore di ricerca per trovare il musicista o la band preferita e sezioni specifiche con le date nazionali e internazionali.

News su concerti, festival, eventi, spettacoli e live dal web

martedì, 2 giugno 2026

Il calendario dei concerti

Il calendario raccoglie tutte le date degli spettacoli musicali dal vivo, in Italia e all’estero. È uno strumento pratico e semplice da consultare, che mostra in un unico spazio eventi di artisti emergenti e grandi nomi della musica internazionale. Le informazioni vengono aggiornate costantemente per fornire un quadro sempre affidabile e ordinato.

Date divise per settimana

Per rendere la consultazione immediata, le date vengono presentate anche per settimana. Questo formato è pensato per chi desidera pianificare la propria agenda nel breve periodo. La divisione settimanale aiuta a confrontare gli eventi nelle diverse città e a capire subito quali spettacoli sono in programma nei giorni successivi.

Date divise per mese corrente

Chi preferisce una visione più ampia può consultare le date distribuite per mese. Questa suddivisione consente di programmare viaggi, weekend fuori porta e partecipazioni a festival. È particolarmente utile per chi intende assistere a più concerti nello stesso periodo o seguire un tour che attraversa diverse città.

Come usare la ricerca per trovare la tua band preferita

Il calendario integra un motore di ricerca che consente di inserire il nome dell’artista, della band o del genere musicale desiderato. In questo modo si accede subito alle date e alle location disponibili, senza dover scorrere l’intero elenco. Si tratta di una funzione pensata per chi ha già un obiettivo preciso e vuole acquistare i biglietti in modo rapido.

Suggerimenti per organizzarsi

Per vivere al meglio l’esperienza dei concerti e dei festival, conviene seguire alcune semplici regole:

segnare in agenda le date con anticipo,

acquistare i biglietti solo su canali ufficiali,

controllare eventuali cambi di programma,

valutare spese di viaggio e pernottamento per eventi fuori città,

monitorare le condizioni meteo per spettacoli all’aperto.

Conclusione

Un calendario aggiornato di concerti e festival è il compagno ideale per chi ama la musica dal vivo. Con la possibilità di consultare le date per settimana o mese e con un motore di ricerca interno, trovare gli eventi desiderati diventa semplice e immediato. In questo modo ogni appassionato può pianificare con sicurezza e non perdere nessuna occasione di vivere la magia dei live. Le date degli eventi sono caricate tramite Songkick e potrebbero subire variazioni. Si consiglia di verificare sempre con l’organizzatore ufficiale. (La redazione)

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