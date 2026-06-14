domenica 14 giugno 2026

Il cerca concerti di Musicletter.it CERCA CONCERTI Cerca

Concerti e festival in programma Bad Bunny at Estadio Metropolitano (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Estadio Metropolitano, 28022, Madrid, Spain

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Estadio Metropolitano, 28022, Madrid, Spain The All-American Rejects at Manchester Academy (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Manchester Academy, Oxford Road, M13 9PR, Manchester, UK

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Manchester Academy, Oxford Road, M13 9PR, Manchester, UK Zach Bryan at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (14 Jun 26) with Dij live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Roseburn St, EH12 5PJ, Edinbu

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Roseburn St, EH12 5PJ, Edinbu Kaytranada and Uncle Waffles at ING Arena (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – ING Arena, Place de Belgique, 1, 1020, Brussels, Belgium

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – ING Arena, Place de Belgique, 1, 1020, Brussels, Belgium The Kooks at Helix Park - Home of the Kelpies (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Helix Park - Home of the Kelpies, Helix Park, FK2 7ZT, Falkirk

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Helix Park - Home of the Kelpies, Helix Park, FK2 7ZT, Falkirk José González at Rosendal, Djurgården (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Rosendal, Djurgården, Stockholm, Sweden

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Rosendal, Djurgården, Stockholm, Sweden Halestorm at The Garage (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – The Garage, 490 Sauchiehall St, G2 3LW, Glasgow, UK

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – The Garage, 490 Sauchiehall St, G2 3LW, Glasgow, UK Tricky at Kaufleuten (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Kaufleuten, Pelikanplatz, 8001, Zürich, Switzerland

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Kaufleuten, Pelikanplatz, 8001, Zürich, Switzerland Megadeth and Anthrax at Piazza Ariostea (14 Jun 26) with Black Labe live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Piazza Ariostea, 44121, Ferrara, Italy

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Piazza Ariostea, 44121, Ferrara, Italy Sparks at Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre, Kelvingrove Park, G12 8N

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre, Kelvingrove Park, G12 8N DJ Snake at Ushuaïa Ibiza (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Ushuaïa Ibiza, Ctra. de Platja d'en Bossa, 10, 07817, Sant Jo

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Ushuaïa Ibiza, Ctra. de Platja d'en Bossa, 10, 07817, Sant Jo We Came As Romans at The 1865 (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – The 1865, Brunswick Square, SO14 3AR, Southampton, UK

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – The 1865, Brunswick Square, SO14 3AR, Southampton, UK Lagwagon at Muffathalle (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Muffathalle, Zellstr. 4, 81667, Munich, Germany

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Muffathalle, Zellstr. 4, 81667, Munich, Germany Fat Freddy's Drop at Klub Progresja (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Klub Progresja, Ul. Fort Wola 22, 01-258, Warsaw, Poland

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Klub Progresja, Ul. Fort Wola 22, 01-258, Warsaw, Poland Cass McCombs at artheater Köln (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – artheater Köln, Ehrenfeldgürtel 127, 50823, Cologne, Germany 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15

Concerti della settimana Bad Bunny at Estadio Metropolitano (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Estadio Metropolitano, 28022, Madrid, Spain

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Estadio Metropolitano, 28022, Madrid, Spain The All-American Rejects at Manchester Academy (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Manchester Academy, Oxford Road, M13 9PR, Manchester, UK

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Manchester Academy, Oxford Road, M13 9PR, Manchester, UK Zach Bryan at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (14 Jun 26) with Dij live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Roseburn St, EH12 5PJ, Edinbu

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Roseburn St, EH12 5PJ, Edinbu Kaytranada and Uncle Waffles at ING Arena (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – ING Arena, Place de Belgique, 1, 1020, Brussels, Belgium

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – ING Arena, Place de Belgique, 1, 1020, Brussels, Belgium The Kooks at Helix Park - Home of the Kelpies (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Helix Park - Home of the Kelpies, Helix Park, FK2 7ZT, Falkirk

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Helix Park - Home of the Kelpies, Helix Park, FK2 7ZT, Falkirk José González at Rosendal, Djurgården (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Rosendal, Djurgården, Stockholm, Sweden

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Rosendal, Djurgården, Stockholm, Sweden Halestorm at The Garage (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – The Garage, 490 Sauchiehall St, G2 3LW, Glasgow, UK

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – The Garage, 490 Sauchiehall St, G2 3LW, Glasgow, UK Tricky at Kaufleuten (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Kaufleuten, Pelikanplatz, 8001, Zürich, Switzerland

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Kaufleuten, Pelikanplatz, 8001, Zürich, Switzerland Megadeth and Anthrax at Piazza Ariostea (14 Jun 26) with Black Labe live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Piazza Ariostea, 44121, Ferrara, Italy

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Piazza Ariostea, 44121, Ferrara, Italy Sparks at Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre, Kelvingrove Park, G12 8N

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre, Kelvingrove Park, G12 8N DJ Snake at Ushuaïa Ibiza (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Ushuaïa Ibiza, Ctra. de Platja d'en Bossa, 10, 07817, Sant Jo

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Ushuaïa Ibiza, Ctra. de Platja d'en Bossa, 10, 07817, Sant Jo We Came As Romans at The 1865 (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – The 1865, Brunswick Square, SO14 3AR, Southampton, UK

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – The 1865, Brunswick Square, SO14 3AR, Southampton, UK Lagwagon at Muffathalle (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Muffathalle, Zellstr. 4, 81667, Munich, Germany

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Muffathalle, Zellstr. 4, 81667, Munich, Germany Fat Freddy's Drop at Klub Progresja (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Klub Progresja, Ul. Fort Wola 22, 01-258, Warsaw, Poland

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Klub Progresja, Ul. Fort Wola 22, 01-258, Warsaw, Poland Cass McCombs at artheater Köln (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – artheater Köln, Ehrenfeldgürtel 127, 50823, Cologne, Germany

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – artheater Köln, Ehrenfeldgürtel 127, 50823, Cologne, Germany This Will Destroy You at DUST (14 Jun 26) with Austin TV and Cahill live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – DUST, 77 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1NF, UK

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – DUST, 77 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1NF, UK Barry Manilow at Utilita Arena Cardiff (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Utilita Arena Cardiff, Mary Ann St, CF10 2EQ, Cardiff, UK

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Utilita Arena Cardiff, Mary Ann St, CF10 2EQ, Cardiff, UK Jewel at The Home of the Human Safety Net Procuratie Vecchie (14 Ju live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – The Home of the Human Safety Net Procuratie Vecchie, P.za San Mar

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – The Home of the Human Safety Net Procuratie Vecchie, P.za San Mar Die Spitz at Electric Bristol (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Electric Bristol, Silver St, BS1 2AG, Bristol, UK

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Electric Bristol, Silver St, BS1 2AG, Bristol, UK Beverley Knight and Gabriella Cilmi at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Hope Street, L1 9BP, Liverpool, U

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Hope Street, L1 9BP, Liverpool, U El Buho, Chancha Via Circuito, and Barrio Lindo at Monk (14 Jun 2 live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Monk, Via Giuseppe Mirri 35, 00159, Rome, Italy

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Monk, Via Giuseppe Mirri 35, 00159, Rome, Italy Shalamar featuring Howard Hewett Jeffery Daniel Carolyn Griffey and live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Concorde Club, Stoneham Lane, SO50 9HQ, Eastleigh, UK

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Concorde Club, Stoneham Lane, SO50 9HQ, Eastleigh, UK Richard Thompson at Die Kantine Biergarten (14 Jun 26) with Zara Ph live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Die Kantine Biergarten, Neusser Landstr. 2, 50735, Cologne, Ge

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Die Kantine Biergarten, Neusser Landstr. 2, 50735, Cologne, Ge Pablo Cruise at Belly Up Tavern (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Belly Up Tavern, 143 S. Cedros Ave., 92075, Solana Beach, CA

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Belly Up Tavern, 143 S. Cedros Ave., 92075, Solana Beach, CA Orphy Robinson, Pat Thomas, and Glasgow Improvisers Orchestra at live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – St Luke's, 17 Bain St, G40 2JZ, Glasgow, UK

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – St Luke's, 17 Bain St, G40 2JZ, Glasgow, UK Robag Wruhme at Spin Nightclub (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Spin Nightclub, 2028 Hancock St, 92110, San Diego, CA, US

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Spin Nightclub, 2028 Hancock St, 92110, San Diego, CA, US Teddy Thompson and Ellie Gowers at Epic Studios (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Epic Studios, 112 -114 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1JD, Norw

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Epic Studios, 112 -114 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1JD, Norw The Musical Box at York Barbican (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – York Barbican, Paragon Street, York, YO10 4NT

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – York Barbican, Paragon Street, York, YO10 4NT Chelsea at The Hairy Dog (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – The Hairy Dog, 1 Becket Street, DE1 1HT, Nottingham, UK

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – The Hairy Dog, 1 Becket Street, DE1 1HT, Nottingham, UK Fedez at Festival Collisioni (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Festival Collisioni, Piazza 1275, 14015, San Damiano d'Asti, I

Concerti di giugno 2026 Bad Bunny at Estadio Metropolitano (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Estadio Metropolitano, 28022, Madrid, Spain

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Estadio Metropolitano, 28022, Madrid, Spain The All-American Rejects at Manchester Academy (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Manchester Academy, Oxford Road, M13 9PR, Manchester, UK

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Manchester Academy, Oxford Road, M13 9PR, Manchester, UK Zach Bryan at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (14 Jun 26) with Dij live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Roseburn St, EH12 5PJ, Edinbu

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Roseburn St, EH12 5PJ, Edinbu Kaytranada and Uncle Waffles at ING Arena (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – ING Arena, Place de Belgique, 1, 1020, Brussels, Belgium

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – ING Arena, Place de Belgique, 1, 1020, Brussels, Belgium The Kooks at Helix Park - Home of the Kelpies (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Helix Park - Home of the Kelpies, Helix Park, FK2 7ZT, Falkirk

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Helix Park - Home of the Kelpies, Helix Park, FK2 7ZT, Falkirk José González at Rosendal, Djurgården (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Rosendal, Djurgården, Stockholm, Sweden

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Rosendal, Djurgården, Stockholm, Sweden Halestorm at The Garage (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – The Garage, 490 Sauchiehall St, G2 3LW, Glasgow, UK

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – The Garage, 490 Sauchiehall St, G2 3LW, Glasgow, UK Tricky at Kaufleuten (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Kaufleuten, Pelikanplatz, 8001, Zürich, Switzerland

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Kaufleuten, Pelikanplatz, 8001, Zürich, Switzerland Megadeth and Anthrax at Piazza Ariostea (14 Jun 26) with Black Labe live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Piazza Ariostea, 44121, Ferrara, Italy

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Piazza Ariostea, 44121, Ferrara, Italy Sparks at Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre, Kelvingrove Park, G12 8N

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre, Kelvingrove Park, G12 8N DJ Snake at Ushuaïa Ibiza (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Ushuaïa Ibiza, Ctra. de Platja d'en Bossa, 10, 07817, Sant Jo

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Ushuaïa Ibiza, Ctra. de Platja d'en Bossa, 10, 07817, Sant Jo We Came As Romans at The 1865 (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – The 1865, Brunswick Square, SO14 3AR, Southampton, UK

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – The 1865, Brunswick Square, SO14 3AR, Southampton, UK Lagwagon at Muffathalle (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Muffathalle, Zellstr. 4, 81667, Munich, Germany

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Muffathalle, Zellstr. 4, 81667, Munich, Germany Fat Freddy's Drop at Klub Progresja (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Klub Progresja, Ul. Fort Wola 22, 01-258, Warsaw, Poland

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Klub Progresja, Ul. Fort Wola 22, 01-258, Warsaw, Poland Cass McCombs at artheater Köln (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – artheater Köln, Ehrenfeldgürtel 127, 50823, Cologne, Germany

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – artheater Köln, Ehrenfeldgürtel 127, 50823, Cologne, Germany This Will Destroy You at DUST (14 Jun 26) with Austin TV and Cahill live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – DUST, 77 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1NF, UK

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – DUST, 77 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1NF, UK Barry Manilow at Utilita Arena Cardiff (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Utilita Arena Cardiff, Mary Ann St, CF10 2EQ, Cardiff, UK

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Utilita Arena Cardiff, Mary Ann St, CF10 2EQ, Cardiff, UK Jewel at The Home of the Human Safety Net Procuratie Vecchie (14 Ju live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – The Home of the Human Safety Net Procuratie Vecchie, P.za San Mar

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – The Home of the Human Safety Net Procuratie Vecchie, P.za San Mar Die Spitz at Electric Bristol (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Electric Bristol, Silver St, BS1 2AG, Bristol, UK

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Electric Bristol, Silver St, BS1 2AG, Bristol, UK Beverley Knight and Gabriella Cilmi at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Hope Street, L1 9BP, Liverpool, U

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Hope Street, L1 9BP, Liverpool, U El Buho, Chancha Via Circuito, and Barrio Lindo at Monk (14 Jun 2 live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Monk, Via Giuseppe Mirri 35, 00159, Rome, Italy

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Monk, Via Giuseppe Mirri 35, 00159, Rome, Italy Shalamar featuring Howard Hewett Jeffery Daniel Carolyn Griffey and live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Concorde Club, Stoneham Lane, SO50 9HQ, Eastleigh, UK

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Concorde Club, Stoneham Lane, SO50 9HQ, Eastleigh, UK Richard Thompson at Die Kantine Biergarten (14 Jun 26) with Zara Ph live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Die Kantine Biergarten, Neusser Landstr. 2, 50735, Cologne, Ge

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Die Kantine Biergarten, Neusser Landstr. 2, 50735, Cologne, Ge Pablo Cruise at Belly Up Tavern (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Belly Up Tavern, 143 S. Cedros Ave., 92075, Solana Beach, CA

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Belly Up Tavern, 143 S. Cedros Ave., 92075, Solana Beach, CA Orphy Robinson, Pat Thomas, and Glasgow Improvisers Orchestra at live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – St Luke's, 17 Bain St, G40 2JZ, Glasgow, UK

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – St Luke's, 17 Bain St, G40 2JZ, Glasgow, UK Robag Wruhme at Spin Nightclub (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Spin Nightclub, 2028 Hancock St, 92110, San Diego, CA, US

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Spin Nightclub, 2028 Hancock St, 92110, San Diego, CA, US Teddy Thompson and Ellie Gowers at Epic Studios (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Epic Studios, 112 -114 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1JD, Norw

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Epic Studios, 112 -114 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1JD, Norw The Musical Box at York Barbican (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – York Barbican, Paragon Street, York, YO10 4NT

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – York Barbican, Paragon Street, York, YO10 4NT Chelsea at The Hairy Dog (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – The Hairy Dog, 1 Becket Street, DE1 1HT, Nottingham, UK

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – The Hairy Dog, 1 Becket Street, DE1 1HT, Nottingham, UK Fedez at Festival Collisioni (14 Jun 26) live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Festival Collisioni, Piazza 1275, 14015, San Damiano d'Asti, I

live domenica 14 giugno 2026 – Festival Collisioni, Piazza 1275, 14015, San Damiano d'Asti, I Foo Fighters at PGE Narodowy (15 Jun 26) with Royel Otis and おと live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – PGE Narodowy, aleja Poniatowskiego 1, 03-901, Warsaw, Poland

live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – PGE Narodowy, aleja Poniatowskiego 1, 03-901, Warsaw, Poland Bad Bunny at Estadio Metropolitano (15 Jun 26) live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Estadio Metropolitano, 28022, Madrid, Spain

live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Estadio Metropolitano, 28022, Madrid, Spain Big Thief at TonHalle München (15 Jun 26) with Ata Kak live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – TonHalle München, Atelierstraße 24, 81671, Munich, Germany

live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – TonHalle München, Atelierstraße 24, 81671, Munich, Germany Limp Bizkit at Plateía Neroú / Πλατεία Νερού (15 Jun live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Plateía Neroú / Πλατεία Νερού, Leof. Posidonos 2616

live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Plateía Neroú / Πλατεία Νερού, Leof. Posidonos 2616 Natasha Bedingfield at Fållan (15 Jun 26) live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Fållan, Fållan 10, 12162, Johanneshov, Sweden

live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Fållan, Fållan 10, 12162, Johanneshov, Sweden La Dispute at Trinity Centre (15 Jun 26) with Sweet Pill live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Trinity Centre, Trinity Road, BS2 0NW, Bristol, UK

live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Trinity Centre, Trinity Road, BS2 0NW, Bristol, UK This Will Destroy You at Hare & Hounds (15 Jun 26) with Austin TV a live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Hare & Hounds, 106 High St, B14 7JZ, Kings Heath, UK

live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Hare & Hounds, 106 High St, B14 7JZ, Kings Heath, UK Thrown, Spitting Glass, and Headwreck at Concorde 2 (15 Jun 26) live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Dr, BN2 1EN, Brighton, UK

live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Dr, BN2 1EN, Brighton, UK fakemink at Fabrique (15 Jun 26) live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Fabrique, 9 Via Gaudenzio Fantoli, 20138, Milan, Italy

live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Fabrique, 9 Via Gaudenzio Fantoli, 20138, Milan, Italy The Adicts at Live Music Hall (15 Jun 26) live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Live Music Hall, Lichtstraße 30, 50825, Cologne, Germany

live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Live Music Hall, Lichtstraße 30, 50825, Cologne, Germany Tamikrest at Band on the Wall (15 Jun 26) live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Band on the Wall, 25 Swan St, M4, Manchester, UK

live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Band on the Wall, 25 Swan St, M4, Manchester, UK Niccolo Fabi at Cavea, Auditorium Parco della Musica (15 Jun 26) live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Cavea, Auditorium Parco della Musica, Viale Pietro de Coubertin

live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Cavea, Auditorium Parco della Musica, Viale Pietro de Coubertin Francesco Gabbani at Parco Albanese Bissuola (15 Jun 26) live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Parco Albanese Bissuola, 30100, Mestre

live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – Parco Albanese Bissuola, 30100, Mestre Nest at The Croft (15 Jun 26) live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – The Croft, 117-119 Stokes Croft, BS1 3RW, Bristol, UK

live lunedì 15 giugno 2026 – The Croft, 117-119 Stokes Croft, BS1 3RW, Bristol, UK Men I Trust at VEGA (16 Jun 26) live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – VEGA, Enghavevej 40, 1674, Copenhagen, Denmark

live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – VEGA, Enghavevej 40, 1674, Copenhagen, Denmark Empire of the Sun at Arena Open Air (16 Jun 26) with Roi Turbo live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Arena Open Air, Vienna, Austria

live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Arena Open Air, Vienna, Austria Take That at Principality Stadium (16 Jun 26) with The Script and B live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Principality Stadium, Westgate Street, CF10 1NS, Cardiff, UK

live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Principality Stadium, Westgate Street, CF10 1NS, Cardiff, UK The Beach Boys at Edinburgh Playhouse (16 Jun 26) live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Edinburgh Playhouse, EH13AA, Edinburgh, UK

live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Edinburgh Playhouse, EH13AA, Edinburgh, UK Kasabian at Fairview Park (16 Jun 26) live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Fairview Park, Dublin, Ireland

live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Fairview Park, Dublin, Ireland Megadeth at Raiffeisen Halle, Gasometer (16 Jun 26) with Anthrax live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Raiffeisen Halle, Gasometer, Guglgasse 8, 1110, Vienna, Austr

live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Raiffeisen Halle, Gasometer, Guglgasse 8, 1110, Vienna, Austr Breaking Benjamin at Live Music Hall (16 Jun 26) live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Live Music Hall, Lichtstraße 30, 50825, Cologne, Germany

live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Live Music Hall, Lichtstraße 30, 50825, Cologne, Germany Lily Allen at Utilita Arena Newcastle (16 Jun 26) live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Utilita Arena Newcastle, Arena Way, NE4 7NA, Newcastle Upon Tyn

live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Utilita Arena Newcastle, Arena Way, NE4 7NA, Newcastle Upon Tyn Drowning Pool, Spineshank, and Snot at Tramshed Cardiff (16 Jun 2 live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Tramshed Cardiff, 61A Clare Rd, CF11 6QP, Cardiff, UK

live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Tramshed Cardiff, 61A Clare Rd, CF11 6QP, Cardiff, UK David Gray and Heineken Green Room at SSE Arena (16 Jun 26) live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – SSE Arena, 2 Queens Quay, BT3 9QQ, Belfast, UK

live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – SSE Arena, 2 Queens Quay, BT3 9QQ, Belfast, UK Halestorm at Enginerooms Southampton (16 Jun 26) live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Enginerooms Southampton, West Quay Road Industrial Estate, SO15

live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Enginerooms Southampton, West Quay Road Industrial Estate, SO15 La Dispute, Sweet Pill, and Witch Fever at CHALK (16 Jun 26) live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – CHALK, Pool Valley, BN1, Brighton, UK

live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – CHALK, Pool Valley, BN1, Brighton, UK Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Jason Isbell at Cirque Royal (16 live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Cirque Royal, Rue de l'Enseignement 81, 1000, Brussels, Belgiu

live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Cirque Royal, Rue de l'Enseignement 81, 1000, Brussels, Belgiu P.O.D. and Space of Variations at Lucerna Music Bar (16 Jun 26) live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Lucerna Music Bar, Vodickova 36, 11000, Prague, Czech Republic

live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Lucerna Music Bar, Vodickova 36, 11000, Prague, Czech Republic Touché Amoré at Flex (16 Jun 26) live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Flex, Donaukanal/Augartenbrücke, 1010, Vienna, Austria

live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Flex, Donaukanal/Augartenbrücke, 1010, Vienna, Austria Toadies at Observatory North Park (16 Jun 26) with Local H and Spar live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave., 92104, San Diego

live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave., 92104, San Diego This Will Destroy You at Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen (16 Jun 26) live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen, 1A Cross Belgrave St, LS2 8JP, L

live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen, 1A Cross Belgrave St, LS2 8JP, L Blood Incantation and Elder at Concorde 2 (16 Jun 26) live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Dr, BN2 1EN, Brighton, UK

live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Concorde 2, 286A Madeira Dr, BN2 1EN, Brighton, UK Electric Six at Gloucester Guildhall (16 Jun 26) live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Gloucester Guildhall, 23 Eastgate St, GL1 1NS, Bristol, UK

live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Gloucester Guildhall, 23 Eastgate St, GL1 1NS, Bristol, UK Keb' Mo' at Kaufleuten (16 Jun 26) live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Kaufleuten, Pelikanplatz, 8001, Zürich, Switzerland

live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Kaufleuten, Pelikanplatz, 8001, Zürich, Switzerland Haute & Freddy at Music Box (16 Jun 26) live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Music Box, 1337 India St., 92101, San Diego, CA, US

live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Music Box, 1337 India St., 92101, San Diego, CA, US Tamikrest at The Hope & Ruin (16 Jun 26) live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – The Hope & Ruin, Queen's Road, BN1 3WA, Brighton, UK

live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – The Hope & Ruin, Queen's Road, BN1 3WA, Brighton, UK The Smith Street Band at Hus 7 (16 Jun 26) live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Hus 7, Styckmästargatan 10, 121 62, Johanneshov, Sweden

live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Hus 7, Styckmästargatan 10, 121 62, Johanneshov, Sweden Teddy Thompson at The Old Market (16 Jun 26) live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – The Old Market, Upper Market Street, BN3 1AS, Hove, UK

live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – The Old Market, Upper Market Street, BN3 1AS, Hove, UK Selton at Roma Incontra Il Mondo / Villa Ada (16 Jun 26) live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Roma Incontra Il Mondo / Villa Ada, Rome, Italy

live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Roma Incontra Il Mondo / Villa Ada, Rome, Italy End It at Venster 99 (16 Jun 26) with Speedway (SWE) and Feels like live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Venster 99, Gürtelbogen 99 (u6 Alserstr), 1090, Vienna, Austr

live martedì 16 giugno 2026 – Venster 99, Gürtelbogen 99 (u6 Alserstr), 1090, Vienna, Austr Foo Fighters at Allianz Arena (17 Jun 26) with Inhaler and おと live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Allianz Arena, Franz-Beckenbeuer-Platz 5, 80939, Munich, Germa

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Allianz Arena, Franz-Beckenbeuer-Platz 5, 80939, Munich, Germa The Kooks at Delamere Forest (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Delamere Forest, Delamere, CW8 2JD, Northwich, UK

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Delamere Forest, Delamere, CW8 2JD, Northwich, UK Lewis Capaldi at Fiera Milano Live (FML) (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Fiera Milano Live (FML), Strada Statale del Sempione, 28, 20017

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Fiera Milano Live (FML), Strada Statale del Sempione, 28, 20017 Lily Allen at OVO Hydro (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – OVO Hydro, Exhibition Way, Stobcross Rd, G3 8YW, Glasgow, UK

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – OVO Hydro, Exhibition Way, Stobcross Rd, G3 8YW, Glasgow, UK Cypress Hill at AFAS Live (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – AFAS Live, Johan Cruijff Boulevard 590, 1101DS, Amsterdam, Net

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – AFAS Live, Johan Cruijff Boulevard 590, 1101DS, Amsterdam, Net Men I Trust at Rockefeller Music Hall (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Rockefeller Music Hall, Oslo, Norway

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Rockefeller Music Hall, Oslo, Norway Shakira at Acrisure Arena (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Acrisure Arena, 75702 Varner Rd., 92211, Palm Desert, CA, US

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Acrisure Arena, 75702 Varner Rd., 92211, Palm Desert, CA, US David Gray at Fairview Park (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Fairview Park, Dublin, Ireland

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Fairview Park, Dublin, Ireland The Streets at Arena Open Air (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Arena Open Air, Vienna, Austria

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Arena Open Air, Vienna, Austria Kodaline at Ulster Hall (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Ulster Hall, 34 Bedford St, BT2 7FF, Belfast, UK

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Ulster Hall, 34 Bedford St, BT2 7FF, Belfast, UK David Byrne at O2 universum (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – O2 universum, Českomoravská 2345/17, 19000, Prague, Czech Re

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – O2 universum, Českomoravská 2345/17, 19000, Prague, Czech Re Sleeping At Last at Queen's Hall (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Queen's Hall, 85-89 Clerk St, EH8 9JG, Edinburgh, UK

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Queen's Hall, 85-89 Clerk St, EH8 9JG, Edinburgh, UK Katie Melua at DR Koncerthuset (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – DR Koncerthuset, Ørestads Blvd. 13, 2300, Copenhagen, Denmark

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – DR Koncerthuset, Ørestads Blvd. 13, 2300, Copenhagen, Denmark This Will Destroy You and Cahill Costello at G2 (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – G2, 490 Sauchiehall St, G2 3LW, Glasgow, UK

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – G2, 490 Sauchiehall St, G2 3LW, Glasgow, UK Maxïmo Park at CHALK (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – CHALK, Pool Valley, BN1, Brighton, UK

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – CHALK, Pool Valley, BN1, Brighton, UK Rivers of Nihil and Queensrÿche at Batschkapp (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Batschkapp, Gwinnerstraße 5, 60388, Frankfurt, Germany

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Batschkapp, Gwinnerstraße 5, 60388, Frankfurt, Germany Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Elvis Costello, and Charlie Sexto live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – York Barbican, Paragon Street, York, YO10 4NT

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – York Barbican, Paragon Street, York, YO10 4NT La Dispute at Papillon (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Papillon, 61 Commerical Rd, S015 1GG, Southampton, UK

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Papillon, 61 Commerical Rd, S015 1GG, Southampton, UK Mount Eerie at The Button Factory (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – The Button Factory, Curved Street, D024D26, Dublin, Ireland

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – The Button Factory, Curved Street, D024D26, Dublin, Ireland Sparks at Bournemouth International Centre (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Bournemouth International Centre, Exeter Road, BH2 5BH, Bournem

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Bournemouth International Centre, Exeter Road, BH2 5BH, Bournem Zucchero at Hallenstadion (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Hallenstadion, Wallisellenstrasse 45, 8050, Zürich, Switzerla

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Hallenstadion, Wallisellenstrasse 45, 8050, Zürich, Switzerla Pat Metheny at Isarphilharmonie im Gasteig HP8 (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Isarphilharmonie im Gasteig HP8, Hans-Preißinger-Strasse 8, 813

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Isarphilharmonie im Gasteig HP8, Hans-Preißinger-Strasse 8, 813 Electric Six and Enjoyable Listens at The 1865 (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – The 1865, Brunswick Square, SO14 3AR, Southampton, UK

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – The 1865, Brunswick Square, SO14 3AR, Southampton, UK Corrosion of Conformity at Mon Madrid (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Mon Madrid, 36 Calle de Hilarión Eslava, 28015, Madrid, Spain

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Mon Madrid, 36 Calle de Hilarión Eslava, 28015, Madrid, Spain fakemink at SaSaZu (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – SaSaZu, Bubenské Nabrezi 306/13, 17000, Prague, Czech Republi

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – SaSaZu, Bubenské Nabrezi 306/13, 17000, Prague, Czech Republi Kylesa at Gebäude 9 (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Gebäude 9, Deutz-Mülheimer Strasse 117 (ehemals 127), 51063

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Gebäude 9, Deutz-Mülheimer Strasse 117 (ehemals 127), 51063 Bret Michaels and Night Ranger at Del Mar Fairgrounds (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., 92014, Del Mar

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., 92014, Del Mar Beverley Knight at SEC Armadillo (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – SEC Armadillo, Exhibition Way, G3 8YW, Glasgow, UK

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – SEC Armadillo, Exhibition Way, G3 8YW, Glasgow, UK The Bad Plus at Iron Horse (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Iron Horse, 115 West Nile Street, G1 2SB, Glasgow, UK

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Iron Horse, 115 West Nile Street, G1 2SB, Glasgow, UK Dwarves and THE CAPACES at Razzmatazz 3 (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Razzmatazz 3, Pamplona 88, 08018, Barcelona, Spain

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Razzmatazz 3, Pamplona 88, 08018, Barcelona, Spain Friska Viljor at Kulturkirche (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Kulturkirche, Siebachstrasse 85, 50733, Cologne, Germany

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Kulturkirche, Siebachstrasse 85, 50733, Cologne, Germany Sir Richard Bishop and Calcutta Kid at Soda Bar (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd, 92104, San Diego, CA, US

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd, 92104, San Diego, CA, US CANCELED: New Candys at Giardino Muzio de Tommasini (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Giardino Muzio de Tommasini, Via Giulia 2, 34133, Trieste, Ita

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Giardino Muzio de Tommasini, Via Giulia 2, 34133, Trieste, Ita Warsaw Music Festival 2026 live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Legia Stadium, Łazienkowska 3, 00-449, Warsaw, Poland

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Legia Stadium, Łazienkowska 3, 00-449, Warsaw, Poland Tamir Hendelman and Tierney Sutton at The Jazz Lounge (17 Jun 26) live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – The Jazz Lounge, 6818 El Cajon Blvd, 92115-1724, San Diego, CA

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – The Jazz Lounge, 6818 El Cajon Blvd, 92115-1724, San Diego, CA Alpen Flair 2026 live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Ex-NATO Areal, Strada Provinciale, 39040, Natz-Schabs, Italy

live mercoledì 17 giugno 2026 – Ex-NATO Areal, Strada Provinciale, 39040, Natz-Schabs, Italy Guns N' Roses and Mammoth at Ziggo Dome (18 Jun 26) live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Ziggo Dome, De Passage 100, 1101 AX, Amsterdam, Netherlands

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Ziggo Dome, De Passage 100, 1101 AX, Amsterdam, Netherlands Mac DeMarco at Forum Karlín (18 Jun 26) with Otto Benson live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Forum Karlín, Pernerova 53, 18600, Prague, Czech Republic

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Forum Karlín, Pernerova 53, 18600, Prague, Czech Republic Men I Trust at Fållan (18 Jun 26) live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Fållan, Fållan 10, 12162, Johanneshov, Sweden

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Fållan, Fållan 10, 12162, Johanneshov, Sweden Empire of the Sun at ZOA City (18 Jun 26) with Roi Turbo live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – ZOA City, Zürich, Switzerland

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – ZOA City, Zürich, Switzerland Foreigner at AO Arena (18 Jun 26) with Jefferson Starship live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – AO Arena, Victoria Station Approach, Hunts Bank, M3 1AR, Manch

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – AO Arena, Victoria Station Approach, Hunts Bank, M3 1AR, Manch Of Monsters and Men and rakel at Klub Stodoła (18 Jun 26) live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Klub Stodoła, Stefana Batorego 10, 02-591, Warsaw, Poland

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Klub Stodoła, Stefana Batorego 10, 02-591, Warsaw, Poland The Beach Boys at Guildhall Square (18 Jun 26) with 10cc live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Guildhall Square, Above Bar St, Southampton, SO14 7DU, Southam

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Guildhall Square, Above Bar St, Southampton, SO14 7DU, Southam The Kooks, Circa Waves, and Girl In The Year Above at Scarborough live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Burniston Rd, YO12 6PF, Scarborou

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Burniston Rd, YO12 6PF, Scarborou Skunk Anansie, Garbage, and Du Blonde at Delamere Forest (18 Jun live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Delamere Forest, Delamere, CW8 2JD, Northwich, UK

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Delamere Forest, Delamere, CW8 2JD, Northwich, UK The B-52's at Barrowland Ballroom (18 Jun 26) with The Rezillos live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Barrowland Ballroom, 244 Gallowgate, G4 0TT, Glasgow, UK

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Barrowland Ballroom, 244 Gallowgate, G4 0TT, Glasgow, UK A Perfect Circle at Halle 622 (18 Jun 26) with Jehnny Beth live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Halle 622, Therese-Giehse-Strasse 10, 8050, Zürich, Switzerla

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Halle 622, Therese-Giehse-Strasse 10, 8050, Zürich, Switzerla Fat Freddy's Drop at Arena Wien (18 Jun 26) live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Arena Wien, Baumgasse 80, 1030, Vienna, Austria

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Arena Wien, Baumgasse 80, 1030, Vienna, Austria Sleeping At Last at Queen's Hall (18 Jun 26) live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Queen's Hall, 85-89 Clerk St, EH8 9JG, Edinburgh, UK

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Queen's Hall, 85-89 Clerk St, EH8 9JG, Edinburgh, UK Paul Weller at Pier Head (18 Jun 26) live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Pier Head, L3 1DP, Liverpool, UK

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Pier Head, L3 1DP, Liverpool, UK Sparks at Bristol Beacon Hall - the Lantern (18 Jun 26) live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Bristol Beacon Hall - the Lantern, Bristol, UK

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Bristol Beacon Hall - the Lantern, Bristol, UK Drowning Pool, Spineshank, and Snot at De La Warr Pavilion (18 Ju live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – De La Warr Pavilion, Marina, TN40 1DP, Bexhill-On-Sea, UK

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – De La Warr Pavilion, Marina, TN40 1DP, Bexhill-On-Sea, UK UB40 at Bournemouth International Centre (18 Jun 26) live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Bournemouth International Centre, Exeter Road, BH2 5BH, Bournem

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Bournemouth International Centre, Exeter Road, BH2 5BH, Bournem This Will Destroy You and Cahill Costello at Gorilla (18 Jun 26) live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Gorilla, 54-56 Whitworth St W, M1 5WW, Manchester, UK

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Gorilla, 54-56 Whitworth St W, M1 5WW, Manchester, UK The Beta Band at Boiler Shop (18 Jun 26) live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Boiler Shop, 20 South Street, NE1 3PE, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Boiler Shop, 20 South Street, NE1 3PE, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK Los Amigos Invisibles at La Riviera (18 Jun 26) live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – La Riviera, Paseo Bajo de la Virgen del Puerto, s/n, 28005, Ma

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – La Riviera, Paseo Bajo de la Virgen del Puerto, s/n, 28005, Ma Rival Consoles at Mon Madrid (18 Jun 26) live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Mon Madrid, 36 Calle de Hilarión Eslava, 28015, Madrid, Spain

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Mon Madrid, 36 Calle de Hilarión Eslava, 28015, Madrid, Spain Three Dog Night at The Magnolia (18 Jun 26) live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – The Magnolia, 210 E. Main St., 92020, El Cajon, CA, US

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – The Magnolia, 210 E. Main St., 92020, El Cajon, CA, US Sunn O))) at Kulturkirken Jakob (18 Jun 26) live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Kulturkirken Jakob, Hausmannsgate 14, 0182, Oslo, Norway

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Kulturkirken Jakob, Hausmannsgate 14, 0182, Oslo, Norway Omar at Batschkapp (18 Jun 26) live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Batschkapp, Gwinnerstraße 5, 60388, Frankfurt, Germany

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Batschkapp, Gwinnerstraße 5, 60388, Frankfurt, Germany Bosse at Bürgerhaus Stollwerck (18 Jun 26) live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Bürgerhaus Stollwerck, Dreikönigenstraße 23, 50678, Cologne

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Bürgerhaus Stollwerck, Dreikönigenstraße 23, 50678, Cologne Eyehategod at Werk 21, Dynamo (18 Jun 26) live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Werk 21, Dynamo, Wasserwerkstrasse 21, 8006, Zürich, Switzer

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Werk 21, Dynamo, Wasserwerkstrasse 21, 8006, Zürich, Switzer Buffalo Traffic Jam at artheater Köln (18 Jun 26) live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – artheater Köln, Ehrenfeldgürtel 127, 50823, Cologne, Germany

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – artheater Köln, Ehrenfeldgürtel 127, 50823, Cologne, Germany Teddy Thompson at St George's Bristol (18 Jun 26) with Ellie Gowers live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – St George's Bristol, Great George Street, BS1 5RR, Bristol, UK

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – St George's Bristol, Great George Street, BS1 5RR, Bristol, UK Studio Murena, Silent Bob, Lauryyn, Enrico Gabrielli, DayKoda live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Circolo Magnolia (Indoor), 41 Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 20

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Circolo Magnolia (Indoor), 41 Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 20 Maxi Priest at Bournemouth International Centre (18 Jun 26) live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Bournemouth International Centre, Exeter Road, BH2 5BH, Bournem

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Bournemouth International Centre, Exeter Road, BH2 5BH, Bournem The March Violets at The Bullingdon (18 Jun 26) with Flowers Of Sac live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – The Bullingdon, 162 Cowley Rd, OX4 1UE, Oxford, UK

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – The Bullingdon, 162 Cowley Rd, OX4 1UE, Oxford, UK The Untouchables at Metropol (18 Jun 26) with Gnadenlos live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Metropol, Hernalser Hauptstrasse 55, 1170, Vienna, Austria

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Metropol, Hernalser Hauptstrasse 55, 1170, Vienna, Austria Jools Holland, Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, and live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Grimsby Auditorium, Cromwell Road, DN31 2BH, Grimsby, UK

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Grimsby Auditorium, Cromwell Road, DN31 2BH, Grimsby, UK End It at Club, Backstage (18 Jun 26) live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Club, Backstage, Reitknechtstrasse 6, 80639, Munich, Germany

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Club, Backstage, Reitknechtstrasse 6, 80639, Munich, Germany Culture Wars at Dead Wax Digbeth (18 Jun 26) live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Dead Wax Digbeth, 28 Adderley St, B9 4ED, Digbeth, UK

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Dead Wax Digbeth, 28 Adderley St, B9 4ED, Digbeth, UK John Otway, Wild Willy Barrett, and John Otway And Wild Willy Bar live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Alexander's Live, 2 Rufus Ct, Northgate St, CH1 2JW, Chester

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Alexander's Live, 2 Rufus Ct, Northgate St, CH1 2JW, Chester Salzano Sotterranea 2026 live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Area Brolo, Via Marconi, Salzano, 30030, Venice, Italy

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Area Brolo, Via Marconi, Salzano, 30030, Venice, Italy Meganoidi at Birrarbia (18 Jun 26) live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Birrarbia, Siena, Italy

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Birrarbia, Siena, Italy SUMMER PUNCH FESTIVAL 2026 live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Progresja Scena Letnia, Fort Wola 22, 01-258, Warsaw, Poland

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Progresja Scena Letnia, Fort Wola 22, 01-258, Warsaw, Poland Festival Internazionale della poesia 2026 live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Genoa, Italy

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Genoa, Italy Sonar 2026 live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Sonar, Av. Botànica, 62, L'hospitalet de llobregat, 08908, B

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Sonar, Av. Botànica, 62, L'hospitalet de llobregat, 08908, B Lumen Festival 2026 live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Lumen Festival, 36100, Vicenza, Italy

live giovedì 18 giugno 2026 – Lumen Festival, 36100, Vicenza, Italy The Weeknd at Parken (19 Jun 26) with Playboi Carti live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Parken, Øster Allé 50, 2100 Kø, Copenhagen, Denmark

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Parken, Øster Allé 50, 2100 Kø, Copenhagen, Denmark Metallica at Aviva Stadium (19 Jun 26) with Pantera and Avatar live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Aviva Stadium, Lansdowne Road, 4, Dublin, Ireland

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Aviva Stadium, Lansdowne Road, 4, Dublin, Ireland Take That at Etihad Stadium (19 Jun 26) with The Script and Belinda live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester City Football Club

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester City Football Club Lily Allen at AO Arena (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – AO Arena, Victoria Station Approach, Hunts Bank, M3 1AR, Manch

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – AO Arena, Victoria Station Approach, Hunts Bank, M3 1AR, Manch Def Leppard at Hallenstadion (19 Jun 26) with Extreme live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Hallenstadion, Wallisellenstrasse 45, 8050, Zürich, Switzerla

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Hallenstadion, Wallisellenstrasse 45, 8050, Zürich, Switzerla Phantogram at Melkweg (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Melkweg, Lijnbaansgracht 234a, 1017 PH, Amsterdam, Netherlands

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Melkweg, Lijnbaansgracht 234a, 1017 PH, Amsterdam, Netherlands Metric, Stars, and Broken Social Scene at Cal Coast Credit Union live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU, 5500 Campanile D

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU, 5500 Campanile D Marshmello at Del Mar Fairgrounds (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., 92014, Del Mar

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., 92014, Del Mar Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark at Guildhall Square (19 Jun 26) w live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Guildhall Square, Above Bar St, Southampton, SO14 7DU, Southam

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Guildhall Square, Above Bar St, Southampton, SO14 7DU, Southam Ozuna at Auditorio Starlite (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Auditorio Starlite, Calle Albioni, s/n, 29602, Marbella, Spai

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Auditorio Starlite, Calle Albioni, s/n, 29602, Marbella, Spai Halestorm at The Academy Dublin (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – The Academy Dublin, 57 Middle Abbey St, North City, Dublin 1

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – The Academy Dublin, 57 Middle Abbey St, North City, Dublin 1 Steve Vai and The Beat Featuring Ranking Jnr at Tollwood Sommerfest live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Tollwood Sommerfestival, Olympiapark Süd, 80809, Munich, Germ

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Tollwood Sommerfestival, Olympiapark Süd, 80809, Munich, Germ The Proclaimers at Pyramid and Parr Hall (19 Jun 26) with Amelia Co live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Pyramid and Parr Hall, Cultural Quarter, Palmyra Square South

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Pyramid and Parr Hall, Cultural Quarter, Palmyra Square South Camilo at Live Arena - Milano Innovation District (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Live Arena - Milano Innovation District, Via Cristina Belgioioso

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Live Arena - Milano Innovation District, Via Cristina Belgioioso KT Tunstall at Lighthouse (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Lighthouse, 21 Kingland Road, BH15 1UG, Poole, UK

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Lighthouse, 21 Kingland Road, BH15 1UG, Poole, UK Aitana at Marenostrum Fuengirola (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Marenostrum Fuengirola, Paseo Marítimo Rey de España, 29640

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Marenostrum Fuengirola, Paseo Marítimo Rey de España, 29640 Electric Six and Enjoyable Listens at Tramshed Cardiff (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Tramshed Cardiff, 61A Clare Rd, CF11 6QP, Cardiff, UK

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Tramshed Cardiff, 61A Clare Rd, CF11 6QP, Cardiff, UK Los Amigos Invisibles at Sala Paral·lel 62 (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Sala Paral·lel 62, Avinguda del Paral·lel, 62, Ciutat Vella

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Sala Paral·lel 62, Avinguda del Paral·lel, 62, Ciutat Vella Micah P. Hinson at Copérnico (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Copérnico, Fernández de los Ríos 67, 28015, Madrid, Spain

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Copérnico, Fernández de los Ríos 67, 28015, Madrid, Spain Lone at Strange Brew (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Strange Brew, 10 Fairfax Street, BS1, Bristol, UK

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Strange Brew, 10 Fairfax Street, BS1, Bristol, UK Sunn O))) at VEGA (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – VEGA, Enghavevej 40, 1674, Copenhagen, Denmark

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – VEGA, Enghavevej 40, 1674, Copenhagen, Denmark Melt-Banana at Blue Shell (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Blue Shell, Luxemburger Strasse 32, 50674, Cologne, Germany

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Blue Shell, Luxemburger Strasse 32, 50674, Cologne, Germany Beverley Knight and Gabriella Cilmi at Bristol Beacon (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Bristol Beacon, Colston Street, BS1, Bristol, UK

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Bristol Beacon, Colston Street, BS1, Bristol, UK TEED at Jaeger (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Jaeger, Grensen 9, 0159, Oslo, Norway

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Jaeger, Grensen 9, 0159, Oslo, Norway Omar at Backstage (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Backstage, Reitknechtstrasse 6, 80639, Munich, Germany

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Backstage, Reitknechtstrasse 6, 80639, Munich, Germany Shalamar featuring Howard Hewett Jeffery Daniel Carolyn Griffey and live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge, UK

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge, UK Gente de Zona at Fiesta (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Fiesta, Via Delle Tre Fontane 24, 00144, Rome, Italy

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Fiesta, Via Delle Tre Fontane 24, 00144, Rome, Italy La Pegatina, Amparanoia, Queralt Lahoz, and Joan Garriga & Madji live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Sala Salamandra, Avenida del Carrilet, 235

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Sala Salamandra, Avenida del Carrilet, 235 Helene Fischer at Deutche Bank Park (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Deutche Bank Park, Mörfelder Landstraße 362, 60528, Frankfurt

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Deutche Bank Park, Mörfelder Landstraße 362, 60528, Frankfurt Amanda Shires at Cirque Royal Club (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Cirque Royal Club, 1000, Brussels, Belgium

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Cirque Royal Club, 1000, Brussels, Belgium Il Mago Del Gelato, Giorgio Poi, Mille, Marta Del Grandi, Dimar live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Chiostri Di San Pietro, Via Emilia San Pietro, 44/C, 42021, Re

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Chiostri Di San Pietro, Via Emilia San Pietro, 44/C, 42021, Re Kathryn Joseph at Làbas (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Làbas, via Orfeo, 46, 40124, Bologna, Italy

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Làbas, via Orfeo, 46, 40124, Bologna, Italy Chelsea at The Prince Albert (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – The Prince Albert, 48 Trafalgar St, BN1 4ED, Brighton, UK

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – The Prince Albert, 48 Trafalgar St, BN1 4ED, Brighton, UK From The Jam and Rattus at Picturedrome (19 Jun 26) with Straighten live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Picturedrome, Market Walk, HD9 7DA, Holmfirth, UK

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Picturedrome, Market Walk, HD9 7DA, Holmfirth, UK Dargen D'amico at Parco Salvemini (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Parco Salvemini, Corso Susa, 128, 10098, Rivoli, Italy

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Parco Salvemini, Corso Susa, 128, 10098, Rivoli, Italy Delicatoni and BALTIMORA at Circolo Magnolia (Indoor) (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Circolo Magnolia (Indoor), 41 Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 20

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Circolo Magnolia (Indoor), 41 Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 20 Angélique Kidjo at Teatro Goldoni (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Teatro Goldoni, San Marco 4650 b, 30124, Venice, Italy

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Teatro Goldoni, San Marco 4650 b, 30124, Venice, Italy Nine Below Zero at The Crescent (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – The Crescent, 8, York, YO24 1AW, UK

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – The Crescent, 8, York, YO24 1AW, UK Arisa at Lazzaretto (19 Jun 26) live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Lazzaretto, Piazzale Goisis 6, 24124, Bergamo, Italy

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Lazzaretto, Piazzale Goisis 6, 24124, Bergamo, Italy FESTEGNEN 2026 live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Espelunden, 2610, Rødovre, Denmark

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Espelunden, 2610, Rødovre, Denmark A Summer Story 2026 live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Madrid, Spain

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Madrid, Spain Low-L Fest 2026 live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Too, 51 Via Ventiquattro Maggio, 29121, Piacenza, Italy

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Too, 51 Via Ventiquattro Maggio, 29121, Piacenza, Italy Dancity Festival 2026 live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Auditorium San Domenico, Largo Federico Frezzi, 8, 06034, Foli

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Auditorium San Domenico, Largo Federico Frezzi, 8, 06034, Foli The Wild Wood Disco 2026 live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Horseheath Racecourse, CB21 4QP, Cambrid

live venerdì 19 giugno 2026 – Horseheath Racecourse, CB21 4QP, Cambrid Guns N' Roses and Mammoth at Ziggo Dome (20 Jun 26) live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Ziggo Dome, De Passage 100, 1101 AX, Amsterdam, Netherlands

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Ziggo Dome, De Passage 100, 1101 AX, Amsterdam, Netherlands OneRepublic at Palacio Vistalegre (20 Jun 26) live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Palacio Vistalegre, Calle de Utebo, 1, 28025, Madrid, Spain

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Palacio Vistalegre, Calle de Utebo, 1, 28025, Madrid, Spain Mac DeMarco at Torwar (20 Jun 26) with Otto Benson live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Torwar, Łazienkowska 6a, 00-449, Warsaw, Poland

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Torwar, Łazienkowska 6a, 00-449, Warsaw, Poland Of Monsters and Men at Raiffeisen Halle, Gasometer (20 Jun 26) live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Raiffeisen Halle, Gasometer, Guglgasse 8, 1110, Vienna, Austr

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Raiffeisen Halle, Gasometer, Guglgasse 8, 1110, Vienna, Austr Take That at Etihad Stadium (20 Jun 26) with The Script and Belinda live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester City Football Club

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester City Football Club Kodaline, The Academic, and Nell Mescal at Malahide Castle (20 Ju live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Malahide Castle, Malahide, Co IE, Dublin, Ireland

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Malahide Castle, Malahide, Co IE, Dublin, Ireland Lily Allen at AO Arena (20 Jun 26) live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – AO Arena, Victoria Station Approach, Hunts Bank, M3 1AR, Manch

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – AO Arena, Victoria Station Approach, Hunts Bank, M3 1AR, Manch Kaytranada and Uncle Waffles at Utilita Arena Birmingham (20 Jun 26 live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Utilita Arena Birmingham, King Edward's Road, B1 2AA, Birmingha

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Utilita Arena Birmingham, King Edward's Road, B1 2AA, Birmingha Skunk Anansie, Garbage, and Du Blonde at Scarborough Open Air The live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Burniston Rd, YO12 6PF, Scarborou

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Burniston Rd, YO12 6PF, Scarborou Bob Dylan at Acrisure Arena (20 Jun 26) live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Acrisure Arena, 75702 Varner Rd., 92211, Palm Desert, CA, US

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Acrisure Arena, 75702 Varner Rd., 92211, Palm Desert, CA, US UB40 at BP Pulse Live (20 Jun 26) live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – BP Pulse Live, Perimeter Road, B40 1NT, Birmingham, UK

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – BP Pulse Live, Perimeter Road, B40 1NT, Birmingham, UK Good Charlotte at Del Mar Fairgrounds (20 Jun 26) live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., 92014, Del Mar

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., 92014, Del Mar Freddie Gibbs at Mainstage, SOMA (20 Jun 26) live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Mainstage, SOMA, 3350 Sports Arena Blvd., 92110, San Diego, C

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Mainstage, SOMA, 3350 Sports Arena Blvd., 92110, San Diego, C Tricky at Store VEGA (20 Jun 26) live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Store VEGA, Enghavevej 40, 1674, Copenhagen, Denmark

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Store VEGA, Enghavevej 40, 1674, Copenhagen, Denmark Paul Weller at Guildhall Square (20 Jun 26) live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Guildhall Square, Above Bar St, Southampton, SO14 7DU, Southam

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Guildhall Square, Above Bar St, Southampton, SO14 7DU, Southam Halestorm at Limelight 1 (20 Jun 26) live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Limelight 1, 17 Ormeau Ave, BT2 8HD, Belfast, UK

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Limelight 1, 17 Ormeau Ave, BT2 8HD, Belfast, UK Die Toten Hosen at Letzigrund Stadion (20 Jun 26) with Beatsteaks a live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Letzigrund Stadion, Badenerstrasse 500, 8048, Zürich, Switzer

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Letzigrund Stadion, Badenerstrasse 500, 8048, Zürich, Switzer Kaiser Chiefs and The Clause at Marbella Arena (20 Jun 26) live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Marbella Arena, Antigua Pl. de Toros, Av. Pilar Calvo, s/n, 29

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Marbella Arena, Antigua Pl. de Toros, Av. Pilar Calvo, s/n, 29 Camilo at Stadthalle Dietikon (20 Jun 26) live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Stadthalle Dietikon, Zürich, Switzerland

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Stadthalle Dietikon, Zürich, Switzerland Ziggy Marley and Burning Spear at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air T live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU, 5500 Campanile D

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU, 5500 Campanile D Paul Kalkbrenner at Piazza Ariostea (20 Jun 26) live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Piazza Ariostea, 44121, Ferrara, Italy

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Piazza Ariostea, 44121, Ferrara, Italy Twista at Queen Bee's Art & Cultural Center (20 Jun 26) with Bishop live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Queen Bee's Art & Cultural Center, 3925 Ohio St., 92104, San Di

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Queen Bee's Art & Cultural Center, 3925 Ohio St., 92104, San Di Escape the Fate at Club Volta (20 Jun 26) live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Club Volta, Schanzenstraße 6-20, 51063, Cologne, Germany

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Club Volta, Schanzenstraße 6-20, 51063, Cologne, Germany Jodeci at AFAS Live (20 Jun 26) live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – AFAS Live, Johan Cruijff Boulevard 590, 1101DS, Amsterdam, Net

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – AFAS Live, Johan Cruijff Boulevard 590, 1101DS, Amsterdam, Net TEED at Bret Bar (20 Jun 26) live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Bret Bar, Amsterdam, Netherlands

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Bret Bar, Amsterdam, Netherlands Helene Fischer at Deutche Bank Park (20 Jun 26) live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Deutche Bank Park, Mörfelder Landstraße 362, 60528, Frankfurt

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Deutche Bank Park, Mörfelder Landstraße 362, 60528, Frankfurt Max Styler and Christian Löffler at Galopprennbahn Freudenau (20 J live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Galopprennbahn Freudenau, Freudenau 65, 1020, Vienna, Austria

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Galopprennbahn Freudenau, Freudenau 65, 1020, Vienna, Austria Micah P. Hinson at La [2] de Apolo (20 Jun 26) live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – La [2] de Apolo, 113 Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 08004, Barcelona

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – La [2] de Apolo, 113 Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 08004, Barcelona Dardust at Lugo Music Festival (20 Jun 26) live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Lugo Music Festival, Piazza Baracca, 48022, Lugo, Italy

live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Lugo Music Festival, Piazza Baracca, 48022, Lugo, Italy Gold Panda at Auditorium Comunale di Precenicco (20 Jun 26) live sabato 20 giugno 2026 – Auditorium Comunale di Precenicco, Via Latisana n5, 33050 Precen

CD e vinili più venduti su Amazon

Introduzione

La musica dal vivo è un’esperienza che connette le persone, valorizza le emozioni e crea ricordi. Per questo avere un calendario affidabile e continuamente aggiornato è fondamentale per chi ama partecipare a concerti e festival. Questo articolo presenta un calendario generale con le date di spettacoli live, divise per settimana e per mese corrente. È incluso un motore di ricerca per trovare il musicista o la band preferita e sezioni specifiche con le date nazionali e internazionali.

News su concerti, festival, eventi, spettacoli e live dal web

domenica, 14 giugno 2026

Il calendario dei concerti

Il calendario raccoglie tutte le date degli spettacoli musicali dal vivo, in Italia e all’estero. È uno strumento pratico e semplice da consultare, che mostra in un unico spazio eventi di artisti emergenti e grandi nomi della musica internazionale. Le informazioni vengono aggiornate costantemente per fornire un quadro sempre affidabile e ordinato.

Date divise per settimana

Per rendere la consultazione immediata, le date vengono presentate anche per settimana. Questo formato è pensato per chi desidera pianificare la propria agenda nel breve periodo. La divisione settimanale aiuta a confrontare gli eventi nelle diverse città e a capire subito quali spettacoli sono in programma nei giorni successivi.

Date divise per mese corrente

Chi preferisce una visione più ampia può consultare le date distribuite per mese. Questa suddivisione consente di programmare viaggi, weekend fuori porta e partecipazioni a festival. È particolarmente utile per chi intende assistere a più concerti nello stesso periodo o seguire un tour che attraversa diverse città.

Come usare la ricerca per trovare la tua band preferita

Il calendario integra un motore di ricerca che consente di inserire il nome dell’artista, della band o del genere musicale desiderato. In questo modo si accede subito alle date e alle location disponibili, senza dover scorrere l’intero elenco. Si tratta di una funzione pensata per chi ha già un obiettivo preciso e vuole acquistare i biglietti in modo rapido.

Suggerimenti per organizzarsi

Per vivere al meglio l’esperienza dei concerti e dei festival, conviene seguire alcune semplici regole:

segnare in agenda le date con anticipo,

acquistare i biglietti solo su canali ufficiali,

controllare eventuali cambi di programma,

valutare spese di viaggio e pernottamento per eventi fuori città,

monitorare le condizioni meteo per spettacoli all’aperto.

Conclusione

Un calendario aggiornato di concerti e festival è il compagno ideale per chi ama la musica dal vivo. Con la possibilità di consultare le date per settimana o mese e con un motore di ricerca interno, trovare gli eventi desiderati diventa semplice e immediato. In questo modo ogni appassionato può pianificare con sicurezza e non perdere nessuna occasione di vivere la magia dei live. Le date degli eventi sono caricate tramite Songkick e potrebbero subire variazioni. Si consiglia di verificare sempre con l’organizzatore ufficiale. (La redazione)

CD e vinili più venduti su Amazon