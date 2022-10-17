Il primo album da solista di Will Sheff (già Okkervil River)

1 Minuto

Il leader della formazione indie rock Okkervil River, il cantante e chitarrista Will Sheff, ha pubblicato il suo primo album da solista dal titolo Nothing Special.

Per celebrare l’uscita dell’album, il musicista e cantautore statunitense ha annunciato una serie di nuove date del tour in Nord America e in Europa per il 2023.

Nothing Special è uscito il 7 ottobre 2022 per ATO Records. (La redazione)

<a href="https://willsheff.bandcamp.com/album/nothing-special">Nothing Special by Will Sheff</a>