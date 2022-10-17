Il primo album da solista di Will Sheff (già Okkervil River)

Il leader della formazione indie rock Okkervil River, il cantante e chitarrista Will Sheff, ha pubblicato il suo primo album da solista dal titolo Nothing Special.
Per celebrare l’uscita dell’album, il musicista e cantautore statunitense ha annunciato una serie di nuove date del tour in Nord America e in Europa per il 2023.
Nothing Special è uscito il 7 ottobre 2022 per ATO Records. (La redazione)
- Ven Nov 04 2022Will Sheff
Cedar Cultural Center, Minneapolis, MN, US
- Sab Nov 05 2022Will Sheff, Okkervil River
Old Town School of Folk Music, Chicago, IL, US
- Dom Nov 06 2022Okkervil River, Will Sheff
Back Room, Colectivo Coffee, Milwaukee, WI, US
- Mar Nov 08 2022Will Sheff
Buskirk-Chumley Theater, Bloomington, IN, US
- Mer Nov 09 2022Will Sheff
The Pyramid Scheme, Grand Rapids, MI, US
- Lun Nov 14 2022Will Sheff
Grey Eagle, Asheville, NC, US
- Mar Nov 15 2022Will Sheff
Black Cat, Washington, DC, US
- Ven Nov 18 2022Will Sheff
Le Poisson Rouge, New York (NYC), NY, US
- Sab Nov 19 2022Will Sheff
Colony, Woodstock, NY, US
- Dom Nov 20 2022Will Sheff, Okkervil River
Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre, Somerville, MA, US
- Lun Nov 21 2022Okkervil River
Space Gallery, Portland, ME, US
- Gio Gen 19 2023Will Sheff
Madame Lou's, Seattle, WA, US
- Sab Gen 21 2023Will Sheff
Arcata Theatre Lounge, Arcata, CA, US
- Dom Gen 22 2023Will Sheff
The Independent, San Francisco, CA, US
- Mer Gen 25 2023Will Sheff
Casbah, San Diego, CA, US
- Gio Gen 26 2023Will Sheff, Okkervil River
Valley Bar, Phoenix, AZ, US
- Ven Gen 27 2023Will Sheff
191 Toole, Tucson, AZ, US
- Sab Feb 04 2023Will Sheff
Yucca North, Flagstaff, AZ, US
- Gio Mar 02 2023Will Sheff
Future Yard, Birkenhead, UK
- Ven Mar 03 2023Will Sheff
The Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK
