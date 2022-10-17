Il primo album da solista di Will Sheff (già Okkervil River)

Il leader degli Okkervil River ha pubblicato il suo primo album da solista dal titolo «Nothing Special»

Will Sheff (press photo)
Will Sheff (press photo)
  • 1Minuto
  • 105Parole

Il leader della formazione indie rock Okkervil River, il cantante e chitarrista Will Sheff, ha pubblicato il suo primo album da solista dal titolo Nothing Special.

Per celebrare l’uscita dell’album, il musicista e cantautore statunitense ha annunciato una serie di nuove date del tour in Nord America e in Europa per il 2023.

Nothing Special è uscito il 7 ottobre 2022 per ATO Records. (La redazione)

CLICCA QUI E ASCOLTA

Concerts by Songkick

Stiamo caricando...

Se ti è piaciuto questo articolo, non possiamo che esserne felici. Tuttavia, per continuare a fare questo tipo di informazione in maniera libera e indipendente è importante anche (soprattutto) il tuo sostegno economico. Per questo motivo ti invitiamo a supportarci con una libera donazione via PayPal. Questo è il link per sostenerci. Grazie.