Gli Arctic Monkeys dal vivo in Italia

Due date in Italia per la band alternative rock britannica. La prima all’I-Days di Milano, la seconda a Rock in Roma.

Arctic Monkeys (press photo)
Arctic Monkeys (press photo)
La band indie rock inglese degli Arctic Monkeys annuncia due concerti in Italia per il 2023.

Il 15 luglio all’I-Days 2023 di Milano, dove si esibirà anche Travis Scott, e il 16 luglio a Rock in Roma 2023. Ad aprire entrambi i live saranno gli svedesi The Hives, esplosiva rock band con cinque album all’attivo. 

Formatisi nel 2002 ad High Green, Sheffield, gli Arctic Monkeys sono Alex Turner, Jamie Cook, Nick O’Malley e Matt Helders e hanno alle spalle sette album in studio, l’ultimo è The Car del 2022. (La redazione)

