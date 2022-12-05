Gli Arctic Monkeys dal vivo in Italia

La band indie rock inglese degli Arctic Monkeys annuncia due concerti in Italia per il 2023.

Il 15 luglio all’I-Days 2023 di Milano, dove si esibirà anche Travis Scott, e il 16 luglio a Rock in Roma 2023. Ad aprire entrambi i live saranno gli svedesi The Hives, esplosiva rock band con cinque album all’attivo.

Formatisi nel 2002 ad High Green, Sheffield, gli Arctic Monkeys sono Alex Turner, Jamie Cook, Nick O’Malley e Matt Helders e hanno alle spalle sette album in studio, l’ultimo è The Car del 2022. (La redazione)

