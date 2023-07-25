40 canzoni dei R.E.M. scelte da Berry, Buck, Mills e Stipe (playlist)

Bill Berry, Peter Buck, Mike Mills e Michael Stipe hanno messo insieme per divertimento una playlist dei loro 40 brani preferiti dei R.E.M.

Ogni componente della storica formazione di Athens, Georgia, ha scelto dieci canzoni e il risultato è stato molto interessante. L’ordine della scelta è stato il seguente: Michael (da 1 a 10), Peter (da 11-20), Mike (da 21a 30) e Bill (da 31 a 40).

Andiamo a vedere dunque quali sono, nelle specifico, i brani scelti da ciascun membro dei R.E.M.

Michael Stipe (cantante)

  1. World Leader Pretender
  2. Country Feedback
  3. Strange Currencies
  4. The Lifting
  5. Electron Blue
  6. Supernatural Superserious
  7. Oh My Heart
  8. We All Go Back to Where We Belong
  9. The Flowers of Guatemala
  10. Half a World Away

Peter Buck (chitarrista)

  1. Feeling Gravitys Pull
  2. So. Centrail Rain
  3. Walk Unafraid
  4. You’re in the Air
  5. Discoverer
  6. All the Way to Reno (You’re Gonna be a Star)
  7. Try Not To Breathe
  8. Undertow
  9. Electrolite
  10. Finest Worksong

Mike Mills (basso)

  1. Wolves, Lower
  2. Pilgrimage
  3. I Believe
  4. It’s the End of the World as We know it (and I Feel Fine)
  5. You are the Everything
  6. Orange Crush
  7. What’s the Frequency, Kenneth?
  8. How the West Was Won and Where It got us
  9. Living Well is the Best Revenge
  10. Every Day is Yours to Win

Bill Berry (batterista)

  1. Beachball
  2. Daysleeper
  3. Leaving New York
  4. These Days
  5. We Walk
  6. I Remember California
  7. I don’t sleep, I dream
  8. Rotary Ten
  9. Voice of Harold
  10. Find the River

Come potete notare dalla playlist mancano alcuni dei brani più conosciuti e di successo della formazione statunitense come, per esempio, Losing my Religion, Everybody Hurts, Drive, Bad Day e Nightswimming.

La playlist Top Forty R.E.M. – selezionata direttamente da Berry, Buck, Mills e Stipe – è disponibile su Spotify. Buon ascolto. (La redazione)

Ascolta la playlist

