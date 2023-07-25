40 canzoni dei R.E.M. scelte da Berry, Buck, Mills e Stipe (playlist)

Bill Berry, Peter Buck, Mike Mills e Michael Stipe hanno messo insieme per divertimento una playlist dei loro 40 brani preferiti dei R.E.M.
Ogni componente della storica formazione di Athens, Georgia, ha scelto dieci canzoni e il risultato è stato molto interessante. L’ordine della scelta è stato il seguente: Michael (da 1 a 10), Peter (da 11-20), Mike (da 21a 30) e Bill (da 31 a 40).
Andiamo a vedere dunque quali sono, nelle specifico, i brani scelti da ciascun membro dei R.E.M.
Michael Stipe (cantante)
- World Leader Pretender
- Country Feedback
- Strange Currencies
- The Lifting
- Electron Blue
- Supernatural Superserious
- Oh My Heart
- We All Go Back to Where We Belong
- The Flowers of Guatemala
- Half a World Away
Peter Buck (chitarrista)
- Feeling Gravitys Pull
- So. Centrail Rain
- Walk Unafraid
- You’re in the Air
- Discoverer
- All the Way to Reno (You’re Gonna be a Star)
- Try Not To Breathe
- Undertow
- Electrolite
- Finest Worksong
Mike Mills (basso)
- Wolves, Lower
- Pilgrimage
- I Believe
- It’s the End of the World as We know it (and I Feel Fine)
- You are the Everything
- Orange Crush
- What’s the Frequency, Kenneth?
- How the West Was Won and Where It got us
- Living Well is the Best Revenge
- Every Day is Yours to Win
Bill Berry (batterista)
- Beachball
- Daysleeper
- Leaving New York
- These Days
- We Walk
- I Remember California
- I don’t sleep, I dream
- Rotary Ten
- Voice of Harold
- Find the River
Come potete notare dalla playlist mancano alcuni dei brani più conosciuti e di successo della formazione statunitense come, per esempio, Losing my Religion, Everybody Hurts, Drive, Bad Day e Nightswimming.
La playlist Top Forty R.E.M. – selezionata direttamente da Berry, Buck, Mills e Stipe – è disponibile su Spotify. Buon ascolto. (La redazione)
Un attimo di pazienza, la pagina è in fase di caricamento. Ricaricare se non appare nulla.
Se vuoi segnalarci un errore o dirci qualcosa, utilizza questo form. Se invece ti piace quello che facciamo, clicca qui e supportaci con una piccola donazione via PayPal, oppure acquista su Amazon il nostro utile quaderno degli appunti. Grazie.