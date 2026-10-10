Scopri le ultime uscite discografiche su Musicletter.it. Consulta la tabella aggiornata con i 200 dischi più recenti, ordinati cronologicamente grazie ai dati di Discogs. Trova anno di pubblicazione, artista e titolo del disco, con collegamenti ad Amazon per consultare le opzioni di acquisto di CD e vinili.
Vuoi scoprire le ultime uscite discografiche, tra nuovi album, CD e vinili? Su Musicletter.it trovi una tabella aggiornata con le 200 pubblicazioni più recenti dell’anno. Lo strumento ti permette di seguire le novità del mercato musicale e conoscere i dischi appena usciti, grazie ai dati raccolti da Discogs.
Per offrire una panoramica delle novità, Musicletter.it utilizza i dati di Discogs, il database dedicato alla musica e alle pubblicazioni discografiche. La tabella organizza le informazioni in ordine cronologico, mettendo in evidenza le uscite più recenti.
In questo modo, puoi consultare un elenco aggiornato delle pubblicazioni e orientarti tra le novità discografiche internazionali. L’aggiornamento dei dati consente di seguire l’evoluzione del catalogo e di individuare i titoli aggiunti più di recente.
La tabella interattiva raccoglie le informazioni essenziali per identificare ogni pubblicazione. In particolare, puoi trovare:
L’elenco parte dalle pubblicazioni più recenti e prosegue in ordine cronologico. Puoi quindi esplorare le novità senza dover consultare manualmente più fonti.
Se cerchi un modo semplice per seguire le novità discografiche, questa risorsa ti offre un punto di partenza pratico. La tabella delle ultime 200 uscite discografiche riunisce le informazioni principali in un unico spazio, facilitando la ricerca di artisti, album e nuove pubblicazioni.
Consulta l’elenco qui sotto per scoprire i dischi più recenti presenti nel database e accedere ai relativi collegamenti per l’acquisto. (La redazione)
|Anno
|Artista
|Titolo disco
|2027
|E. J. & The Echoes
|The Complete Diamond Jim Recordings
|2026
|Ritual Arcana
|Ritual Arcana
|2026
|Tangle Edge
|Live In The Presence Of Aphrodite
|2026
|Soen
|Reliance
|2026
|Christian Eggen
|Ufuge
|2026
|Machinefabriek
|Samen
|2026
|Kula Shaker
|Wormslayer
|2026
|Badlands (2)
|Dreams In The Hub
|2026
|Rich Douglas
|Stranger Things 3: The Game (Original Soundtrack)
|2026
|The Winstons / The Chosen Few
|Amen, Brother / Candy I'm So Doggone Mixed Up
|2026
|Doomherre
|Plaguelords
|2026
|Lubricated Goat
|Paddock Of Love
|2026
|Negative Force
|S/T
|2026
|Local H
|reFISTED
|2026
|Deep Purple
|Burning The Odeon
|2026
|Goalkeeper
|Life In Slow Motion
|2026
|DJ Krush
|King Of Dope Mix 2026
|2026
|Depeche Mode
|Hanging On Your Words
|2026
|Armchair Migraine Journey
|Songs For Katla
|2026
|SDJ CREW
|Nessuno
|2026
|Pink Floyd
|Live At Leeds
|2026
|Stoney+
|The Scene + The Unseen
|2026
|Shiro Sagisu
|The White Album 1 - Evangelion 30th Anniversary
|2026
|Mach Pelican
|Remember It? / Summer Sun
|2026
|Depeche Mode
|Ultra Party In L.A.
|2026
|Michiel Van Der Kuy
|Plays World Hits
|2026
|Regolith (3)
|The Moon Underwater
|2026
|Нервы (2)
|Золотые Хиты
|2026
|Merle (13)
|Na De Regen
|2026
|Bryan Adams
|Osaka 2026 Original IEM Recording
|2026
|Svaj.
|Patterns
|2026
|The 1428
|First Cuts
|2026
|Depeche Mode
|Raining From The Sky
|2026
|Depeche Mode
|1990-11-20 Wembley Arena
|2026
|Deep Purple
|Malmö 1985
|2026
|Deep Purple, Black Sabbath
|California Jam 1974
|2026
|Hoody Time
|BIG HEAVY JACKET
|2026
|Na Pół Etatu
|Materiał Biograficzny
|2026
|Harxson
|Can't Kill Us
|2026
|garden graves
|Magdalene
|2026
|Moose Roberts
|A Decade of Hillbilly Mess
|2026
|Argent
|Nexus
|2026
|Various
|Back To The Old School - The Return Of Disco Rap Part One (Dave Lee Mixes)
|2026
|As Blood Runs Black
|Allegiance
|2026
|Violent Breed (7)
|Alcohol Is The Solution
|2026
|Led Zeppelin
|Badgeholders '77
|2026
|Lennox Dread
|Topaz King
|2026
|頭脳警察
|東京オオカミ
|2026
|New York Dolls
|The Return Of The New York Dolls
|2026
|12 Tribes of Mars
|Hidden Sun
|2026
|Pari.
|you'll think about me
|2026
|Santana
|Splendiferous
|2026
|Eddie Jobson
|Night For Ever Night -Live In Tokyo 2026
|2026
|BTS (4)
|Swim
|2026
|Пилот
|Осень
|2026
|Charlotte Martin
|Rarities .11 (Behemoth Edition)
|2026
|David Byrne, The Tosca Strings
|Austin 2002 (The Classic Radio Broadcast)
|2026
|Freikorps
|Rock Gegen Links
|2026
|Erotic Biljan And His Heretics
|Practical Sinners
|2026
|Tommy Who, DeltaBeats (2)
|Spiritwalker
|2026
|Angstrom Antics
|Library Music Vol. IV - Instrumentals 2019 - 2023
|2026
|Mors Verum
|Canvas
|2026
|Casual (2)
|El Joc De L'Ombra
|2026
|clyde. & Damn Skippy
|I Don't Drink
|2026
|Сергей Беликов
|Родник
|2026
|Jim Chaos & The Gutter Dolls
|Antisocial Masturbator
|2026
|Dave Edmunds
|Riff Raff
|2026
|GAIA-X
|Into the Heliosphere
|2026
|Pantishe
|Panti Gōsuto
|2026
|Dissecting Table
|Debugging
|2026
|DJ Fudge*
|The Heat Of Your Body
|2026
|Jessie J = 潔西 J*
|Don't Tease Me With A Good Time = 別拿快樂敷衍我
|2026
|Spirit, Flesh & Bone
|A Shattered, Silent Yell / That's Not a Comet (That's Me Looking at You)
|2026
|Loose Teeth (3)
|Ladies Night
|2026
|Alice Broadhurst & The Zappacord Band
|The Bootleg Tapes: Live at the Giraffe's Palace '26
|2026
|Altú Pagánách, Ordiman (2)
|Sleeping For A Thousand Years In Ordiman
|2026
|Fish
|Reichenbach
|2026
|Judas Priest
|Metalhead
|2026
|dgnr8
|Bruises
|2026
|Soundskag
|Soundskag
|2026
|Adrian Benegas
|Mil Lunas
|2026
|Graham Nash With Dave Mason
|Seton Hall University 1973
|2026
|The Rad Man
|Herzliebster Jesu
|2026
|Infinite Dimensions
|Mr. Hardcore
|2026
|Infinite Dimensions
|Quarter Love
|2026
|Austin Ashtin
|Caramel
|2026
|Фотокарточки
|Возвращение домой
|2026
|Tuna Can (3)
|Locust Swarms 2
|2026
|Martyr In The Sand
|معاقبة [Punish]
|2026
|Xquisite Korpse
|Soma
|2026
|W.A.S.P.
|Electric Circus In Scandinavium 1986-11-15
|2026
|Raid!! Over Lawrence
|Fat And Rude Monopad Dude
|2026
|Sweet Georgie Feat. Tosha Marie*
|Mood (Dr Packer Remixes)
|2026
|Dusty Feet Band
|Smoke Over Gold
|2026
|Last Nubian & Goldbar Feat. Josh Leon Wray
|Dance Together (Sean McCabe Remixes)
|2026
|Dusty Feet Band
|Tin Skin Tales
|2026
|Verrottet
|Das Tor Zur Hölle
|2026
|10&Change Feat Michelle Weeks
|We Will Learn
|2026
|The Quiet Force
|coda
|2026
|TM3*
|We're Part Of The Crew
|2026
|Suffocation
|Jesus Wept - The Roadrunner Years
|2026
|Judas Priest
|Metalhead
|2026
|dgnr8
|Bruises
|2026
|Soundskag
|Soundskag
|2026
|Adrian Benegas
|Mil Lunas
|2026
|Graham Nash With Dave Mason
|Seton Hall University 1973
|2026
|The Rad Man
|Herzliebster Jesu
|2026
|Infinite Dimensions
|Mr. Hardcore
|2026
|Infinite Dimensions
|Quarter Love
|2026
|Austin Ashtin
|Caramel
|2026
|Mark Lower, Mishell Ivon
|Light It Up
|2026
|Doro
|Winter Flame
|2026
|Фотокарточки
|Возвращение домой
|2026
|Tuna Can (3)
|Locust Swarms 2
|2026
|Martyr In The Sand
|معاقبة [Punish]
|2026
|Xquisite Korpse
|Soma
|2026
|БІРОЛ
|Amplitude
|2026
|W.A.S.P.
|Electric Circus In Scandinavium 1986-11-15
|2026
|Raid!! Over Lawrence
|Fat And Rude Monopad Dude
|2026
|Sweet Georgie Feat. Tosha Marie*
|Mood (Dr Packer Remixes)
|2026
|Dusty Feet Band
|Smoke Over Gold
|2026
|Last Nubian & Goldbar Feat. Josh Leon Wray
|Dance Together (Sean McCabe Remixes)
|2026
|Dusty Feet Band
|Tin Skin Tales
|2026
|Verrottet
|Das Tor Zur Hölle
|2026
|10&Change Feat Michelle Weeks
|We Will Learn
|2026
|The Quiet Force
|coda
|2026
|TM3*
|We're Part Of The Crew
|2026
|T.Markakis, Manuel Kane
|Release Yourself (B&S Concept Remix)
|2026
|Jethro Tull
|Night In Adelaide
|2026
|Jethro Tull
|Night In Sydney (2nd Night)
|2026
|Pendulum (3)
|Hold Your Colour (MRJay-Remix)
|2026
|Tommy Glasses
|Searching
|2026
|Rodrigo Ha-Kohēn
|The Khalilan, Vol. 2
|2026
|Chris Burton (9)
|Døgnfluer
|2026
|Lea Romea
|Bobler
|2026
|Geologist
|Can I Get A Pack Of Camel Lights?
|2026
|Barbara Moore
|Bright & Shining
|2026
|Ashford & Simpson
|Stay Free (Joe Claussell Mix)
|2026
|Les Joyaux De La Princesse & Regard Extrême
|Die Weiße Rose
|2026
|Fionn Regan
|The Bunkhouse Vol.I: Anchor Black Tattoo
|2026
|The Black Heart Procession
|1
|2026
|Death In June ~ Les Joyaux De La Princesse
|Östenbräun
|2026
|Holy Holy
|Sweet Bitter Sweet
|2026
|Ahmad Jamal
|At The Jazz Showcase Live In Chicago
|2026
|Alice Kemp
|9 Dreams In Erotic Mourning
|2026
|Kristian Olsson
|Genfärd
|2026
|Bebe Rexha
|Dirty Blonde
|2026
|King Crimson
|2015 Japan Tour Box Part 3: Osaka, Takamatsu, Nagoya Shows
|2026
|Monster Movie
|All Lost
|2026
|Tyler Ballgame
|I Believe In Love
|2026
|The Stranglers
|BBC Radio One Recordings 77 - 82
|2026
|Michael Sweet
|The Master Plan
|2026
|Greg Gow & Brian Kage
|D Send To Ascend EP
|2026
|Ellis Dee
|Synthetic Disco / Atmosphere
|2026
|Sojourner
|Gateways
|2026
|Wifeswap
|Digging
|2026
|The Smiths
|Best I + II
|2026
|Overhead, The Albatross
|Lads With Sticks / Mr. Dog / Think, Thank, Thunk.
|2026
|Drive Your Plow Over The Bones Of The Dead
|Collected
|2026
|The Juggaknots
|Re:Release
|2026
|Zørza
|IEI
|2026
|Ingested
|Denigration
|2026
|Michael Sweet
|The Master Plan
|2026
|Gabor Szabo
|Dreams
|2026
|Mantra Machine
|Echoes Forest
|2026
|Franck Carducci
|Sheeple
|2026
|Midnight (9)
|Satanic Royalty
|2026
|P1Harmony
|Unique
|2026
|Mike Oldfield
|The Complete Knebworth '80 Broadcast
|2026
|Tangle Edge
|Live In The Presence Of Aphrodite
|2026
|Mind Over Mirrors
|Particles, Peds & Pores
|2026
|Cannibal Corpse
|Kill
|2026
|Destruction
|Release From Agony = リリース・フロム・アゴニー
|2026
|Douwe Bob
|Outcast Town
|2026
|Galactic Embrace
|Happy Collapse
|2026
|The Professionals (7)
|Live 1982
|2026
|The Forecast
|Late Night Conversations
|2026
|Type O Negative
|World Coming Down Tour
|2026
|Kiss
|Kiss Kruise Land Locked In Vegas - Acoustic Kick Off
|2026
|Смоки Мо
|Кара-Тэ 2
|2026
|Dagger Threat
|Bleed /// Reboot
|2026
|Skok (3)
|Skam
|2026
|Magnum (3)
|On A Storyteller's Night
|2026
|Tony Carey's Planet P Project*
|Levittown
|2026
|Raw Addict / Necropsy Odor
|Raw Addict / Necropsy Odor
|2026
|Warspawn (2)
|Immaculate Objection
|2026
|Hatewave
|Anthology 1996-1999
|2026
|The Long Winters
|Ultimatum
|2026
|Talking Heads
|Demonstration Time
|2026
|Yungblud (3)
|Rock Werchter 2025
|2026
|Ukokos & Kampinos
|Follow Me
|2026
|Metallica
|Broadway Jack's '83
|2026
|Nirvana
|Outcesticide 2026
|2026
|Nirvana
|Club Dreamerz Chicago 1989
|2026
|The Karma Effect
|Cruel Intentions
|2026
|Josep Xortó, The Congosound
|Això Que Sona És Nostre - Maxi-Single
|2026
|Mirage (2)
|Feel My Dreams (2021 Remaster & Andy Odysee, T Mirage & Homemade Weapons Remixes)
|2026
|Rad Owl / Quit
|Rad Owl / Quit
|2026
|Held.
|Grey
|2026
|Canaan
|For A Bird That Never Flew
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