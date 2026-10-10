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💿 Ultime uscite discografiche: i 200 dischi più recenti 📅 sabato 10 ottobre 2026

Scopri le ultime uscite discografiche su Musicletter.it. Consulta la tabella aggiornata con i 200 dischi più recenti, ordinati cronologicamente grazie ai dati di Discogs. Trova anno di pubblicazione, artista e titolo del disco, con collegamenti ad Amazon per consultare le opzioni di acquisto di CD e vinili.

Pubblicato da
✓ REDAZIONE MUSICLETTER.IT
10 Ottobre 2026

Ultime uscite discografiche

Segui Musicletter.it su Google

Vuoi scoprire le ultime uscite discografiche, tra nuovi album, CD e vinili? Su Musicletter.it trovi una tabella aggiornata con le 200 pubblicazioni più recenti dell’anno. Lo strumento ti permette di seguire le novità del mercato musicale e conoscere i dischi appena usciti, grazie ai dati raccolti da Discogs.

Le ultime uscite discografiche aggiornate con Discogs

Per offrire una panoramica delle novità, Musicletter.it utilizza i dati di Discogs, il database dedicato alla musica e alle pubblicazioni discografiche. La tabella organizza le informazioni in ordine cronologico, mettendo in evidenza le uscite più recenti.

In questo modo, puoi consultare un elenco aggiornato delle pubblicazioni e orientarti tra le novità discografiche internazionali. L’aggiornamento dei dati consente di seguire l’evoluzione del catalogo e di individuare i titoli aggiunti più di recente.

Come consultare la tabella delle novità musicali

La tabella interattiva raccoglie le informazioni essenziali per identificare ogni pubblicazione. In particolare, puoi trovare:

  • Anno di pubblicazione, per individuare il periodo di riferimento.
  • Nome dell’artista o della band, per riconoscere chi ha pubblicato il disco.
  • Titolo dell’album o della pubblicazione, con un collegamento diretto ad Amazon nella categoria dedicata a CD e vinili, per consultare le opzioni disponibili per l’acquisto.

L’elenco parte dalle pubblicazioni più recenti e prosegue in ordine cronologico. Puoi quindi esplorare le novità senza dover consultare manualmente più fonti.

Scopri i nuovi album, CD e vinili

Se cerchi un modo semplice per seguire le novità discografiche, questa risorsa ti offre un punto di partenza pratico. La tabella delle ultime 200 uscite discografiche riunisce le informazioni principali in un unico spazio, facilitando la ricerca di artisti, album e nuove pubblicazioni.

Consulta l’elenco qui sotto per scoprire i dischi più recenti presenti nel database e accedere ai relativi collegamenti per l’acquisto. (La redazione)

sabato 10 ottobre 2026
Anno Artista Titolo disco
2027 E. J. & The Echoes The Complete Diamond Jim Recordings
2026 Ritual Arcana Ritual Arcana
2026 Tangle Edge Live In The Presence Of Aphrodite
2026 Soen Reliance
2026 Christian Eggen Ufuge
2026 Machinefabriek Samen
2026 Kula Shaker Wormslayer
2026 Badlands (2) Dreams In The Hub
2026 Rich Douglas Stranger Things 3: The Game (Original Soundtrack)
2026 The Winstons / The Chosen Few Amen, Brother / Candy I'm So Doggone Mixed Up
2026 Doomherre Plaguelords
2026 Lubricated Goat Paddock Of Love
2026 Negative Force S/T
2026 Local H reFISTED
2026 Deep Purple Burning The Odeon
2026 Goalkeeper Life In Slow Motion
2026 DJ Krush King Of Dope Mix 2026
2026 Depeche Mode Hanging On Your Words
2026 Armchair Migraine Journey Songs For Katla
2026 SDJ CREW Nessuno
2026 Pink Floyd Live At Leeds
2026 Stoney+ The Scene + The Unseen
2026 Shiro Sagisu The White Album 1 - Evangelion 30th Anniversary
2026 Mach Pelican Remember It? / Summer Sun
2026 Depeche Mode Ultra Party In L.A.
2026 Michiel Van Der Kuy Plays World Hits
2026 Regolith (3) The Moon Underwater
2026 Нервы (2) Золотые Хиты
2026 Merle (13) Na De Regen
2026 Bryan Adams Osaka 2026 Original IEM Recording
2026 Svaj. Patterns
2026 The 1428 First Cuts
2026 Depeche Mode Raining From The Sky
2026 Depeche Mode 1990-11-20 Wembley Arena
2026 Deep Purple Malmö 1985
2026 Deep Purple, Black Sabbath California Jam 1974
2026 Hoody Time BIG HEAVY JACKET
2026 Na Pół Etatu Materiał Biograficzny
2026 Harxson Can't Kill Us
2026 garden graves Magdalene
2026 Moose Roberts A Decade of Hillbilly Mess
2026 Argent Nexus
2026 Various Back To The Old School - The Return Of Disco Rap Part One (Dave Lee Mixes)
2026 As Blood Runs Black Allegiance
2026 Violent Breed (7) Alcohol Is The Solution
2026 Led Zeppelin Badgeholders '77
2026 Lennox Dread Topaz King
2026 頭脳警察 東京オオカミ
2026 New York Dolls The Return Of The New York Dolls
2026 12 Tribes of Mars Hidden Sun
2026 Pari. you'll think about me
2026 Santana Splendiferous
2026 Eddie Jobson Night For Ever Night -Live In Tokyo 2026
2026 BTS (4) Swim
2026 Пилот Осень
2026 Charlotte Martin Rarities .11 (Behemoth Edition)
2026 David Byrne, The Tosca Strings Austin 2002 (The Classic Radio Broadcast)
2026 Freikorps Rock Gegen Links
2026 Erotic Biljan And His Heretics Practical Sinners
2026 Tommy Who, DeltaBeats (2) Spiritwalker
2026 Angstrom Antics Library Music Vol. IV - Instrumentals 2019 - 2023
2026 Mors Verum Canvas
2026 Casual (2) El Joc De L'Ombra
2026 clyde. & Damn Skippy I Don't Drink
2026 Сергей Беликов Родник
2026 Jim Chaos & The Gutter Dolls Antisocial Masturbator
2026 Dave Edmunds Riff Raff
2026 GAIA-X Into the Heliosphere
2026 Pantishe Panti Gōsuto
2026 Dissecting Table Debugging
2026 DJ Fudge* The Heat Of Your Body
2026 Jessie J = 潔西 J* Don't Tease Me With A Good Time = 別拿快樂敷衍我
2026 Spirit, Flesh & Bone A Shattered, Silent Yell / That's Not a Comet (That's Me Looking at You)
2026 Loose Teeth (3) Ladies Night
2026 Alice Broadhurst & The Zappacord Band The Bootleg Tapes: Live at the Giraffe's Palace '26
2026 Altú Pagánách, Ordiman (2) Sleeping For A Thousand Years In Ordiman
2026 Fish Reichenbach
2026 Judas Priest Metalhead
2026 dgnr8 Bruises
2026 Soundskag Soundskag
2026 Adrian Benegas Mil Lunas
2026 Graham Nash With Dave Mason Seton Hall University 1973
2026 The Rad Man Herzliebster Jesu
2026 Infinite Dimensions Mr. Hardcore
2026 Infinite Dimensions Quarter Love
2026 Austin Ashtin Caramel
2026 Фотокарточки Возвращение домой
2026 Tuna Can (3) Locust Swarms 2
2026 Martyr In The Sand معاقبة [Punish]
2026 Xquisite Korpse Soma
2026 W.A.S.P. Electric Circus In Scandinavium 1986-11-15
2026 Raid!! Over Lawrence Fat And Rude Monopad Dude
2026 Sweet Georgie Feat. Tosha Marie* Mood (Dr Packer Remixes)
2026 Dusty Feet Band Smoke Over Gold
2026 Last Nubian & Goldbar Feat. Josh Leon Wray Dance Together (Sean McCabe Remixes)
2026 Dusty Feet Band Tin Skin Tales
2026 Verrottet Das Tor Zur Hölle
2026 10&Change Feat Michelle Weeks We Will Learn
2026 The Quiet Force coda
2026 TM3* We're Part Of The Crew
2026 Suffocation Jesus Wept - The Roadrunner Years
2026 Judas Priest Metalhead
2026 dgnr8 Bruises
2026 Soundskag Soundskag
2026 Adrian Benegas Mil Lunas
2026 Graham Nash With Dave Mason Seton Hall University 1973
2026 The Rad Man Herzliebster Jesu
2026 Infinite Dimensions Mr. Hardcore
2026 Infinite Dimensions Quarter Love
2026 Austin Ashtin Caramel
2026 Mark Lower, Mishell Ivon Light It Up
2026 Doro Winter Flame
2026 Фотокарточки Возвращение домой
2026 Tuna Can (3) Locust Swarms 2
2026 Martyr In The Sand معاقبة [Punish]
2026 Xquisite Korpse Soma
2026 БІРОЛ Amplitude
2026 W.A.S.P. Electric Circus In Scandinavium 1986-11-15
2026 Raid!! Over Lawrence Fat And Rude Monopad Dude
2026 Sweet Georgie Feat. Tosha Marie* Mood (Dr Packer Remixes)
2026 Dusty Feet Band Smoke Over Gold
2026 Last Nubian & Goldbar Feat. Josh Leon Wray Dance Together (Sean McCabe Remixes)
2026 Dusty Feet Band Tin Skin Tales
2026 Verrottet Das Tor Zur Hölle
2026 10&Change Feat Michelle Weeks We Will Learn
2026 The Quiet Force coda
2026 TM3* We're Part Of The Crew
2026 T.Markakis, Manuel Kane Release Yourself (B&S Concept Remix)
2026 Jethro Tull Night In Adelaide
2026 Jethro Tull Night In Sydney (2nd Night)
2026 Pendulum (3) Hold Your Colour (MRJay-Remix)
2026 Tommy Glasses Searching
2026 Rodrigo Ha-Kohēn The Khalilan, Vol. 2
2026 Chris Burton (9) Døgnfluer
2026 Lea Romea Bobler
2026 Geologist Can I Get A Pack Of Camel Lights?
2026 Barbara Moore Bright & Shining
2026 Ashford & Simpson Stay Free (Joe Claussell Mix)
2026 Les Joyaux De La Princesse & Regard Extrême Die Weiße Rose
2026 Fionn Regan The Bunkhouse Vol.I: Anchor Black Tattoo
2026 The Black Heart Procession 1
2026 Death In June ~ Les Joyaux De La Princesse Östenbräun
2026 Holy Holy Sweet Bitter Sweet
2026 Ahmad Jamal At The Jazz Showcase Live In Chicago
2026 Alice Kemp 9 Dreams In Erotic Mourning
2026 Kristian Olsson Genfärd
2026 Bebe Rexha Dirty Blonde
2026 King Crimson 2015 Japan Tour Box Part 3: Osaka, Takamatsu, Nagoya Shows
2026 Monster Movie All Lost
2026 Tyler Ballgame I Believe In Love
2026 The Stranglers BBC Radio One Recordings 77 - 82
2026 Michael Sweet The Master Plan
2026 Greg Gow & Brian Kage D Send To Ascend EP
2026 Ellis Dee Synthetic Disco / Atmosphere
2026 Sojourner Gateways
2026 Wifeswap Digging
2026 The Smiths Best I + II
2026 Overhead, The Albatross Lads With Sticks / Mr. Dog / Think, Thank, Thunk.
2026 Drive Your Plow Over The Bones Of The Dead Collected
2026 The Juggaknots Re:Release
2026 Zørza IEI
2026 Ingested Denigration
2026 Michael Sweet The Master Plan
2026 Gabor Szabo Dreams
2026 Mantra Machine Echoes Forest
2026 Franck Carducci Sheeple
2026 Midnight (9) Satanic Royalty
2026 P1Harmony Unique
2026 Mike Oldfield The Complete Knebworth '80 Broadcast
2026 Tangle Edge Live In The Presence Of Aphrodite
2026 Mind Over Mirrors Particles, Peds & Pores
2026 Cannibal Corpse Kill
2026 Destruction Release From Agony = リリース・フロム・アゴニー
2026 Douwe Bob Outcast Town
2026 Galactic Embrace Happy Collapse
2026 The Professionals (7) Live 1982
2026 The Forecast Late Night Conversations
2026 Type O Negative World Coming Down Tour
2026 Kiss Kiss Kruise Land Locked In Vegas - Acoustic Kick Off
2026 Смоки Мо Кара-Тэ 2
2026 Dagger Threat Bleed /// Reboot
2026 Skok (3) Skam
2026 Magnum (3) On A Storyteller's Night
2026 Tony Carey's Planet P Project* Levittown
2026 Raw Addict / Necropsy Odor Raw Addict / Necropsy Odor
2026 Warspawn (2) Immaculate Objection
2026 Hatewave Anthology 1996-1999
2026 The Long Winters Ultimatum
2026 Talking Heads Demonstration Time
2026 Yungblud (3) Rock Werchter 2025
2026 Ukokos & Kampinos Follow Me
2026 Metallica Broadway Jack's '83
2026 Nirvana Outcesticide 2026
2026 Nirvana Club Dreamerz Chicago 1989
2026 The Karma Effect Cruel Intentions
2026 Josep Xortó, The Congosound Això Que Sona És Nostre - Maxi-Single
2026 Mirage (2) Feel My Dreams (2021 Remaster & Andy Odysee, T Mirage & Homemade Weapons Remixes)
2026 Rad Owl / Quit Rad Owl / Quit
2026 Held. Grey
2026 Canaan For A Bird That Never Flew
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✓ REDAZIONE MUSICLETTER.IT

La redazione cura quotidianamente articoli, recensioni e approfondimenti sul panorama musicale italiano e internazionale, con particolare attenzione alla musica indipendente, agli artisti emergenti e ai fenomeni culturali contemporanei. Si occupa inoltre di informazione e approfondimento sull’attualità, sulla cultura, sullo sport e su altri temi di interesse pubblico. Il lavoro redazionale segue un approccio informativo, critico e indipendente, con l’obiettivo di offrire contenuti affidabili, aggiornati e di qualità. Musicletter.it collabora con autori, blogger, giornalisti e contributori per raccontare il presente attraverso prospettive diverse, valorizzando la pluralità delle voci e delle esperienze. Per contatti e informazioni: redazione@musicletter.it oppure musicletter@gmail.com.

Pubblicato da
✓ REDAZIONE MUSICLETTER.IT
10 Ottobre 2026

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