Categorie
Album 2020 Musica Streaming

10 dischi del 2020 per il weekend

In streaming integrale gli album del 2020 di Mountain Caller ★ Thurston Moore ★ Adrianne Lenker ★ Billy Nomates ★ Drive-By Truckers ★ Gidge ★ Janko Nilovic & The Soul Surfers ★ Open Mike Eagle ★ Contento ★ Marco Colonna & Noise Of Trouble

Anche per questo weekend abbiamo scelto per voi dieci dischi del 2020 da ascoltare in streaming via Bandcamp.

Per ascoltarli basta passare il mouse sull’immagine di copertina e premere play. Buon fine settimana. (La redazione)

Mountain Caller Chronicle I: The Truthseeker

Thurston Moore By the Fire

Adrianne Lenker Songs

Billy Nomates S.T.

Drive-By Truckers The New OK

Gidge New Light

Janko Nilovic & The Soul Surfers Maze of Sounds

Open Mike Eagle Anime, Trauma and Divorce

Contento Lo Bueno Está Aquí

Marco Colonna & Noise Of Trouble Mis sueños son irrenunciables, obstinados, testarudos y resistentes

ARTICOLI RECENTI

Natale come vuoi: la (solita) playlist collaborativa da ascoltare su Spotify
Il ritorno di Charles Webster, figura centrale della cultura elettronica di questi ultimi 20 anni
"Endtroducing....." - 24 anni fa usciva l'album debutto di DJ Shadow
Pubblicità