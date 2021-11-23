Grammy Awards 2022. Ecco le nomination.

41 Minuti

8530 Parole

Sono stati annunciati oggi, 23 novembre 2021, le nomination alla 64esima edizione dei Grammy Awards, prestigioso riconoscimento americano in ambito musicale.

Tra i presentatori anche i Maneskin, che si sono presentati senza la bassista Vittoria De Angelis.

Le premiazioni si terranno il 31 gennaio 2022 allo Staples Center di Los Angeles.

Di seguito tutte le candidature suddivise per categoria. (La redazione)

Tutte le nomination ai Grammy Awards 2022

Record Of The Year

Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.

I Still Have Faith In You

ABBA

Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, producers; Benny Andersson & Bernard Löhr, engineers/mixers; Björn Engelmann, mastering engineer

Freedom

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste, Kizzo & Autumn Rowe, producers; Russ Elevado, Kizzo & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer

I Get A Kick Out Of You

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Dae Bennett, producer; Dae Bennett & Josh Coleman, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers

Peaches

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Josh Gudwin, HARV, Shndo & Andrew Watt, producers; Josh Gudwin & Andrew Watt, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Right On Time

Brandi Carlile

Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Brandon Bell & Tom Elmhirst, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer

Kiss Me More

Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Rogét Chahayed, tizhimself & Yeti Beats, producers; Rob Bisel, Serban Ghenea, Rian Lewis & Joe Visciano, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

FINNEAS, producer; Billie Eilish, FINNEAS & Rob Kinelski, engineers/mixers; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Nas X

Omer Fedi, Roy Lenzo & Take A Daytrip, producers; Denzel Baptiste, Serban Ghenea & Roy Lenzo, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

drivers license

Olivia Rodrigo

Daniel Nigro, producer; Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Leave The Door Open

Silk Sonic

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II & Bruno Mars, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Album Of The Year

Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s).

We Are

Jon Batiste

Craig Adams, David Gauthier, Braedon Gautier, Brennon Gautier, Gospel Soul Children Choir, Hot 8 Brass Band, PJ Morton, Autumn Rowe, Zadie Smith, St. Augustine High School Marching 100 & Trombone Shorty, featured artists; Jon Batiste, Mickey Freedom Hart, King Garbage, Kizzo, Sunny Levine, Nate Mercereau, David Pimentel, Ricky Reed, Autumn Rowe, Jahaan Sweet & Nick Waterhouse, producers; Jon Batiste, Russ Elevado, Mischa Kachkachishvili, Kizzo, Joseph Lorge, Manny Marroquin, David Pimentel, Ricky Reed, Jaclyn Sanchez, Matt Vertere, Marc Whitmore & Alex Williams, engineers/mixers; Andrae Alexander, Troy Andrews, Jon Batiste, Zach Cooper, Vic Dimotsis, Eric Frederic, Kizzo, Sunny Levine, Steve McEwan, PJ Morton, Autumn Rowe & Mavis Staples, songwriters; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer

Love For Sale

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Dae Bennett, producer; Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Justin Bieber

BEAM, benny blanco, Burna Boy, Daniel Caesar, Chance The Rapper, DaBaby, Dominic Fike, Giveon, Jaden, Tori Kelly, Khalid, The Kid LAROI, Lil Uzi Vert & Quavo, featured artists; Amy Allen, Louis Bell, Jon Bellion, Justin Bieber, benny blanco, BMW Kenny, Capi, Dreamlab, Dvlp, Jason Evigan, FINNEAS, The Futuristics, German, Josh Gudwin, Jimmie Gutch, HARV, Marvin “Tony” Hemmings, Ilya, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Stefan Johnson, KCdaproducer, Denis Kosiak, The Monsters & Strangerz, Jorgen Odegard, Michael Pollack, Poo Bear, Shndo, Skrillex, Jake Torrey, Trackz, Andrew Watt & Ido Zmishlany, producers; Cory Bice, benny blanco, Kevin “Capi” Carbo, Edwin Diaz, DJ Durel, Dreamlab, FINNEAS, Josh Gudwin, Sam Holland, Daniel James, Antonio Kearney, Denis Kosiak, Paul LaMalfa, Jeremy Lertola, Devin Nakao, Chris “TEK” O’Ryan, Andres Osorio, Micah Pettit & Benjamin Thomas, engineers/mixers; Amy Allen, Delacey (Brittany Amaradio), Louis Bell, Jonathan Bellion, Chancelor Johnathon Bennett, Justin Bieber, David Bowden, Jason Boyd, Scott Braun, Tommy Lee Brown, Valentin Brunn, Kevin Carbo, Kenneth Coby, Kevin Coby, Raul Cubina, Jordan Douglas, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Jason Evigan, Dominic David Fike, Kameron Glasper, Jacob Greenspan, Josh Gudwin, James Gutch, Scott Harris, Bernard Harvey, Leah Haywood, Gregory Aldae Hein, Marvin Hemmings, Jeffrey Howard, Alexander Izquierdo, Daniel James, Jace Logan Jennings, Rodney Jerkins, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Anthony M. Jones, Antonio Kearney, Charlton Kenneth, Joe Khajadourian, Felisha “Fury” King, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Matthew Sean Leon, Benjamin Levin, Marcus Lomax, Quavious Keyate Marshall, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Sonny Moore, Finneas O’Connell, Jorgen Odegard, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Tayla Parx, Oliver Peterhof, Whitney Phillips, Michael Pollack, Khalid Donnel Robinson, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Alex Schwartz, Tia Scola, Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Gian Stone, Ali Tamposi, Ryan Tedder, Tyshane Thompson, Jake Torrey, Billy Walsh, Freddy Wexler, Symere Woods, Andrew Wotman, Rami Yacoub, Keavan Yazdani, Bigram Zayas & Ido Zmishlany, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Planet Her (Deluxe)

Doja Cat

Eve, Ariana Grande, Gunna, JID, SZA, The Weeknd & Young Thug, featured artists; Aaron Bow, Rogét Chahayed, Crate Classics, Digi, Dr. Luke, f a l l e n, Mayer Hawthorne, Mike Hector, Linden Jay, Aynzli Jones, Kurtis McKenzie, Jason Quenneville, Reef, Khaled Rohaim, Al Shux, Sully, tizhimself, Yeti Beats & Y2K, producers; Rob Bisel, Jesse Ray Ernster, Serban Ghenea, Clint Gibbs, Rian Lewis, NealHPogue, Tyler Sheppard, Kalani Thompson, Joe Visciano & Jeff Ellis Worldwide, engineers/mixers; Ilana Armida, Aaron Bow, Rogét Chahayed, Jamil Chammas, Sheldon Yu-Ting Cheung, Antwoine Collins, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Ariana Grande, Mayer Hawthorne, Mike Hector, Aaron Horn, Taneisha Damielle Jackson, Linden Jay, Eve Jihan Jeffers, Aynzli Jones, Sergio Kitchens, Carter Lang, Siddharth Mallick, Maciej Margol-Gromada, Kurtis McKenzie, Jidenna Mobisson, Gerard A. Powell II, Geordan Reid-Campbell, Khaled Rohaim, Destin Route, Solána Rowe, Laura Roy, Al Shuckburgh, David Sprecher, Ari Starace, Lee Stashenko, Abel Tesfaye, Rob Tewlow & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters; Dale Becker & Mike Bozzi, mastering engineers

Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

FINNEAS, producer; Billie Eilish, FINNEAS & Rob Kinelski, engineers/mixers; Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters; John Greenham & Dave Kutch, mastering engineers

Back Of My Mind

H.E.R.

Chris Brown, Cordae, DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Thundercat, Bryson Tiller, Ty Dolla $ign, YG & Yung Bleu, featured artists; Tarik Azzouz, Bordeaux, Nelson Bridges, DJ Camper, Cardiak, Cardo, Chi Chi, Steven J. Collins, Flip, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, GRADES, H.E.R., Hit-Boy, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Walter Jones, KAYTRANADA, DJ Khaled, Mario Luciano, Mike Will Made-It, NonNative, NOVA WAV, Scribz Riley, Jeff Robinson, STREETRUNNER, Hue Strother, Asa Taccone, Thundercat, Thurdi & Wu10, producers; Rafael Fai Bautista, Luis Bordeaux, Dee Brown, Anthony Cruz, Ayanna Depas, Morning Estrada, Chris Galland, H.E.R., Jaycen Joshua, KAYTRANADA, Derek Keota, Omar Loya, Manny Marroquin, Tim McClain, Juan “AyoJuan” Peña, Micah Petit, Patrizio Pigliapoco, Alex Pyle, Jaclyn Sanchez, Miki Tsutsumi & Tito “Earcandy” Vasquez, engineers/mixers; Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Nasri Atweh, Tarik Azzouz, Stacy Barthe, Jeremy Biddle, Nelson “Keyz” Bridges, Chris Brown, Stephen Bruner, Darhyl Camper Jr., Luis Campozano, Louis Kevin Celestin, Anthony Clemons Jr., Steven J. Collins, Ronald “Flip” Colson, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Elijah Dias, Cordae Dunston, Jeff Gitelman, Tyrone Griffin Jr., Priscilla “Priscilla Renea” Hamilton, H.E.R., Charles A. Hinshaw, Chauncey Hollis, Latisha Twana Hyman, Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, Rodney Jerkins, Dominique Jones, Khaled Khaled, Ron Latour, Gamal “Lunchmoney” Lewis, Mario Luciano, Carl McCormick, Leon McQuay III, Julia Michaels, Maxx Moore, Vurdell “V. Script” Muller, Chidi Osondu, Karriem Riggins, Mike “Scribz” Riley, Seandrea Sledge, Hue Strother, Asa Taccone, Tiara Thomas, Bryson Tiller, Daniel James Traynor, Brendan Walsh, Nicholas Warwar, Jabrile Hashim Willliams, Michael L. Williams II, Robert Williams & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters; Dave Kutch & Colin Leonard, mastering engineers

Montero

Lil Nas X

Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Elton John & Megan Thee Stallion, featured artists; Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, John Cunningham, Omer Fedi, Kuk Harrell, Jasper Harris, KBeaZy, Carter Lang, Nick Lee, Roy Lenzo, Tom Levesque, Jasper Sheff, Blake Slatkin, Drew Sliger, Take A Daytrip, Ryan Tedder & Kanye West, producers; Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Jon Castelli, John Cunningham, Jelli Dorman, Tom Elmhirst, Serban Ghenea, Kuk Harrell, Roy Lenzo, Manny Marroquin, Nickie Jon Pabon, Patrizio ‘Teezio’ Pigliapoco, Blake Slatkin, Drew Sliger, Ryan Tedder & Joe Visciano, engineers/mixers; Keegan Bach, Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, John Cunningham, Miley Ray Cyrus, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Omer Fedi, Vincent Goodyer, Jack Harlow, Jasper Harris, Montero Hill, Isley Juber, Carter Lang, Nick Lee, Roy Lenzo, Thomas James Levesque, Andrew Luce, Michael Olmo, Jasper Sheff, Blake Slatkin, Ryan Tedder, William K. Ward & Kanye West, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, Eric Lagg & Randy Merrill, mastering engineers

Sour

Olivia Rodrigo

Alexander 23, Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, producers; Ryan Linvill, Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff, Annie Clark, Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo, Casey Smith & Taylor Swift, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Evermore

Taylor Swift

Bon Iver, Haim & The National, featured artists; Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner & Taylor Swift, producers; Thomas Bartlett, JT Bates, Robin Baynton, Stuart Bogie, Gabriel Cabezas, CJ Camerieri, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Scott Devendorf, Matt DiMona, Jon Gautier, Trevor Hagen, Mikey Freedom Hart, Sean Hutchinson, Josh Kaufman, Benjamin Lanz, Nick Lloyd, Jonathan Low, James McAlister, Dave Nelson, Sean O’Brien, Ryan Olson, Ariel Rechtshaid, Kyle Resnick, Laura Sisk, Evan Smith, Alex Sopp & Justin Vernon, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff, William Bowery, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Taylor Swift & Justin Vernon, songwriters; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers

Donda

Kanye West

Baby Keem, Chris Brown, Conway The Machine, DaBaby, Jay Electronica, Fivio Foreign, Westside Gunn, JAY-Z, Syleena Johnson, Kid Cudi, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, The LOX, Marilyn Manson, Playboi Carti, Pop Smoke, Roddy Ricch, Rooga, Travis Scott, Shenseea, Swizz Beatz, Young Thug, Don Toliver, Ty Dolla $ign, Vory, The Weeknd, Westside Gunn & Lil Yachty, featured artists; Allday, Audi, AyoAA, Roark Bailey, Louis Bell, Jeff Bhasker, Boi-1Da, BoogzDaBeast, Warryn Campbell, Cubeatz, David & Eli, Mike Dean, Dem Jointz, Digital Nas, DJ Khalil, DRTWRK, 88-Keys, E.Vax, FNZ, Gesaffelstein, Nikki Grier, Cory Henry, Ronny J, DJ Khalil, Wallis Lane, Digital Nas, Nascent, Ojivolta, Shuko, Sloane, Sean Solymar, Sucuki, Arron “Arrow” Sunday, Swizz Beatz, Zen Tachi, 30 Roc, Bastian Völkel, Mia Wallis, Kanye West, Wheezy & Jason White, producers; Josh Berg, Todd Bergman, Rashade Benani Bevel Sr., Will Chason, Dem Jointz, IRKO, Jess Jackson, Nagaris Johnson, Shin Kamiyama, Gimel “Young Guru” Keaton, James Kelso, Scott McDowell, Kalam Ali Muttalib, Jonathan Pfarr, Jonathan Pfzar, Drrique Rendeer, Alejandro Rodriguez-Dawson, Mikalai Skrobat, Devon Wilson & Lorenzo Wolff, engineers/mixers; Dwayne Abernathy Jr., Elpadaro F. Electronica Allah, Aswad Asif, Roark Bailey, Durk Banks, Sam Barsh, Christoph Bauss, Louis Bell, Jeff Bhasker, Isaac De Boni, Christopher Brown, Jahshua Brown, Tahrence Brown, Aaron Butts, Warryn Campbell, Hykeem Carter Jr., Jordan Terrell Carter, Shawn Carter, Denzel Charles, Raul Cubina, Isaac De Boni, Kasseem Dean, Michael Dean, Tim Friedrich, Wesley Glass, Samuel Gloade, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Tyrone Griffin Jr., Jahmal Gwin, Cory Henry, Tavoris Javon Hollins Jr., Larry Hoover Jr., Bashar Jackson, Sean Jacob, Nima Jahanbin, Paimon Jahanbin, Syleena Johnson, Dominique Armani Jones, Eli Klughammer, Chinsea Lee, Mike Lévy, Evan Mast, Mark Mbogo, Miles McCollum, Josh Mease, Scott Medcudi, Brian Miller, Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., Michael Mulé, Mark Myrie, Charles M. Njapa, Nasir Pemberton, Carlos St. John Phillips, Jason Phillips, Khalil Abdul Rahman, Laraya Ashlee Robinson, Christopher Ruelas, David Ruoff, Maxie Lee Ryles III, Matthew Samuels, Daniel Seeff, Eric Sloan Jr., Sean Solymar, Ronald O’Neill Spence Jr., David Styles, Michael Suski, Aqeel Tate, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, Caleb Zackery Toliver, Bastian Völkel, Brian Hugh Warner, Jacques Webster II, Kanye West, Orlando Wilder, Jeffery Williams & Mark Williams, songwriters; Irko, mastering engineer

Song Of The Year

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Bad Habits

Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

A Beautiful Noise

Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

drivers license

Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

Fight For You

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Kiss Me More

Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

Leave The Door Open

Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

Peaches

Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Right On Time

Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

This category recognizes an artist whose eligibility-year release(s) achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

POP

Best Pop Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

Anyone

Justin Bieber

Right On Time

Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

Positions

Ariana Grande

drivers license

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

I Get A Kick Out Of You

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Lonely

Justin Bieber & benny blanco

Butter

BTS

Higher Power

Coldplay

Kiss Me More

Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.

Love For Sale

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Til We Meet Again (Live)

Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas

Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina

Ledisi

That’s Life

Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas

Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new pop vocal recordings.

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe)

Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

Positions

Ariana Grande

Sour

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.

Hero

Afrojack & David Guetta

Afrojack, David Guetta, Kuk Harrell & Stargate, producers; Elio Debets, mixer

Loom

Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

Ólafur Arnalds & Simon Green, producers; Ólafur Arnalds, mixer

Before

James Blake

James Blake & Dom Maker, producers; James Blake, mixer

Heartbreak

Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, producers; Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, mixers

You Can Do It

Caribou

Dan Snaith, producer; David Wrench, mixer

Alive

Rüfüs Du Sol

Jason Evigan & Rüfüs Du Sol, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer

The Business

Tiësto

Hightower, Julia Karlsson & Tiësto, producers; Tiësto, mixer

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.

Subconsciously

Black Coffee

Fallen Embers

ILLENIUM

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)

Major Lazer

Shockwave

Marshmello

Free Love

Sylvan Esso

Judgement

Ten City

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

For albums containing approximately 51% or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.

Double Dealin’

Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal

The Garden

Rachel Eckroth

Tree Falls

Taylor Eigsti

At Blue Note Tokyo

Steve Gadd Band

Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

Mark Lettieri

ROCK

Best Rock Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.

Shot In The Dark

AC/DC

Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)

Black Pumas

Nothing Compares 2 U

Chris Cornell

Ohms

Deftones

Making A Fire

Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.

Genesis

Deftones

The Alien

Dream Theater

Amazonia

Gojira

Pushing The Tides

Mastodon

The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)

Rob Zombie

Best Rock Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

All My Favorite Songs

Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

The Bandit

Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

Distance

Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

Find My Way

Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

Waiting On A War

Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.

Power Up

AC/DC

Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A

Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Chris Cornell

Medicine At Midnight

Foo Fighters

McCartney III

Paul McCartney

ALTERNATIVE

Best Alternative Music Album

Vocal or Instrumental.

Shore

Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Halsey

Jubilee

Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams

Arlo Parks

Daddy’s Home

St. Vincent

R&B

Best R&B Performance

For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.

Lost You

Snoh Aalegra

Peaches

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Damage

H.E.R.

Leave The Door Open

Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings

Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.

I Need You

Jon Batiste

Bring It On Home To Me

BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal

Born Again

Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper

Fight For You

H.E.R.

How Much Can A Heart Take

Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba

Best R&B Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Damage

Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Good Days

Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

Heartbreak Anniversary

Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

Leave The Door Open

Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Pick Up Your Feelings

Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Best Progressive R&B Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded progressive vocal tracks derivative of R&B.

New Light

Eric Bellinger

Something To Say

Cory Henry

Mood Valiant

Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two

Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Masego

Best R&B Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies

Snoh Aalegra

We Are

Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound

Leon Bridges

Back Of My Mind

H.E.R.

Heaux Tales

Jazmine Sullivan

RAP

Best Rap Performance

For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.

Family Ties

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Up

Cardi B

M Y . L I F E

J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

Way 2 Sexy

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

Thot S***

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.

P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L

J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby

Need To Know

Doja Cat

Industry Baby

Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow

Wusyaname

Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

Hurricane

Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Bath Salts

Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)

Best Friend

Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)

Family Ties

Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

Jail

Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)

M Y . L I F E

Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Best Rap Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rap recordings.

The Off-Season

J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy

Drake

King’s Disease II

Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost

Tyler, The Creator

Donda

Kanye West

COUNTRY

Best Country Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.

Forever After All

Luke Combs

Remember Her Name

Mickey Guyton

All I Do Is Drive

Jason Isbell

camera roll

Kacey Musgraves

You Should Probably Leave

Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.

If I Didn’t Love You

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Younger Me

Brothers Osborne

Glad You Exist

Dan + Shay

Chasing After You

Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)

Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Better Than We Found It

Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

camera roll

Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

Cold

Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Country Again

Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

Fancy Like

Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

Remember Her Name

Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Best Country Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.

Skeletons

Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name

Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita

Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over

Chris Stapleton

NEW AGE

Best New Age Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.

Brothers

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton

Divine Tides

Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

Pangaea

Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone

Night + Day

Opium Moon

Pieces Of Forever

Laura Sullivan

JAZZ

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter’s name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.

Sackodougou

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist

Track from: The Hands Of Time (Weedie Braimah)

Kick Those Feet

Kenny Barron, soloist

Track from: Songs From My Father (Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios)

Bigger Than Us

Jon Batiste, soloist

Track from: Soul (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Various Artists)

Absence

Terence Blanchard, soloist

Track from: Absence (Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet)

Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)

Chick Corea, soloist

Track from: Akoustic Band Live (Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl)

Best Jazz Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.

Generations

The Baylor Project

SuperBlue

Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler

Nnenna Freelon

Flor

Gretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.

Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul

Jon Batiste

Absence

Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet

Skyline

Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Akoustic Band LIVE

Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl

Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)

Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.

Live At Birdland!

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

Dear Love

Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force

For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver

Christian McBride Big Band

Swirling

Sun Ra Arkestra

Jackets XL

Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

For vocal or instrumental albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.

Mirror Mirror

Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

The South Bronx Story

Carlos Henriquez

Virtual Birdland

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Transparency

Dafnis Prieto Sextet

El Arte Del Bolero

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Best Gospel Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.

Voice Of God

Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis & Mitch Wong, songwriters

Joyful

Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe & Ben Schofield, songwriters

Help

Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown & Darryl Woodson, songwriters

Never Lost

CeCe Winans

Wait On You

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian music single or track, (including pop, rap/hip-hop, Latin, or rock.)

We Win

Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters

Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters

Man Of Your Word

Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters

Believe For It

CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters

Jireh

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.

Changing Your Story

Jekalyn Carr

Royalty: Live At The Ryman

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Maverick City Music

Jonny X Mali: Live In LA

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Believe For It

CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, Latin, or rock recordings.

No Stranger

Natalie Grant

Feels Like Home Vol. 2

Israel & New Breed

The Blessing (Live)

Kari Jobe

Citizen Of Heaven (Live)

Tauren Wells

Old Church Basement

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

Best Roots Gospel Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.

Alone With My Faith

Harry Connick, Jr.

That’s Gospel, Brother

Gaither Vocal Band

Keeping On

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Songs For The Times

The Isaacs

My Savior

Carrie Underwood

LATIN

Best Latin Pop Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin pop recordings.

Vértigo

Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores

Paula Arenas

Hecho A La Antigua

Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos

Camilo

Mendó

Alex Cuba

Revelación

Selena Gomez

Best Música Urbana Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Música Urbana recordings.

Afrodisíaco

Rauw Alejandro

El Último Tour Del Mundo

Bad Bunny

Jose

J Balvin

KG0516

KAROL G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8

Kali Uchis

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin rock or alternative recordings.

Deja

Bomba Estéreo

Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)

Diamante Eléctrico

Origen

Juanes

Calambre

Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño

C. Tangana

Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia

Zoé

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.

Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2

Aida Cuevas

A Mis 80’s

Vicente Fernández

Seis

Mon Laferte

Un Canto Por México, Vol. II

Natalia Lafourcade

Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)

Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.

Salswing!

Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

En Cuarentena

El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso

Aymée Nuviola

Colegas

Gilberto Santa Rosa

Live In Peru

Tony Succar

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

Best American Roots Performance

For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).

Cry

Jon Batiste

Love And Regret

Billy Strings

I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free

The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck

Same Devil

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile

Nightflyer

Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Avalon

Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi)

Call Me A Fool

Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas)

Cry

Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

Diamond Studded Shoes

Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola)

Nightflyer

Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Best Americana Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.

Downhill From Everywhere

Jackson Browne

Leftover Feelings

John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band

Native Sons

Los Lobos

Outside Child

Allison Russell

Stand For Myself

Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.

Renewal

Billy Strings

My Bluegrass Heart

Béla Fleck

A Tribute To Bill Monroe

The Infamous Stringdusters

Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)

Sturgill Simpson

Music Is What I See

Rhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.

100 Years Of Blues

Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite

Traveler’s Blues

Blues Traveler

I Be Trying

Cedric Burnside

Be Ready When I Call You

Guy Davis

Take Me Back

Kim Wilson

Best Contemporary Blues Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.

Delta Kream

The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown

Royal Tea

Joe Bonamassa

Uncivil War

Shemekia Copeland

Fire It Up

Steve Cropper

662

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Best Folk Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.

One Night Lonely [Live]

Mary Chapin Carpenter

Long Violent History

Tyler Childers

Wednesday (Extended Edition)

Madison Cunningham

They’re Calling Me Home

Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

Blue Heron Suite

Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.

Live In New Orleans!

Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul

Bloodstains & Teardrops

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

My People

Cha Wa

Corey Ledet Zydeco

Corey Ledet Zydeco

Kau Ka Pe’a

Kalani Pe’a

REGGAE

Best Reggae Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new reggae recordings.

Pamoja

Etana

Positive Vibration

Gramps Morgan

Live N Livin

Sean Paul

Royal

Jesse Royal

Beauty In The Silence

Soja

10

Spice

Best Global Music Performance

For new vocal or instrumental Global music recordings.

Mohabbat

Arooj Aftab

Do Yourself

Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

Pà Pá Pà

Femi Kuti

Blewu

Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

Essence

WizKid Featuring Tems

Best Global Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Global Music recordings.

Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1

Rocky Dawuni

East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert

Daniel Ho & Friends

Mother Nature

Angelique Kidjo

Legacy +

Femi Kuti And Made Kuti

Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition

WizKid

CHILDREN’S

Best Children’s Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.

Actívate

123 Andrés

All One Tribe

1 Tribe Collective

Black To The Future

Pierce Freelon

A Colorful World

Falu

Crayon Kids

Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

SPOKEN WORD

Best Spoken Word Album

Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling

Aftermath

LeVar Burton

Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis

Don Cheadle

Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago

J. Ivy

8:46

Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman

A Promised Land

Barack Obama

COMEDY

Best Comedy Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.

The Comedy Vaccine

Lavell Crawford

Evolution

Chelsea Handler

Sincerely Louis CK

Louis C.K.

Thanks For Risking Your Life

Lewis Black

The Greatest Average American

Nate Bargatze

Zero F***s Given

Kevin Hart

Best Musical Theater Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principle vocalist(s) and the album producer(s) of 51% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of a new score are eligible for an Award if they have written and/or composed a new score which comprises 51% or more playing time of the album.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)

Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers

Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)

Girl From The North Country

Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)

Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)

Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots

Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Award to the artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).

Cruella

(Various Artists)

Dear Evan Hansen

(Various Artists)

In The Heights

(Various Artists)

One Night In Miami…

(Various Artists)

Respect

Jennifer Hudson

Schmigadoon! Episode 1

(Various Artists)

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Andra Day

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, video games or other visual media.

Bridgerton

Kris Bowers, composer

Dune

Hans Zimmer, composer

The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)

Ludwig Göransson, composer

The Queen’s Gambit

Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

Soul

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

Best Song Written For Visual Media

A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Agatha All Along [From WandaVision: Episode 7]

Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)

All Eyes On Me [From Inside]

Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

All I Know So Far [From P!NK: All I Know So Far]

Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)

Fight For You [From Judas And The Black Messiah]

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect]

Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)

Speak Now [From One Night In Miami…]

Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)

Best Instrumental Composition

A Composer’s Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.

Beautiful Is Black

Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger)

Cat And Mouse

Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola)

Concerto For Orchestra: Finale

Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra Featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge)

Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions

Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)

Eberhard

Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Chopsticks

Bill O’Connell, arranger (Richard Baratta)

For The Love Of A Princess (From “Braveheart”)

Robin Smith, arranger (HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith)

Infinite Love

Emile Mosseri, arranger (Emile Mosseri)

Meta Knight’s Revenge (From “Kirby Superstar”)

Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher)

The Struggle Within

Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez, arrangers (Rodrigo y Gabriela)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

The Bottom Lin

Ólafur Arnalds, arranger (Ólafur Arnalds & Josin)

A Change Is Gonna Come

Tehillah Alphonso, arranger (Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake)

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Eleanor Rigby

Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)

To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version)

Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)

PACKAGE, NOTES, AND HISTORICAL

Best Recording Package

American Jackpot / American Girls

Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)

Carnage

Nick Cave & Tom Hingston, art directors (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)

Pakelang

Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band)

Serpentine Prison

Dayle Doyle, art director (Matt Berninger)

Zeta

Xiao Qing Yang, art director (Soul Of Ears)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition

Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)

Color Theory

Lordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy)

The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)

Simon Moore, art director (Steven Wilson)

77-81

Dan Calderwood & Jon King, art directors (Gang Of Four)

Swimming In Circles

Ramón Coronado & Marshall Rake, art directors (Mac Miller)

Best Album Notes

Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas

Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim)

The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966

Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)

Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology

Kevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn)

Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895

David Giovannoni, Richard Martin & Stephan Puille, album notes writers (Various Artists)

The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland

Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best Historical Album

Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings

Robert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson)

Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895

Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World’s Music

April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter & Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)

Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

Sign O’ The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)

Trevor Guy, Michael Howe & Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

An Engineer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

Cinema

Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue & Ethan Shumaker, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (The Marías)

Dawn

Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton “L10MixedIt” Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney & Smino, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Yebba)

Hey What

BJ Burton, engineer; BJ Burton, mastering engineer (Low)

Love For Sale

Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)

Notes With Attachments

Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Greg Koller, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino & Blake Mills)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses)

Jack Antonoff

Chemtrails Over The Country Club (Lana Del Rey) (A)

Daddy’s Home (St. Vincent) (A)

Gold Rush (Taylor Swift) (T)

Sling (Clairo) (A)

Solar Power (Lorde) (A)

Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night (Bleachers) (A)

Rogét Chahayed

//aguardiente Y Limón %ᵕ‿‿ᵕ% (Kali Uchis) (T)

Ain’t S*** (Doja Cat) (T)

Beautiful (Shelley FKA DRAM) (T)

Blueberry Eyes (MAX Featuring SUGA of BTS) (S)

Fire In The Sky (Anderson .Paak) (T)

Kiss Me More (Doja Cat Featuring SZA) (S)

Lazy Susan (21 Savage With Rich Brian Featuring Warren Hue & Masimwei) (S)

NITROUS (Joji) (T)

Vibez (ZAYN) (S)

Mike Elizondo

Glow On (Turnstile) (A)

Good Day (Twenty One Pilots) (T)

Life By Misadventure (Rag’n’Bone Man) (A)

Mercy (Jonas Brothers) (T)

Mulberry Street (Twenty One Pilots) (T)

Obviously (Lake Street Dive) (A)

Repeat (Grace Vanderwaal) (S)

Taking The Heat (Joy Oladokun) (T)

Hit-Boy

Judas And The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album (Various Artists) (A)

King’s Disease II (Nas) (A)

Ricky Reed

//aguardiente y limón%ᵕ‿‿ᵕ% (Kali Uchis) (T)Can’t Let You Go (Terrace Martin Featuring Nick Grant) (S)

Damn Bean (John-Robert) (T)

Don’t Go Yet (Camila Cabello) (S)

Gold-Diggers Sound (Leon Bridges) (A)

Piece Of You (Shawn Mendes) (T)

Pushing Away (Junior Mesa) (T)

Rumors (Lizzo Featuring Cardi B) (S)

Sing (Jon Batiste) (T)

Best Remixed Recording

A Remixer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.

Back To Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub)

Booker T, remixer (Soul II Soul)

Born For Greatness (Cymek Remix)

Spencer Bastin, remixer (Papa Roach)

Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)

Tracy Young, remixer (K.D. Lang)

Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM Remix)

3SCAPE DRM, remixer (Zedd & Griff)

Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)

Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande)

Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)

Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones)

Talks (Mura Masa Remix)\

Alexander Crossan, remixer (PVA)

Best Immersive Audio Album

This category recognizes excellence in multichannel immersive audio recordings. Eligible recordings must be commercially released for sale or streaming on a consumer format/configuration (DVD-Video, DVD-Audio, SACD, Blu-Ray, Atmos, Auro-3D, immersive download, etc.) that provides an original immersive mix (not electronically re-purposed) of four or more channels.

Alicia

George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)

Clique

Jim Anderson & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Jim Anderson, immersive producer (Patricia Barber)

Fine Line

Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive mastering engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Harry Styles)

The Future Bites

Jake Fields & Steven Wilson, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Steven Wilson, immersive producer (Steven Wilson)

Stille Grender

Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

An Engineer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses)

Archetypes

Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)

Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears

Richard King, engineer (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax)

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Chanticleer Sings Christmas

Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Chanticleer)

Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’

Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

A Producer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses)

Blanton Alspaugh

Appear And Inspire (James Franklin & The East Carolina University Chamber Singers) (A)

Howells: Requiem (Brian Schmidt & Baylor University A Cappella Choir) (A)

Hymns Of Kassianí (Alexander Lingas & Cappella Romana) (A)

Kyr: In Praise Of Music (Joshua Copeland & Antioch Chamber Ensemble) (A)

More Honourable Than The Cherubim (Vladimir Gorbik & PaTRAM Institute Male Choir) (A)

O’Regan: The Phoenix (Patrick Summers, Thomas Hampson, Chad Shelton, Rihab Chaieb, Lauren Snouffer, Houston Grand Opera & Houston Grand Opera Orchestra) (A)

Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom (Benedict Sheehan & The Saint Tikhon Choir) (A)

Steven Epstein

Bach And Brahms Re-Imagined (Jens Lindemann, James Ehnes & Jon Kimura Parker) (A)

Bartók: Quartet No. 3; Beethoven: Op. 59, No. 2; Dvořák: American Quartet (Juilliard String Quartet) (A)

Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax) (A)

Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos. 9 & 17, Arr. For Piano, String Quartet And Double Bass (Alon Goldstein, Alexander Bickard & Fine Arts Quartet) (A)

Songs Of Comfort And Hope (Yo-Yo Ma & Kathryn Stott) (A)

David Frost

Chamber Works By Dmitri Klebanov (ARC Ensemble) (A)

Glass: Akhnaten (Karen Kamensek, J’Nai Bridges, Dísella Lárusdóttir, Zachary James, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Orchestra) (A)

Mon Ami, Mon Amour (Matt Haimovitz & Mari Kodama) (A)

One Movement Symphonies – Barber, Sibelius, Scriabin (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony) (A)

Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Isabel Leonard, Erin Morley, Adrianne Pieczonka, Karita Mattila, Karen Cargill, Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Orchestra) (A)

Primavera I – The Wind (Matt Haimovitz) (A)

Roots (Randall Goosby & Zhu Wang) (A)

Elaine Martone

Archetypes (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion) (A)

Beneath The Sky (Zoe Allen & Levi Hernandez) (A)

Davis: Family Secrets – Kith & Kin (Timothy Myers, Andrea Edith Moore & Jane Holding) (A)

Quest (Elisabeth Remy Johnson) (A)

Schubert: Symphony In C Major, ‘The Great’; Krenek: Static & Ecstatic (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Judith Sherman

Alone Together (Jennifer Koh) (A)

Bach & Beyond Part 3 (Jennifer Koh) (A)

Bruits (Imani Winds) (A)

Eryilmaz: Dances Of The Yogurt Maker (Erberk Eryilmaz & Carpe Diem String Quartet) (A)

Fantasy – Oppens Plays Kaminsky (Ursula Oppens) (A)

Home (Blythe Gaissert) (A)

Mendelssohn, Visconti & Golijov (Jasper String Quartet & Jupiter String Quartet) (A)

A Schubert Journey (Llŷr Williams) (A)

Vers Le Silence – William Bolcom & Frédéric Chopin (Ran Dank) (A)

CLASSICAL

Best Orchestral Performance

Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.

Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Muhly: Throughline

Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy

Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists.

Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle

Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares & Szilvia Vörös; Robert Suff, producer (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)

Glass: Akhnaten

Karen Kamensek, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James & Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen

Simon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik & Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices)

Little: Soldier Songs

Corrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan McCullough; James Darrah & John Toia, producers (The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra)

Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Karen Cargill, Isabel Leonard, Karita Mattila, Erin Morley & Adrianne Pieczonka; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.

It’s A Long Way

Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver & Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale)

Rising w/The Crossing

Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing)

Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons

Kaspars Putniņš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)

Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom

Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir)

The Singing Guitar

Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet & Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.

Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking

JACK Quartet

Akiho: Seven Pillars

Sandbox Percussion

Archetypes

Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion

Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears

Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax

Bruits

Imani Winds

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.

Alone Together

Jennifer Koh

An American Mosaic

Simone Dinnerstein

Bach: Sonatas & Partitas

Augustin Hadelich

Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos

Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)

Mak Bach

Mak Grgić

Of Power

Curtis Stewart

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with 51% or more playing time of new material.

Confessions

Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist

Dreams Of A New Day – Songs By Black Composers

Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist

Mythologies

Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann (Virginie D’Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)

Schubert: Winterreise

Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

Unexpected Shadows

Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)

Best Classical Compendium

Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 51% playing time of the album, if other than the artist.

American Originals – A New World, A New Canon

AGAVE & Reginald L. Mobley; Geoffrey Silver, producer

Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces For Orchestra

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer

Cerrone: The Arching Path

Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum; Mike Tierney, producer

Plays

Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Birnie Kirsh, producers

Women Warriors – The Voices Of Change

Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition A Composer’s Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.

Akiho: Seven Pillars

Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)

Andriessen: The Only One

Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes

Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)

Batiste: Movement 11′

Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)

Shaw: Narrow Sea

Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion)

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

Best Music Video

Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

Shot In The Dark

AC/DC

David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer

Freedom

Jon Batiste

Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer

I Get A Kick Out Of You

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer Lebeau, video producers

Peaches

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Collin Tilley, video director

Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers

Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X & Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video producers

Good 4 U

Olivia Rodrigo

Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez & Tiffany Suh, video producers

Best Music Film

For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

Inside

Bo Burnham

Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer

David Byrne’s American Utopia

David Byrne

Spike Lee, video director; David Byrne & Spike Lee, video producers

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles

Billie Eilish

Patrick Osborne & Robert Rodriguez, video directors

Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix In Maui

Jimi Hendrix

John McDermott, video director; Janie Hendrix, John McDermott & George Scott, video producers

Summer Of Soul

(Various Artists)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers