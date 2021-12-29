Album 2022. Le prime uscite discografiche dell’anno

3 Minuti

466 Parole

Abbiamo sbirciato qua e lì sul web per scoprire quali saranno le nuove uscite discografiche previste per la prima parte del 2022.

Abbiamo scoperto, per esempio, che il 14 gennaio usciranno Covers di Cat Power e Old Dead Young dei Broken Social Scene, il 24 giugno Closure/Continuation dei Porcupine Tree, il 25 febbraio Everything Was Beautiful degli Spiritualized, l’8 aprile Chloe and the Next 20th Century di Father John Misty e molti altri ancora.

Ecco il calendario delle pubblicazioni in programma finora.

7 GENNAIO 2022

Yard Act ★ The Overload

Years & Years ★ Night Call

14 GENNAIO 2022

Blood Red Shoes ★ Ghosts On Tape

Bonobo ★ Fragments

Broken Social Scene ★ Old Dead Young (B-sides & Rarities)

Cat Power ★ Covers

Earl Sweatshirt ★ SICK

Elvis Costello & the Imposters ★ The Boy Named If

Orlando Weeks ★ Hop Up

The Lumineers ★ Brightside

Underoath ★ Voyeurist

21 GENNAIO 2022

– Aurora ★ The Gods We Can Touch

– Band of Horses ★ Things Are Great

– Billy Talent ★ Crisis Of Faith

– Boris ★ W

– Comeback Kid ★ Heavy Steps

– Kiefer Sutherland ★ Bloor Street

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard ★ Butterfly 3001 (remix album)

Silverbacks ★ Archive Material

28 GENNAIO 2022

Alice Glass ★ PREY//IV

Eels ★ Extreme Witchcraft

Jethro Tull ★ The Zealot Gene

Pinegrove ★ 11:11

Urge Overkill ★ Oui

4 FEBBRAIO 2022

Animal Collective ★ Time Skiffs

Bastille ★ Give Me The Future

Black Country, New Road ★ Ants From Up There

Cate Le Bon ★ Pompeii

Korn ★ Requiem

Mitski ★ Laurel Hell

The Districts ★ Great American Painting

11 FEBBRAIO 2022

Alt-J ★ The Dream

Big Thief ★ Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

Eddie Vedder ★ Earthling

Sea Power ★ Everything Was Forever

Shamir ★ Heterosexuality

Spoon ★ Lucifer On The Sofa

Voivod ★ Synchro Anarchy

18 FEBBRAIO 2022

Beach House ★ Once Twice Melody

Hurray for the Riff Raff ★ Life On Earth

Metronomy ★ Small World

Pike vs. The Automation ★ Pike vs. The Automation

Tennyson ★ Rot

25 FEBBRAIO 2022

Basia Bulat ★ The Garden

Dashboard Confessional ★ All The Truth That I Can Tell

Sasami ★ Squeeze

Soft Cell ★ Happiness Not Included

Spiritualized ★ Everything Was Beautiful

Tears For Fears ★ The Tipping Point

4 MARZO 2022

Nilüfer Yanya ★ Painless

Peach Pit From ★ 2 to 3

Stereophonics ★ Oochya!

11 MARZO 2022

Bryan Adams ★ So Happy It Hurts

Tanya Tagaq ★ Tongues

Young Guv ★ GUV III

18 MARZO 2022

Charli XCX ★ Crash

Mattiel ★ Georgia Gothic

Midlake ★ For The Sake Of Bethel Woods

22 MARZO 2022

Phife Dawg ★ Forever

25 MARZO 2022

Fucked Up ★ Do All Words Can Do

Placebo ★ Never Let Me Go

8 APRILE 2022

Father John Misty ★ Chloe and the Next 20th Century

Jack White ★ Fear Of The Dawn

Let’s Eat Grandma ★ Two Ribbons

Wet Leg ★ Wet Leg

29 APRILE 2022

Bloc Party ★ Alpha Games

27 MAGGIO 2022

Liam Gallagher ★ C’Mon You Know

24 GIUGNO 2022

Porcupine Tree ★ Closure/Continuation

22 LUGLIO 2022

Jack White ★ Entering Heaven Alive

A oggi questi sono soltanto alcuni degli album in uscita nel 20022 di cui siamo venuti a conoscenza. (La redazione)