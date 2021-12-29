Album 2022. Le prime uscite discografiche dell’anno

Abbiamo sbirciato qua e lì sul web per scoprire quali saranno le nuove uscite discografiche previste per la prima parte del 2022.
Abbiamo scoperto, per esempio, che il 14 gennaio usciranno Covers di Cat Power e Old Dead Young dei Broken Social Scene, il 24 giugno Closure/Continuation dei Porcupine Tree, il 25 febbraio Everything Was Beautiful degli Spiritualized, l’8 aprile Chloe and the Next 20th Century di Father John Misty e molti altri ancora.
Ecco il calendario delle pubblicazioni in programma finora.
7 GENNAIO 2022
Yard Act ★ The Overload
Years & Years ★ Night Call
14 GENNAIO 2022
Blood Red Shoes ★ Ghosts On Tape
Bonobo ★ Fragments
Broken Social Scene ★ Old Dead Young (B-sides & Rarities)
Cat Power ★ Covers
Earl Sweatshirt ★ SICK
Elvis Costello & the Imposters ★ The Boy Named If
Orlando Weeks ★ Hop Up
The Lumineers ★ Brightside
Underoath ★ Voyeurist
21 GENNAIO 2022
– Aurora ★ The Gods We Can Touch
– Band of Horses ★ Things Are Great
– Billy Talent ★ Crisis Of Faith
– Boris ★ W
– Comeback Kid ★ Heavy Steps
– Kiefer Sutherland ★ Bloor Street
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard ★ Butterfly 3001 (remix album)
Silverbacks ★ Archive Material
28 GENNAIO 2022
Alice Glass ★ PREY//IV
Eels ★ Extreme Witchcraft
Jethro Tull ★ The Zealot Gene
Pinegrove ★ 11:11
Urge Overkill ★ Oui
4 FEBBRAIO 2022
Animal Collective ★ Time Skiffs
Bastille ★ Give Me The Future
Black Country, New Road ★ Ants From Up There
Cate Le Bon ★ Pompeii
Korn ★ Requiem
Mitski ★ Laurel Hell
The Districts ★ Great American Painting
11 FEBBRAIO 2022
Alt-J ★ The Dream
Big Thief ★ Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
Eddie Vedder ★ Earthling
Sea Power ★ Everything Was Forever
Shamir ★ Heterosexuality
Spoon ★ Lucifer On The Sofa
Voivod ★ Synchro Anarchy
18 FEBBRAIO 2022
Beach House ★ Once Twice Melody
Hurray for the Riff Raff ★ Life On Earth
Metronomy ★ Small World
Pike vs. The Automation ★ Pike vs. The Automation
Tennyson ★ Rot
25 FEBBRAIO 2022
Basia Bulat ★ The Garden
Dashboard Confessional ★ All The Truth That I Can Tell
Sasami ★ Squeeze
Soft Cell ★ Happiness Not Included
Spiritualized ★ Everything Was Beautiful
Tears For Fears ★ The Tipping Point
4 MARZO 2022
Nilüfer Yanya ★ Painless
Peach Pit From ★ 2 to 3
Stereophonics ★ Oochya!
11 MARZO 2022
Bryan Adams ★ So Happy It Hurts
Tanya Tagaq ★ Tongues
Young Guv ★ GUV III
18 MARZO 2022
Charli XCX ★ Crash
Mattiel ★ Georgia Gothic
Midlake ★ For The Sake Of Bethel Woods
22 MARZO 2022
Phife Dawg ★ Forever
25 MARZO 2022
Fucked Up ★ Do All Words Can Do
Placebo ★ Never Let Me Go
8 APRILE 2022
Father John Misty ★ Chloe and the Next 20th Century
Jack White ★ Fear Of The Dawn
Let’s Eat Grandma ★ Two Ribbons
Wet Leg ★ Wet Leg
29 APRILE 2022
Bloc Party ★ Alpha Games
27 MAGGIO 2022
Liam Gallagher ★ C’Mon You Know
24 GIUGNO 2022
Porcupine Tree ★ Closure/Continuation
22 LUGLIO 2022
Jack White ★ Entering Heaven Alive
A oggi questi sono soltanto alcuni degli album in uscita nel 20022 di cui siamo venuti a conoscenza. (La redazione)
