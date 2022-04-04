Grammy Award 2022. Tutti i vincitori del prestigioso premio musicale statunitense

Si è svolta ieri, domenica 3 aprile 2022, al MGM Grand Garden Arena di Las Vegas (Nevada), la 64a edizione dei Grammy Award, prestigioso riconoscimento musicale statunitense assegnato dalla National Academy of Recordings Arts & Sciences.
Ecco chi sono i vincitori dei Grammy Award 2022
General Field
- Record Of The Year
“Leave The Door Open”. Silk Sonic
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II & Bruno Mars, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
- Album Of The Year
“We Are”. Jon Batiste
Craig Adams, David Gauthier, Braedon Gautier, Brennon Gautier, Gospel Soul Children Choir, Hot 8 Brass Band, PJ Morton, Autumn Rowe, Zadie Smith, St. Augustine High School Marching 100 & Trombone Shorty, featured artists; Jon Batiste, Mikey Freedom Hart, DJ Khalil, King Garbage, Kizzo, Sunny Levine, Nate Mercereau, David Pimentel, Ricky Reed, Autumn Rowe, Jahaan Sweet & Nick Waterhouse, producers; Jon Batiste, Russ Elevado, Mischa Kachkachishvili, Kizzo, Joseph Lorge, Manny Marroquin, Ken Oriole, David Pimentel, Ricky Reed, Jaclyn Sanchez, Matt Vertere, Marc Whitmore & Alex Williams, engineers/mixers; Andrae Alexander, Troy Andrews, Jon Batiste, Zach Cooper, Vic Dimotsis, Eric Frederic, Kizzo, Sunny Levine, Steve McEwan, PJ Morton, Autumn Rowe & Mavis Staples, songwriters; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer
- Song Of The Year
“Leave The Door Open”. Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
- Best New Artist
Olivia Rodrigo
Pop
- Best Pop Solo Performance
“drivers license”. Olivia Rodrigo
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Kiss Me More”. Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
“Love For Sale”. Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Best Pop Vocal Album
“Sour”. Olivia Rodrigo
Dance/Electronic Music
- Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Alive”. Rüfüs Du Sol
- Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
“Subconsciously”. Black Coffee
Contemporary Instrumental Music
- Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
“Tree Falls”. Taylor Eigsti
Rock
- Best Rock Performance
Making A Fire. Foo Fighters
- Best Metal Performance
“The Alien”. Dream Theater
- Best Rock Song
“Waiting On A War”. Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
- Best Rock Album
“Medicine At Midnight”. Foo Fighters
Alternative
- Best Alternative Music Album
“Daddy’s Home”. St. Vincent
R&B
- Best R&B Performance
“Leave The Door Open”. Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings”. Jazmine Sullivan
- Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Fight For You”. H.E.R.
- Best R&B Song
“Leave The Door Open”. Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
- Best Progressive R&B Album
“Table For Two”. Lucky Daye
- Best R&B Album
“Heaux Tales”. Jazmine Sullivan
Rap
- Best Rap Performance
“Family Ties”. Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
- Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Hurricane”. Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby
- Best Rap Song
“Jail”. Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)
25. Best Rap Album
“Call Me If You Get Lost”. Tyler, The Creator
Country
- Best Country Solo Performance
You Should Probably Leave. Chris Stapleton
- Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Younger Me. Brothers Osborne
- Best Country Song
“Cold”. Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
- Best Country Album
“Starting Over”. Chris Stapleton
- Best New Age Album
“Divine Tides”. Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej
Jazz
- Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)”. Chick Corea
- Best Jazz Vocal Album
“Songwrights Apothecary Lab”. Esperanza Spalding
- Best Jazz Instrumental Album
“Skyline”. Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
- Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
“For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver”. Christian McBride Big Band
- Best Latin Jazz Album
“Mirror Mirror.” Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music
- Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Never Lost”. CeCe Winans
- Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“Believe For It”. CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters
- Best Gospel Album
“Believe For It”. CeCe Winans
- Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
“Old Church Basement”. Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
- Best Roots Gospel Album
“My Savior”. Carrie Underwood
Latin
- Best Latin Pop Album
Mendó. Alex Cuba
- Best Música Urbana Album
“El Último Tour Del Mundo”. Bad Bunny
- Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
“Origen”. Juanes
- Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
“A Mis 80’s”. Vicente Fernández
- Best Tropical Latin Album
“Salswing!” – Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
American Roots Music
- Best American Roots Performance
“Cry”. Jon Batiste
- Best American Roots Song
“Cry”. Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
- Best Americana Album
“Native Sons”. Los Lobos
- Best Bluegrass Album
“My Bluegrass Heart”. Béla Fleck
- Best Traditional Blues Album
“I Be Trying”. Cedric Burnside
- Best Contemporary Blues Album “662″. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- Best Folk Album
“They’re Calling Me Home”. Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
- Best Regional Roots Music Album
“Kau Ka Pe’a”. Kalani Pe’a
Reggae
- Best Reggae Album
“Beauty In The Silence”. Soja
Global Music
- Best Global Music Performance
“Mohabbat”. Arooj Aftab
- Best Global Music Album
“Mother Nature”. Angelique Kidjo
Children’s
- Best Children’s Music Album
“A Colorful World”. Falu
Spoken Word
- Best Spoken Word Album
“Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation” from John Lewis
Don Cheadle
Comedy
- Best Comedy Album
“Sincerely Louis CK”. Louis C.K.
Musical Theater
- Best Musical Theater Album
“The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical”. Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)
Music for Visual Media
- Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
“The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”. Andra Day
Salaam Remi, compilation producer; Lynn Fainchtein, music supervisor
- Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
– “The Queen’s Gambit “(Tie). Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer
– “Soul” (Tie). Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers
- Best Song Written For Visual Media
“All Eyes On Me [From Inside]”. Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)
Composing/Arranging
- Best Instrumental Composition
“Eberhard”. Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)
- Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Meta Knight’s Revenge” (From “Kirby Superstar”). Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher)
- Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“To The Edge Of Longing” (Edit Version). Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)
Package, Notes & Historical
- Best Recording Package
“Pakelang“. Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band)
- Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
“The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966 “. Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)
- Best Historical Album “Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)“. Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)
Production
70. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
“Love For Sale”. Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)
71. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
- Chemtrails Over The Country Club (Lana Del Rey) (A)
- Daddy’s Home (St. Vincent) (A)
- Gold Rush (Taylor Swift) (T)
- Sling (Clairo) (A)
- Solar Power (Lorde) (A)
- Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night (Bleachers) (A)
72. Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical
“Passenger” (Mike Shinoda Remix). Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones)
73. Best Immersive Audio Album
“Alicia”. George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)
74. Best Engineered Album, Classical
“Chanticleer Sings Christmas”. Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Chanticleer)
75. Producer Of The Year, Classical
Judith Sherman
- Alone Together (Jennifer Koh) (A)
- Bach & Beyond Part 3 (Jennifer Koh) (A)
- Bruits (Imani Winds) (A)
- Eryilmaz: Dances Of The Yogurt Maker (Erberk Eryilmaz & Carpe Diem String Quartet) (A)
- Fantasy – Oppens Plays Kaminsky (Ursula Oppens) (A)
- Home (Blythe Gaissert) (A)
- Mendelssohn, Visconti & Golijov (Jasper String Quartet & Jupiter String Quartet) (A)
- A Schubert Journey (Llŷr Williams) (A)
- Vers Le Silence – William Bolcom & Frédéric Chopin (Ran Dank) (A)
Classical
76. Best Orchestral Performance
“Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3″. Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
77. Best Opera Recording
“Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony Of A Thousand”. Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale)
78. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
“Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears”. Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax
79. Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Alone Together. Jennifer Koh
80. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Mythologies
81. Best Classical Compendium
“Women Warriors – The Voices Of Change”. Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers
82. Best Contemporary Classical Composition
“Shaw: Narrow Sea”. Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion)
Music Video/Film
83. Best Music Video
“Freedom”. Jon Batiste
Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer
Best Music Film
84. Summer Of Soul. (Various Artists)
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers
Tra i tanti Grammy assegnati ricordiamo quelli assegnati ad Angélique Kidjo, il quinto della carriera, per il suo album del 2021 Mother Nature (Best Global Music Album), Cedric Burnside per I Be Trying (Best Traditional Blues Album), Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi per They’re Calling Me Home (Best Folk Album), Jazmine Sullivan per Heaux Tales (Best R&B Album), St. Vincent per Daddy’s Home (Best Alternative Music Album), Foo Fighters per Medicine At Midnight (Best Rock Album), Jon Batiste per We Are (Album Of The Year) e Olivia Rodrigo come Best New Artist. (La redazione)
