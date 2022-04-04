Grammy Award 2022. Tutti i vincitori del prestigioso premio musicale statunitense

8 Minuti

Si è svolta ieri, domenica 3 aprile 2022, al MGM Grand Garden Arena di Las Vegas (Nevada), la 64a edizione dei Grammy Award, prestigioso riconoscimento musicale statunitense assegnato dalla National Academy of Recordings Arts & Sciences.

Ecco chi sono i vincitori dei Grammy Award 2022

General Field

Record Of The Year

“Leave The Door Open”. Silk Sonic

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II & Bruno Mars, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer Album Of The Year

“We Are”. Jon Batiste

Craig Adams, David Gauthier, Braedon Gautier, Brennon Gautier, Gospel Soul Children Choir, Hot 8 Brass Band, PJ Morton, Autumn Rowe, Zadie Smith, St. Augustine High School Marching 100 & Trombone Shorty, featured artists; Jon Batiste, Mikey Freedom Hart, DJ Khalil, King Garbage, Kizzo, Sunny Levine, Nate Mercereau, David Pimentel, Ricky Reed, Autumn Rowe, Jahaan Sweet & Nick Waterhouse, producers; Jon Batiste, Russ Elevado, Mischa Kachkachishvili, Kizzo, Joseph Lorge, Manny Marroquin, Ken Oriole, David Pimentel, Ricky Reed, Jaclyn Sanchez, Matt Vertere, Marc Whitmore & Alex Williams, engineers/mixers; Andrae Alexander, Troy Andrews, Jon Batiste, Zach Cooper, Vic Dimotsis, Eric Frederic, Kizzo, Sunny Levine, Steve McEwan, PJ Morton, Autumn Rowe & Mavis Staples, songwriters; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer Song Of The Year

“Leave The Door Open”. Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic) Best New Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Pop

Best Pop Solo Performance

“drivers license”. Olivia Rodrigo Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Kiss Me More”. Doja Cat Featuring SZA Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Love For Sale”. Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Best Pop Vocal Album

“Sour”. Olivia Rodrigo

Dance/Electronic Music

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Alive”. Rüfüs Du Sol Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

“Subconsciously”. Black Coffee

Contemporary Instrumental Music

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Tree Falls”. Taylor Eigsti

Rock

Best Rock Performance

Making A Fire. Foo Fighters Best Metal Performance

“The Alien”. Dream Theater Best Rock Song

“Waiting On A War”. Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters) Best Rock Album

“Medicine At Midnight”. Foo Fighters

Alternative

Best Alternative Music Album

“Daddy’s Home”. St. Vincent

R&B

Best R&B Performance

“Leave The Door Open”. Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings”. Jazmine Sullivan Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Fight For You”. H.E.R. Best R&B Song

“Leave The Door Open”. Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic) Best Progressive R&B Album

“Table For Two”. Lucky Daye Best R&B Album

“Heaux Tales”. Jazmine Sullivan

Rap

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties”. Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Hurricane”. Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby Best Rap Song

“Jail”. Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)

25. Best Rap Album

“Call Me If You Get Lost”. Tyler, The Creator

Country

Best Country Solo Performance

You Should Probably Leave. Chris Stapleton Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Younger Me. Brothers Osborne Best Country Song

“Cold”. Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) Best Country Album

“Starting Over”. Chris Stapleton Best New Age Album

“Divine Tides”. Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

Jazz

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)”. Chick Corea Best Jazz Vocal Album

“Songwrights Apothecary Lab”. Esperanza Spalding Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“Skyline”. Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver”. Christian McBride Big Band Best Latin Jazz Album

“Mirror Mirror.” Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Never Lost”. CeCe Winans Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Believe For It”. CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters Best Gospel Album

“Believe For It”. CeCe Winans Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“Old Church Basement”. Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Best Roots Gospel Album

“My Savior”. Carrie Underwood

Latin

Best Latin Pop Album

Mendó. Alex Cuba Best Música Urbana Album

“El Último Tour Del Mundo”. Bad Bunny Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

“Origen”. Juanes Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

“A Mis 80’s”. Vicente Fernández Best Tropical Latin Album

“Salswing!” – Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

American Roots Music

Best American Roots Performance

“Cry”. Jon Batiste Best American Roots Song

“Cry”. Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste) Best Americana Album

“Native Sons”. Los Lobos Best Bluegrass Album

“My Bluegrass Heart”. Béla Fleck Best Traditional Blues Album

“I Be Trying”. Cedric Burnside Best Contemporary Blues Album “662″. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Best Folk Album

“They’re Calling Me Home”. Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi Best Regional Roots Music Album

“Kau Ka Pe’a”. Kalani Pe’a

Reggae

Best Reggae Album

“Beauty In The Silence”. Soja

Global Music

Best Global Music Performance

“Mohabbat”. Arooj Aftab Best Global Music Album

“Mother Nature”. Angelique Kidjo

Children’s

Best Children’s Music Album

“A Colorful World”. Falu

Spoken Word

Best Spoken Word Album

“Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation” from John Lewis

Don Cheadle

Comedy

Best Comedy Album

“Sincerely Louis CK”. Louis C.K.

Musical Theater

Best Musical Theater Album

“The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical”. Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)

Music for Visual Media

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

“The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”. Andra Day

Salaam Remi, compilation producer; Lynn Fainchtein, music supervisor Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

– “The Queen’s Gambit “(Tie). Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

– “Soul” (Tie). Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers Best Song Written For Visual Media

“All Eyes On Me [From Inside]”. Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

Composing/Arranging

Best Instrumental Composition

“Eberhard”. Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays) Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Meta Knight’s Revenge” (From “Kirby Superstar”). Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher) Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“To The Edge Of Longing” (Edit Version). Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)

Package, Notes & Historical

Best Recording Package

“Pakelang“. Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band) Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

“The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966 “. Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong) Best Historical Album “Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)“. Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

Production

70. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

“Love For Sale”. Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)

71. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Chemtrails Over The Country Club (Lana Del Rey) (A)

Daddy’s Home (St. Vincent) (A)

Gold Rush (Taylor Swift) (T)

Sling (Clairo) (A)

Solar Power (Lorde) (A)

Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night (Bleachers) (A)

72. Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical

“Passenger” (Mike Shinoda Remix). Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones)

73. Best Immersive Audio Album

“Alicia”. George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)

74. Best Engineered Album, Classical

“Chanticleer Sings Christmas”. Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Chanticleer)

75. Producer Of The Year, Classical

Judith Sherman

Alone Together (Jennifer Koh) (A)

Bach & Beyond Part 3 (Jennifer Koh) (A)

Bruits (Imani Winds) (A)

Eryilmaz: Dances Of The Yogurt Maker (Erberk Eryilmaz & Carpe Diem String Quartet) (A)

Fantasy – Oppens Plays Kaminsky (Ursula Oppens) (A)

Home (Blythe Gaissert) (A)

Mendelssohn, Visconti & Golijov (Jasper String Quartet & Jupiter String Quartet) (A)

A Schubert Journey (Llŷr Williams) (A)

Vers Le Silence – William Bolcom & Frédéric Chopin (Ran Dank) (A)

Classical

76. Best Orchestral Performance

“Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3″. Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

77. Best Opera Recording

“Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony Of A Thousand”. Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale)

78. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears”. Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax

79. Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Alone Together. Jennifer Koh

80. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Mythologies

81. Best Classical Compendium

“Women Warriors – The Voices Of Change”. Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers

82. Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Shaw: Narrow Sea”. Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion)

Music Video/Film

83. Best Music Video

“Freedom”. Jon Batiste

Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer

Best Music Film

84. Summer Of Soul. (Various Artists)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers

Tra i tanti Grammy assegnati ricordiamo quelli assegnati ad Angélique Kidjo, il quinto della carriera, per il suo album del 2021 Mother Nature (Best Global Music Album), Cedric Burnside per I Be Trying (Best Traditional Blues Album), Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi per They’re Calling Me Home (Best Folk Album), Jazmine Sullivan per Heaux Tales (Best R&B Album), St. Vincent per Daddy’s Home (Best Alternative Music Album), Foo Fighters per Medicine At Midnight (Best Rock Album), Jon Batiste per We Are (Album Of The Year) e Olivia Rodrigo come Best New Artist. (La redazione)

