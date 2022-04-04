Grammy Award 2022. Tutti i vincitori del prestigioso premio musicale statunitense

Grammy 2022
Grammy 2022
  • 8Minuti
  • 1527Parole

Si è svolta ieri, domenica 3 aprile 2022, al MGM Grand Garden Arena di Las Vegas (Nevada), la 64a edizione dei Grammy Award, prestigioso riconoscimento musicale statunitense assegnato dalla National Academy of Recordings Arts & Sciences.  

Ecco chi sono i vincitori dei Grammy Award 2022

General Field

  1. Record Of The Year
    Leave The Door Open”. Silk Sonic
    Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II & Bruno Mars, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
  2. Album Of The Year
    We Are”. Jon Batiste
    Craig Adams, David Gauthier, Braedon Gautier, Brennon Gautier, Gospel Soul Children Choir, Hot 8 Brass Band, PJ Morton, Autumn Rowe, Zadie Smith, St. Augustine High School Marching 100 & Trombone Shorty, featured artists; Jon Batiste, Mikey Freedom Hart, DJ Khalil, King Garbage, Kizzo, Sunny Levine, Nate Mercereau, David Pimentel, Ricky Reed, Autumn Rowe, Jahaan Sweet & Nick Waterhouse, producers; Jon Batiste, Russ Elevado, Mischa Kachkachishvili, Kizzo, Joseph Lorge, Manny Marroquin, Ken Oriole, David Pimentel, Ricky Reed, Jaclyn Sanchez, Matt Vertere, Marc Whitmore & Alex Williams, engineers/mixers; Andrae Alexander, Troy Andrews, Jon Batiste, Zach Cooper, Vic Dimotsis, Eric Frederic, Kizzo, Sunny Levine, Steve McEwan, PJ Morton, Autumn Rowe & Mavis Staples, songwriters; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer
  3. Song Of The Year
    Leave The Door Open”. Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
  4. Best New Artist
    Olivia Rodrigo

Pop

  1. Best Pop Solo Performance
    drivers license”. Olivia Rodrigo
  2. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
    Kiss Me More”. Doja Cat Featuring SZA
  3. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
    Love For Sale”. Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  4. Best Pop Vocal Album
    Sour”. Olivia Rodrigo

Dance/Electronic Music

  1. Best Dance/Electronic Recording
    Alive”. Rüfüs Du Sol
  2. Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
    Subconsciously”. Black Coffee

Contemporary Instrumental Music

  1. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
    Tree Falls”. Taylor Eigsti

Rock

  1. Best Rock Performance
    Making A Fire. Foo Fighters
  2. Best Metal Performance
    The Alien”. Dream Theater
  3. Best Rock Song
    Waiting On A War”. Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
  4. Best Rock Album
    Medicine At Midnight”. Foo Fighters

Alternative

  1. Best Alternative Music Album
    Daddy’s Home”. St. Vincent

R&B

  1. Best R&B Performance
    Leave The Door Open”. Silk Sonic
    “Pick Up Your Feelings”. Jazmine Sullivan
  2. Best Traditional R&B Performance
    Fight For You”. H.E.R.
  3. Best R&B Song
    Leave The Door Open”. Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
  4. Best Progressive R&B Album
    Table For Two”. Lucky Daye
  5. Best R&B Album
    “Heaux Tales”. Jazmine Sullivan

Rap

  1. Best Rap Performance
    “Family Ties”. Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
  2. Best Melodic Rap Performance
    “Hurricane”. Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby
  3. Best Rap Song
    Jail”. Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)

25. Best Rap Album
Call Me If You Get Lost”. Tyler, The Creator

Country

  1. Best Country Solo Performance
    You Should Probably Leave. Chris Stapleton
  2. Best Country Duo/Group Performance
    Younger Me. Brothers Osborne
  3. Best Country Song
    “Cold”. Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
  4. Best Country Album
    Starting Over”. Chris Stapleton
  5. Best New Age Album
    Divine Tides”. Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

Jazz

  1. Best Improvised Jazz Solo
    Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)”. Chick Corea
  2. Best Jazz Vocal Album
    “Songwrights Apothecary Lab”. Esperanza Spalding
  3. Best Jazz Instrumental Album
    Skyline”. Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
  4. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
    For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver”. Christian McBride Big Band
  5. Best Latin Jazz Album
    “Mirror Mirror.” Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music

  1. Best Gospel Performance/Song
    Never Lost”. CeCe Winans
  2. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
    Believe For It”. CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters
  3. Best Gospel Album
    Believe For It”. CeCe Winans
  4. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
    Old Church Basement”. Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
  5. Best Roots Gospel Album
    My Savior”. Carrie Underwood

Latin

  1. Best Latin Pop Album
    Mendó. Alex Cuba
  2. Best Música Urbana Album
    El Último Tour Del Mundo”. Bad Bunny
  3. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
    Origen”. Juanes
  4. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
    A Mis 80’s”. Vicente Fernández
  5. Best Tropical Latin Album
    “Salswing!” – Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

American Roots Music

  1. Best American Roots Performance
    Cry”. Jon Batiste
  2. Best American Roots Song
    Cry”. Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
  3. Best Americana Album
    Native Sons”. Los Lobos
  4. Best Bluegrass Album
    My Bluegrass Heart”. Béla Fleck
  5. Best Traditional Blues Album
    I Be Trying”. Cedric Burnside
  6. Best Contemporary Blues Album 662″. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
  7. Best Folk Album
    They’re Calling Me Home”. Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
  8. Best Regional Roots Music Album
    Kau Ka Pe’a”. Kalani Pe’a

Reggae

  1. Best Reggae Album
    Beauty In The Silence”. Soja

Global Music

  1. Best Global Music Performance
    Mohabbat”. Arooj Aftab
  2. Best Global Music Album
    “Mother Nature”. Angelique Kidjo

Children’s

  1. Best Children’s Music Album
    “A Colorful World”. Falu

Spoken Word

  1. Best Spoken Word Album
    Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation” from John Lewis
    Don Cheadle

Comedy

  1. Best Comedy Album
    Sincerely Louis CK”. Louis C.K.

Musical Theater

  1. Best Musical Theater Album
    The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical”. Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)

Music for Visual Media

  1. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
    The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”. Andra Day
    Salaam Remi, compilation producer; Lynn Fainchtein, music supervisor
  2. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
    – “The Queen’s Gambit “(Tie). Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer
    – “Soul” (Tie). Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers
  3. Best Song Written For Visual Media
    All Eyes On Me [From Inside]”. Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

Composing/Arranging

  1. Best Instrumental Composition
    Eberhard”. Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)
  2. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
    Meta Knight’s Revenge” (From “Kirby Superstar”)    . Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher)
  3. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
    To The Edge Of Longing” (Edit Version). Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)

Package, Notes & Historical

  1. Best Recording Package
    Pakelang“. Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band)
  2. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
    The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966 “. Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)
  3. Best Historical AlbumJoni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)“. Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

Production

70. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Love For Sale”. Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)

71. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

  • Chemtrails Over The Country Club (Lana Del Rey) (A)
  • Daddy’s Home (St. Vincent) (A)
  • Gold Rush (Taylor Swift) (T)
  • Sling (Clairo) (A)
  • Solar Power (Lorde) (A)
  • Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night (Bleachers) (A)

72. Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical
Passenger” (Mike Shinoda Remix). Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones)

73. Best Immersive Audio Album
Alicia”. George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)

74. Best Engineered Album, Classical
Chanticleer Sings Christmas”. Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Chanticleer)

75. Producer Of The Year, Classical
Judith Sherman

  • Alone Together (Jennifer Koh) (A)
  • Bach & Beyond Part 3 (Jennifer Koh) (A)
  • Bruits (Imani Winds) (A)
  • Eryilmaz: Dances Of The Yogurt Maker (Erberk Eryilmaz & Carpe Diem String Quartet) (A)
  • Fantasy – Oppens Plays Kaminsky (Ursula Oppens) (A)
  • Home (Blythe Gaissert) (A)
  • Mendelssohn, Visconti & Golijov (Jasper String Quartet & Jupiter String Quartet) (A)
  • A Schubert Journey (Llŷr Williams) (A)
  • Vers Le Silence – William Bolcom & Frédéric Chopin (Ran Dank) (A)

Classical

76. Best Orchestral Performance
Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3″. Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

77. Best Opera Recording
Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony Of A Thousand”. Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale)

78. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears”. Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax

79. Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Alone Together. Jennifer Koh

80. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Mythologies

81. Best Classical Compendium
Women Warriors – The Voices Of Change”. Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers

82. Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Shaw: Narrow Sea”. Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion)

Music Video/Film

83. Best Music Video
Freedom”. Jon Batiste
Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer

Best Music Film
84. Summer Of Soul. (Various Artists)
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers

Tra i tanti Grammy assegnati ricordiamo quelli assegnati ad Angélique Kidjo, il quinto della carriera, per il suo album del 2021 Mother Nature (Best Global Music Album), Cedric Burnside per I Be Trying (Best Traditional Blues Album), Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi per They’re Calling Me Home (Best Folk Album), Jazmine Sullivan per Heaux Tales (Best R&B Album), St. Vincent per Daddy’s Home (Best Alternative Music Album), Foo Fighters per Medicine At Midnight (Best Rock Album), Jon Batiste per We Are (Album Of The Year) e Olivia Rodrigo come Best New Artist. (La redazione)

Stiamo caricando...