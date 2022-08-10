Le ultime notizie dei principali magazine musicali internazionali

Le notizie dei principali magazine musicali online del mondo. In ordine sparso potrete leggere in tempo reale gli ultimi cinque articoli pubblicati dalle riviste e webzine internazionali di informazione musicale e culturale scelte da noi. Buona lettura. (La redazione)
BILLBOARD
- “You're The One That I Want” remains one of the U.K.'s Top 5 best-selling singles of all time.
- Taylor Swift confirms she wrote all the lyrics in her ‘Shake It Off’ lawsuit, listen to The Game’s new song, we sit down and talk with country star Carly Pearce and more!
- The soundtrack’s CD release on July 29 pushes the set back onto the list, re-entering at a new high of No. 9.
- Follow along with the lyrics to Beyonce's 'Renaissance' fan-favorite hit.
- Follow along with the lyrics to Beyonce's 'Renaissance' hit.
PITCHFORK
- The website published an article about the rapper’s suspension from Twitter, and the rapper now argues that it has caused him “emotional distress” and cost him $300,000
- The musician, who joined the Pogues in the mid-1980s, composed the group’s “Love You ’Till the End”
- A re-work of 1975’s “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2” arrives on Friday
- From the new collaborative album Cheat Codes
- The New York rapper’s 2021 album is available on wax for the first time
ROLLING STONE
- Black Star rapper says he "went into a depression state of loss of appetite, sleeplessness, edgy, anxiety, and discomfort around certain women" after the article was published
- Scott Perry was doing everything he could to reverse President Biden's win ahead of Jan. 6, 2020
- In the latest installment of the Green Room, Remi Wolf talks about how sobriety influenced her approach to music-making
- 51-year-old Muhammad Syed has been arrested and will be charged with two of the homicides. Four men have been killed in recent months
- You don't always need an acoustic piano to learn and perform your favorite songs — these high-tech keyboards hit all the right notes
THE INDIPENDENT MUSIC
- The vast majority of respondents said they incurred additional costs for utilities such as energy and water
- ‘We are sad to announce the death of the cetacean,’ say local officials
- In a first-person essay, Williams revealed she wants to grow her family and is set to say goodbye to tennis at the US Open later this month
- Murderer who killed pop star’s daughter hands himself in to police after going on the run from prisonTerry Game, 50, was jailed in 2006 for the murder of then-partner Lisa Sullivan
- Comedian mocked actor in 2002 stand-up show
STEREOGUM
- Talib Kweli is suing the feminist news website Jezebel for “emotional distress” following a 2020 story titled “Talib Kweli’s Harassment Campaign Shows How Unprotected Black Women Are Online and Off.” The piece, written by Ashley Reese, described how the rapper had been suspended by Twitter for “repeated violations of Twitter rules,” which consisted of him […]
- UPDATE: The festival has now been cancelled: We regret to announce that due to ongoing problems and logistical setbacks, putting on Flannel Nation as intended has become infeasible, therefore we are forced to make the tough decision to cancel this weekend’s event. Our goal is to retool and reschedule the event and tickets will be […]
- Montreal polymath Ev Bird just signed to Royal Mountain Records, who will release his new self-produced EP Puff Piece in October. Some of you might already know Bird as “Everett Bird,” who dropped his debut LP People Person in 2018. Now, the genre-surfing Bird is going by “Ev” and sharing a lead single for Puff […]
- With a new album seemingly in the pipeline, Arctic Monkeys just wrapped up their first show since 2019 at Zorlu PSM in Istanbul. The set included at least one rarity: Early on they played “Potion Approaching” from 2009’s Humbug for the first time in 11 years. Check out fan-made footage of that tune below, where […]
- The first thing many of us heard by Artist To Watch Bartees Strange was Say Goodbye To Pretty Boy, the EP of the National covers he released in 2020 on the National-affiliated Brassland label. So it’s cool that Strange, now one of the most popular and acclaimed artists in indie music, is playing some shows […]
NME
- The 12-hour trial launches later this month The post ‘Splatoon 3’ will be playable later this month for free via ‘Splatfest’ appeared first on NME.
- The Madlib-produced song samples the poet John Agard's famous work 'Half-caste' The post Watch Loyle Carner’s video for his new single ‘Georgetown’ appeared first on NME.
- Arriving next month, the extended collection boasts unheard demos, B-sides, rare live tracks and remixes The post Supergrass announce special reissue of their self-titled third album appeared first on NME.
- It will be the writer's first announced AAA game The post Monolith hires ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ writer for ‘Wonder Woman’ appeared first on NME.
- Free, regular updates and a “large scale paid DLC” are both planned for 'Splatoon 3' The post Nintendo confirms post-release roadmap for ‘Splatoon 3’ alongside new weapons appeared first on NME.
CONSEQUENCE
- A $10 donation for the good cause also gets you the chance to win seats to three different Hamilton shows. Lin-Manuel Miranda Launches Ham4Choice to Fundraise for Abortion Access Abby Jones
- Only Murders in the Building’s Michael Cyril Creighton on “Hello Darkness” and Why Playing Howard Is “A Gift”Creighton explains how he had to learn a new special skill for Season 2, Episode 8. Only Murders in the Building’s Michael Cyril Creighton on “Hello Darkness” and Why Playing Howard Is “A Gift” Liz Shannon Miller
- Unfortunately, Alex Turner and co. didn't perform any new songs in their return to the stage. Arctic Monkeys Play First Show Since 2019 in Istanbul: Video + Setlist Eddie Fu
- A co-headlining jaunt featuring Black Veil Brides, Ice Nine Kills, and Motionless In White. Get details and tickets here. How to Get Tickets to the “Trinity of Terror” Tour Bryan Kress
- The soul legends tap Queen Bey for a new version of their 1975 track, "Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2).” The Isley Brothers and Beyoncé Tease New Collaboration: Listen Abby Jones
BROOKLYN VEGAN
- Wednesday’s NYC-area shows include Kehlani, Rico Nasty, Horsegirl, Wavves, Steely Dan, and more. Continue reading…
- In the suit, which he filed on his own behalf, Kweli seeks $300,000 in damages and claims Jezebel ”took advantage of Talib and used him as a guinea pig to clarify how [B]lack men treat [B]lack women; meanwhile, the plaintiff never harassed anyone; he was defending himself and his family.” Continue reading…
- Plus: Sylvan Esso's Psychic Hotline Block Party, Dinosaur Jr / Guided by Voices, The Lemonheads, Jessie Ware, black midi, The Dresden Dolls, Blondie, and more tour and festival news. Continue reading…
- Blondie are about to begin this month’s leg of their Against The Odds tour with The Damned, and they've made a few changes to their itinerary. Continue reading…
- Listen to new songs by Pixies, Dungen, Ezra Furman, The Black Angels, Lambchop, High Vis, Secret Machines, Marlon Williams, Sigh, Mykki Blanco, and more. Continue reading…
LOUDWIRE
- R.I.P. Continue reading…
- Demon Hunter's Ryan Clark reveals his picks. Continue reading…
- The singer shares his goal in raising his children successfully. Continue reading…
- It's not 'Bring Me to Life.' Continue reading…
- See the video Ian posted. Continue reading…
SPIN
- Darryl Hunt, the bassist for the Irish rock band the Pogues, died at the age of 72. The band confirmed the news of Hunt’s death on their social media channels. According to the statement “We are saddened beyond words. Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London,” the statement said. The cause of … Darryl […]
- In March, the Lemonheads kicked off the 30th anniversary of their signature album, It’s a Shame About Ray at our SXSW showcase. Now, Evan Dando and company will be celebrating the anniversary with a proper tour. Beginning on Nov. 17 with a show outside of Lancaster, PA, the tour will hit Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, … […]
- In September, the Pixies are set to release Doggerel, their first studio album since 2019’s Beneath the Eyrie. Today the, alternative rock veterans shared the latest single from the album with the rocking “Vault of Heaven.” The video for “Vault of Heaven,” which is directed by Charles Derenne, sees a semi-clothed Zorro-looking person who … […]
- Legendary songwriter Lamont Dozier, an integral part of the Motown sound thanks to his songwriting contributions for Diana Ross and The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Martha and The Vandellas and The Four Tops, died this morning (Aug. 9) at 81, according to an Instagram post from his son Lamont Dozier Jr. In 1962, Dozier joined … […]
- The latest Blondie rarity to emerge from the upcoming boxed set Against the Odds 1974-1982 is the breezy “Mr. Sightseer,” a 1978 home recording seeing the light of day for the first time. The track was put to tape on a TEAC TCA-43 four-track reel-to-reel in the home of Blondie’s Chris Stein and Debbie … […]
ULTIMATE CLASSIC ROCK
- "It made me fall in love with him again, which was really lovely." Continue reading…
- Directors take bold chances when adapting cartoons to live-action movies. Continue reading…
- Releasing a double album in the '60s and '70s was a rite of passage. But which one was best? Continue reading…
- Once written off as an attempt to get funky, the song now evokes much of what made the new wave era so fun. Continue reading…
- “Let’s get the band back together” is a rock ’n’ roll cliché, yet it has remained a difficult task for some of the world’s most legendary groups. Continue reading…
UNDER THE RADAR
- The Black Angels have shared a new single, “Without a Trace.” It is the latest release from the band’s forthcoming album, Wilderness of Mirrors, which will be out on September 16 via Partisan.
- Kutiman has shared a new double single featuring the songs “Believe in You,” a collaboration with Dekel, and “Fresh Haze,” which a Namituk-directed video has been shared for. It is the latest release from Kutiman’s forthcoming album, Open, which will be out on October 14 via Siyal.
- Ezra Furman has shared a video for her new single, “Poor Girl A Long Way From Heaven.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, All of Us Flames, which will be out on August 26 via ANTI-/Bella Union.
- Blondie have shared the song “Mr. Sightseer,” a previously unreleased demo recorded in 1978.
- Swedish psych rock group Dungen have shared a new single, “Om Det Finns Något Som Du Vill Fråga Mig.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, En Är För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig Nog, which will be out on October 7 via Mexican Summer.
THE QUIETUS
- Music from Cortini himself appears alongside new work by Caterina Barbieri, Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe and others
- The band have also shared a new track, 'Vigil', lifted from the forthcoming self-titled record
- Long out-of-print albums from Alan Wilder's solo project will be made available once again starting this October
- The 14-track release features tracks compiled by Brussels-based DJ soFa
- aya and ZULI are among the artists playing the Dilijan event's second edition this September
THE LINE OF BEST FIT
- Ari Leff reveals how therapy, meditative practices, and a healthy amount of soul searching served as writing fuel for the new Lauv album All 4 Nothing.>
- Rex Orange County has followed up his March album Who Cares? with new single "THREAT".>
- MØ has announced that her upcoming single "Spaceman" will feature on a new EP titled Dødsdrom, which is also out later this week.>
- JID has reunited with Kenny Mason on his new track "Dance Now", which also features Fousheé and will appear on his forthcoming album The Forever Story that's out later this month.>
- During last night's (8 August) Chromatica Ball show at Washington DC's Nationals Park, Lady Gaga spoke about abortion rights, saying she hopes "that this country will speak up and we will not stop until it is right.">
RAP RADAR
- Tough guy, ay? With Danger Mouse and Black Thought’s Cheat Codes album set to arrive this week, the duo connect with A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels for “Strangers”. Flanked by a distorted and hard-hitting beat by Danger Mouse, Black Thought, A$AP, Killer Mike, and El-P each unleash an abundance of braggadocious and aggressive bars. […]
- Welcome to Atlanta. With his The Forever Story album finally dropping on August 26, JID releases his new single “Dance Now” featuring Kenny Mason. Anchored by a bouncy and baleful beat by Christo and Aviad, JID reps his city while Kenny Mason and Foushee handle the hook. The accompanying video mirrors the song’s narrative themes […]
- All that work, all that time. Rod Wave laments over lost love on his new single, “Alone”. Directed by Yawn Rico, the heartfelt clip depicts a couple’s strained relationship from a man’s continued absence before a tragic ending. “Alone” comes off the heels of “Stone Rolling” and are both set to appear on his Beautiful […]
- Hotties, mount up! With a new album done and in the horizon, Megan Thee Stallion returned to the Liftoff show at Power 106 where she unleashed her L.A. Leakers freestyle. Over Warren G and Nate Dogg’s classic “Regulators”, the Hot Girl Coach put the competition in check with her savage flow.
- Here we go again. Fetty Wap was arrested for allegedly brandishing a firearm during a FaceTime call and making verbal death threats. The New York Post reports the 31-year-old rapper, born William Maxwell was taken into custody on Monday (Aug. 8) for violated the conditions of his release. The affidavit claims Fetty rang up an […]
IMPOSE
- The Goldenvoice fest goes down Aug. 27-28 with The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Phoebe Bridgers & more Ever since the cancellation of FYF Fest back in 2018, the market for indie-leaning music festivals in Los Angeles has had a big gaping whole in it. For more than a decade, the constantly-expanding FYF quickly took over as […]
- Japanese Breakfast mastermind parses music, food, her heritage & her mother’s death in touching memoir I love words, really – in any format. In an article or on a screen, on a sticker or the back of a sweatshirt. But I especially love words in a book or in music. I love words even more […]
- The North Carolina folk singer-songwriter’s new album arrives on Friday Stay cool is the message many are reciting to themselves as the season reaches its hot peak. Listeners are forced to hibernate in their cool air conditioned rooms and blare their summer comfort songs. For those seeking a folk-rock gospel blend, look no further than […]
- The Australian singer-songwriter parses love, friendship & post-traumatic growth on her excellent new LP Two years ago, the Australian singer-songwriter Alex the Astronaut nabbed her breakthrough moment with the release of her brilliant debut LP The Theory of Absolutely Nothing. That release was a rousing, intimate collection of songs parsing coming-of-age uncertainties – including love […]
- Rising hyperpop artist explores dark, glitchy textures on new EP Carving a clear pathway to stardom is hyperpop artist Voidie with his new EP Claustrophobic. Voidie found his talent behind a computer screen during the COVID lockdowns, picking up a MIDI keyboard and downloaded DAW software after making and performing music for several years prior. […]
GLIDE
Stiamo caricando...
Se ti è piaciuto questo articolo, non possiamo che esserne felici. Tuttavia, per continuare a fare questo tipo di informazione in maniera libera e indipendente è importante anche (soprattutto) il tuo sostegno economico. Per questo motivo ti invitiamo a supportarci con una libera donazione via PayPal. Questo è il link per sostenerci. Grazie.