Le ultime notizie dei principali magazine musicali internazionali

Gli ultimi 5 articoli pubblicati dai principali siti e magazine intrenazionali di informazione musicale

Foto di Gerd Altmann da Pixabay
Le notizie dei principali magazine musicali online del mondo. In ordine sparso potrete leggere in tempo reale gli ultimi cinque articoli pubblicati dalle riviste e webzine internazionali di informazione musicale e culturale scelte da noi. Buona lettura. (La redazione)

BILLBOARD

PITCHFORK

ROLLING STONE

THE INDIPENDENT MUSIC

STEREOGUM

  • Talib Kweli Sues Jezebel For “Emotional Distress”
    Talib Kweli is suing the feminist news website Jezebel for “emotional distress” following a 2020 story titled “Talib Kweli’s Harassment Campaign Shows How Unprotected Black Women Are Online and Off.” The piece, written by Ashley Reese, described how the rapper had been suspended by Twitter for “repeated violations of Twitter rules,” which consisted of him […]
  • ’90s Alt-Rock Festival Flannel Nation Cancelled After Everclear, Candlebox, & Filter Drop Out
    UPDATE: The festival has now been cancelled: We regret to announce that due to ongoing problems and logistical setbacks, putting on Flannel Nation as intended has become infeasible, therefore we are forced to make the tough decision to cancel this weekend’s event. Our goal is to retool and reschedule the event and tickets will be […]
  • Ev Bird – “The Ring” (Feat. Boldy James)
    Montreal polymath Ev Bird just signed to Royal Mountain Records, who will release his new self-produced EP Puff Piece in October. Some of you might already know Bird as “Everett Bird,” who dropped his debut LP People Person in 2018. Now, the genre-surfing Bird is going by “Ev” and sharing a lead single for Puff […]
  • Watch Arctic Monkeys Play “Potion Approaching” For The First Time In 11 Years
    With a new album seemingly in the pipeline, Arctic Monkeys just wrapped up their first show since 2019 at Zorlu PSM in Istanbul. The set included at least one rarity: Early on they played “Potion Approaching” from 2009’s Humbug for the first time in 11 years. Check out fan-made footage of that tune below, where […]
  • Watch Bartees Strange Join The National On “Mistaken For Strangers” In Calgary & Missoula
    The first thing many of us heard by Artist To Watch Bartees Strange was Say Goodbye To Pretty Boy, the EP of the National covers he released in 2020 on the National-affiliated Brassland label. So it’s cool that Strange, now one of the most popular and acclaimed artists in indie music, is playing some shows […]

NME

CONSEQUENCE

BROOKLYN VEGAN

LOUDWIRE

SPIN

  • Darryl Hunt, The Pogues Bassist, Dies at 72
    Darryl Hunt, the bassist for the Irish rock band the Pogues, died at the age of 72. The band confirmed the news of Hunt’s death on their social media channels. According to the statement “We are saddened beyond words. Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London,” the statement said. The cause of … Darryl […]
  • The Lemonheads Announce It’s a Shame About Ray 30th Anniversary Tour Dates
    In March, the Lemonheads kicked off the 30th anniversary of their signature album, It’s a Shame About Ray at our SXSW showcase. Now, Evan Dando and company will be celebrating the anniversary with a proper tour. Beginning on Nov. 17 with a show outside of Lancaster, PA, the tour will hit Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, … […]
  • Pixies Share Latest Doggerel Single ‘Vault of Heaven’
    In September, the Pixies are set to release Doggerel, their first studio album since 2019’s Beneath the Eyrie. Today the, alternative rock veterans shared the latest single from the album with the rocking “Vault of Heaven.” The video for “Vault of Heaven,” which is directed by Charles Derenne, sees a semi-clothed Zorro-looking person who … […]
  • Legendary Motown Songwriter Lamont Dozier Dies at 81
    Legendary songwriter Lamont Dozier, an integral part of the Motown sound thanks to his songwriting contributions for Diana Ross and The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Martha and The Vandellas and The Four Tops, died this morning (Aug. 9) at 81, according to an Instagram post from his son Lamont Dozier Jr. In 1962, Dozier joined … […]
  • Blondie Reveals Another Unreleased ’70s Demo Ahead of Boxed Set
    The latest Blondie rarity to emerge from the upcoming boxed set Against the Odds 1974-1982 is the breezy “Mr. Sightseer,” a 1978 home recording seeing the light of day for the first time. The track was put to tape on a TEAC TCA-43 four-track reel-to-reel in the home of Blondie’s Chris Stein and Debbie … […]

ULTIMATE CLASSIC ROCK

UNDER THE RADAR

THE QUIETUS

THE LINE OF BEST FIT

RAP RADAR

  • Danger Mouse, Black Thought Ft. A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels “Strangers”
    Tough guy, ay? With Danger Mouse and Black Thought’s Cheat Codes album set to arrive this week, the duo connect with A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels for “Strangers”. Flanked by a distorted and hard-hitting beat by Danger Mouse, Black Thought, A$AP, Killer Mike, and El-P each unleash an abundance of braggadocious and aggressive bars. […]
  • Video: JID Ft. Kenny Mason “Dance Now”
    Welcome to Atlanta. With his The Forever Story album finally dropping on August 26, JID releases his new single “Dance Now” featuring Kenny Mason. Anchored by a bouncy and baleful beat by Christo and Aviad, JID reps his city while Kenny Mason and Foushee handle the hook. The accompanying video mirrors the song’s narrative themes […]
  • Video: Rod Wave “Alone”
    All that work, all that time. Rod Wave laments over lost love on his new single, “Alone”. Directed by Yawn Rico, the heartfelt clip depicts a couple’s strained relationship from a man’s continued absence before a tragic ending. “Alone” comes off the heels of “Stone Rolling” and are both set to appear on his Beautiful […]
  • Megan Thee Stallion L.A. Leakers Freestyle
    Hotties, mount up! With a new album done and in the horizon, Megan Thee Stallion returned to the Liftoff show at Power 106 where she unleashed her L.A. Leakers freestyle. Over Warren G and Nate Dogg’s classic “Regulators”, the Hot Girl Coach put the competition in check with her savage flow.
  • Fetty Wap Arrested For Death Threat
    Here we go again. Fetty Wap was arrested for allegedly brandishing a firearm during a FaceTime call and making verbal death threats. The New York Post reports the 31-year-old rapper, born William Maxwell was taken into custody on Monday (Aug. 8) for violated the conditions of his release. The affidavit claims Fetty rang up an […]

IMPOSE

  • A Tale of Two L.A. Indie Festivals, Pt. I: This Ain’t No Picnic
    The Goldenvoice fest goes down Aug. 27-28 with The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Phoebe Bridgers & more Ever since the cancellation of FYF Fest back in 2018, the market for indie-leaning music festivals in Los Angeles has had a big gaping whole in it. For more than a decade, the constantly-expanding FYF quickly took over as […]
  • Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner
    Japanese Breakfast mastermind parses music, food, her heritage & her mother’s death in touching memoir I love words, really – in any format. In an article or on a screen, on a sticker or the back of a sweatshirt. But I especially love words in a book or in music. I love words even more […]
  • Kenny Roby discusses his inspirations & his upcoming self-titled LP
    The North Carolina folk singer-songwriter’s new album arrives on Friday Stay cool is the message many are reciting to themselves as the season reaches its hot peak. Listeners are forced to hibernate in their cool air conditioned rooms and blare their summer comfort songs. For those seeking a folk-rock gospel blend, look no further than […]
  • Alex the Astronaut – How to Grow a Sunflower Underwater
    The Australian singer-songwriter parses love, friendship & post-traumatic growth on her excellent new LP Two years ago, the Australian singer-songwriter Alex the Astronaut nabbed her breakthrough moment with the release of her brilliant debut LP The Theory of Absolutely Nothing. That release was a rousing, intimate collection of songs parsing coming-of-age uncertainties – including love […]
  • Voidie – Claustrophobic EP
    Rising hyperpop artist explores dark, glitchy textures on new EP Carving a clear pathway to stardom is hyperpop artist Voidie with his new EP Claustrophobic. Voidie found his talent behind a computer screen during the COVID lockdowns, picking up a MIDI keyboard and downloaded DAW software after making and performing music for several years prior. […]

GLIDE

