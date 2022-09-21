Barry Miles e la cultura underground. Intervista

I am 79 and I have no idea what is going on in music today, I just never hear it. I like some new people like Lily Allen but even she’s been around for years. I suppose I do feel that present day music lacks originality: the sixties was radical period in that it was when popular music stopped being part of ‘variety’ or ‘entertainment’ and started to have intellectual meaning; to become an art form of its own.

The Beatles used to do shows where they were proceeded by a dog act, then a comedian or maybe some dancing girls. By the end of the career they were making music that was ‘art’, dealing with personal subjects that their young audience could relate to (and not just them, but ‘Mothers Little Helper’ by the Stones, ‘“My Generation’ the Who, Dylan, Zappa, etc. etc.

The music doesn’t seem to deal with people’s problems so much now and has become more commercial, slick and over produced. But I have heard so little of what’s going on that I cannot really answer.

Barry Miles