Barry Miles e la cultura underground. Intervista

Barry Miles è senza dubbio uno dei più grandi conoscitori della cultura underground degli anni Sessanta e Settanta, un’epoca contrassegnata da un anticonformismo a tutto tondo che faceva del “sesso, droga e rock and roll” il proprio slogan di riferimento.
Anni di impeto e libertà che il giornalista e scrittore inglese ha vissuto in presa diretta fin dall’inizio, quando sbarcò a New York per lavorare assieme ai grandi nomi della Beat Generation.
Stimolati dalla lettura del suo libro “
”, abbiamo pensato di rivolgergli qualche domanda. Buona lettura. I Settanta. Da William Burroughs ai Clash, da Allen Ginsberg a Patti Smith. Avventure nella controcultura (La redazione) Quattro domande a Barry Miles
Cosa porti ancora con te degli anni ‘60 e ‘70?
Per la prima volta c’è stata una rottura con la monocultura britannica, all’epoca gli uomini d’affari andavano davvero in giro con ombrello e bombetta. C’era un solo stile di vita britannico, rigido, sessualmente represso, razzista, ipocrita, ma molte cose hanno iniziato a cambiare in seguito alle ferventi attività degli anni ’60.
La Gran Bretagna è ora più multiculturale (sebbene la Met, la polizia metropolitana di Londra, sia ancora istituzionalmente razzista al suo interno), la sessualità è espressa liberamente, si possono fare scelte di vita diverse, almeno nelle grandi città, e questo lo apprezzo molto. Ogni volta che ci faccio caso, gioisco nel pensare di aver dato una spinta al cambiamento della Gran Bretagna.
Naturalmente, in questo momento, stiamo assistendo a una reazione populista, ma non credo vedremo rendere nuovamente illegale l’omosessualità, per esempio, o nessuno degli altri orrori che abbiamo visto nei primi anni Sessanta. Quindi porto con me l’orgoglio di aver cambiato un po’ in meglio la vita delle persone. Cosa si può volere di più?
Cosa manca alla musica di oggi rispetto a quella di ieri?
Ho 79 anni e non ho idea di cosa stia succedendo musicalmente oggi, semplicemente non ho molte occasioni di ascoltare musica nuova. Mi piacciono alcuni artisti nuovi come Lily Allen, che però in realtà è in giro da anni. Suppongo che la musica di oggi manchi di originalità: gli anni Sessanta segnarono una svolta radicale perché in quel periodo la musica popolare smette di far parte del “varietà” o “dell’entertainment”, inizia ad avere un significato intellettuale e diventa una forma d’arte a sé stante.
Gli spettacoli dei Beatles erano preceduti da esibizioni canine, da gag comiche o performance di ballerine, ma sono arrivati alla fine della loro carriera facendo musica che era considerata “arte”, trattando argomenti personali in cui il giovane pubblico poteva identificarsi – e non erano solo loro a fare questo, si pensi a “Mother’s Little Helper” degli Stones, “My Generation” di The Who, Dylan, Zappa, etc.
La musica di oggi non sembra essere così tanto vicina ai problemi delle persone ed è diventata più commerciale, edulcorata e post-prodotta in modo eccessivo. Ma ho ascoltato così poco di quello che sta succedendo che non posso davvero rispondere.
Cosa non ti piaceva socialmente e culturalmente dell’Inghilterra degli anni ’60 e ’70 e cosa ti piace oggi invece?
Non mi è mai piaciuta la netta divisione fra classi britannica, con i suoi
lord e le sue ladies, l’essere governati da vecchi Etoniani o comunque da ex studenti delle scuole private ( public schools) che danno per scontato di essere i leader naturali della Gran Bretagna. Non mi sono neanche mai piaciuti i lettori di destra del Daily Mail che vogliono imporre la loro rigida moralità al resto della popolazione. E ad oggi non è cambiato nulla. Le stesse persone mediocri governano il paese e fantasticano di una grandezza sorpassata.
Cosa mi piace oggi? Non tanto. C’è un maggiore interesse per le arti visive. Il mio quartiere, Fitzrovia, a Londra, ha circa 50 gallerie d’arte che negli anni Sessanta non c’erano- e l’East End ne ha ancora di più. Oltre a questo: il cibo britannico è peggiorato, i negozi non hanno quasi niente, viaggiare è costoso e difficile, ma mi è stato detto che ci sono degli ottimi club a Soho con nuove band interessanti in cartellone. Ma non vogliono che un vecchio idiota come me bazzichi lì attorno e, comunque, tutto avviene troppo tardi rispetto alle mie abitudini sonno-veglia. In realtà, se esistesse un passaporto europeo, brucerei quello britannico domani.
Cosa stai facendo di interessante ultimamente?
Di recente ho fatto da Cicerone a una giovane donna brasiliana in giro per Parigi e sono rimasto piacevolmente sorpreso dal fatto che non volesse seguire itinerari turistici ma visitare siti culturali “rock’n’ roll” come l’edificio in Rue de Seine che ospitava il
Rock‘n’Roll Circus dove morì Jim Morrison (la storia ufficiale, che lo aveva fatto morire nella vasca da bagno, è un falso), il caffè La Palette dove William Burroughs si sollazzava a eroina, La Louisianne dove vissero Miles Davis e Juliette Gréco, il Beat Hotel dove Burroughs scrisse The Naked Lunch e Allen Ginsberg iniziò scrivere Kaddish, ecc.
Poi, nello specifico, sto scrivendo il seguito dei miei libri “In The Sixties” e “In The Seventies”, intitolato – sì, avete indovinato – “In The Eighties” (in Italia credo sia stato tradotto solo “In the Seventies”). Sto anche lavorando con il Museum d’Art Moderne di Parigi a una mostra su William Burroughs-Brion Gysin. Sono felice di dire che sono molto impegnato.
Barry Miles is undoubtedly one of the greatest connoisseurs of the underground culture of the Sixties and Seventies, an era marked by an all-round non-conformism that made “sex, drugs and rock and roll” its reference slogan.
Years of impetus and freedom that the English journalist and writer has experienced live from the beginning, when he landed in New York to work with the major names of the Beat Generation.
Stimulated by reading his book “
In the Seventies. Adventures in the counterculture”, we decided to ask him a few questions. Enjoy the reading. (The editorial staff) Four questions to Barry Miles
What do you still carry with you from the 60s and 70s?
It was the first time there was a break with the mono-culture of Britain – businessmen really did wear bowler hats and carry furled umbrellas back then. There was one British way of life, uptight, sexually repressed, racist, hypocritical. Much of that has changed as a result of the activities in the sixties.
Britain is now more multi-cultural (though the Met, the London police, are still institutionally racist), sexuality is freely expressed, there are many lifestyle choices, at least in the big cities, and I cherish this. Every time I see it I celebrate that we did nudge Britain forward a little bit.
Of course, right now, there is a populist backlash but I can’t see them making homosexuality illegal again, for instance, or any of the other horrors of Britain in the early sixties. So I carry with me pride – that my generation managed to change people’s lives a bit for the better. What more can you want?
What is missing in music today compared to yesterday?
I am 79 and I have no idea what is going on in music today, I just never hear it. I like some new people like Lily Allen but even she’s been around for years. I suppose I do feel that present day music lacks originality: the sixties was radical period in that it was when popular music stopped being part of ‘variety’ or ‘entertainment’ and started to have intellectual meaning; to become an art form of its own.
The Beatles used to do shows where they were proceeded by a dog act, then a comedian or maybe some dancing girls. By the end of the career they were making music that was ‘art’, dealing with personal subjects that their young audience could relate to (and not just them, but ‘Mothers Little Helper’ by the Stones, ‘“My Generation’ the Who, Dylan, Zappa, etc. etc.
The music doesn’t seem to deal with people’s problems so much now and has become more commercial, slick and over produced. But I have heard so little of what’s going on that I cannot really answer.
What did you dislike socially and culturally in the 60s and 70s and instead what do you like today?
I disliked the British class system, with its lords and ladies, and being ruled by old-Etonians and public (private) school boys who assumed they were the natural leaders off Britain. I disliked the right-wing Daily Mail readers who wanted to impose their uptight morality on the rest of the population. And today. Nothing’s changed. The same mediocre people run the country and have fantasies of past grandeur.
What do I like today? Not much. There’s a much greater interest in visual arts. My neighbourhood, Fitzrovia in London, has about 50 art galleries in it whereas there were none in the sixties, and the East End has even more. Beyond that: British food has got worse, the shops have hardly anything in them, travel is expensive and difficult, but I’m told there are some good music clubs in Soho with interesting new bands playing. But they don’t want an old codger like me lurking about, and anyway, it’s all long past my bedtime. Actually, if there was such a thing as a European passport I’d burn my British one tomorrow.
What are you doing interesting lately?
I showed a young Brazilian woman around Paris recently and was delighted and astonished by the fact that what she wanted to see was not the Louvre but rock ’n’ roll ‘cultural’ sites such as the building on the rue de Seine that housed the Rock‘n’roll circus where Jim Morrison died (the official story had him die in his bathtub but that was faked), the cafe La Palette where William Burroughs scored heroin on the same street, where Miles Davis and Juliet Greco lived at La Louisianne, the Beat Hotel where Burroughs wrote
The Naked Lunch and Allen Ginsberg began Kaddish lived, etc.
More specifically. I’m writing a follow-up to my books
In the Sixties and In the Seventies called, you guessed it, In the Eighties. (I think only In the Seventies is out in Italian). I’m also working with the Museum d’art moderne in Paris on a William Burroughs-Brion Gysin show. I’m pleased to say I am very busy, it keeps me off the streets. Barry Miles
