Concerti a New York

Ecco tutti i concerti e i festival in programma a New York City, la città degli Stati Uniti d’America conosciuta in tutto il mondo come “La grande mela”. (La redazione)
- Sab Mag 07 2022Lucy Sings
Forest Hills Stadium, Queens, NY, US
- Ven Set 23 - 25 2022Rolling Loud - New York 2022
Citi Field, Queens, NY, US
- Ven Set 23 - 25 2022Asburyfest 2022
Asbury Park, NJ, US
- Sab Set 24 2022Cécile McLorin Salvant
Blue Note Jazz Club, New York (NYC), NY, US
- Sab Set 24 2022Osees
Warsaw, Brooklyn, NY, US
- Sab Set 24 2022The E Street Shuffle
The Cutting Room, New York (NYC), NY, US
- Sab Set 24 2022Red Haired Strangers
S & S Farm Brewery, Nassau, NY, US
- Sab Set 24 2022Poi Dog Pondering
Le Poisson Rouge, New York (NYC), NY, US
- Sab Set 24 2022Spiritualized
Beacon Theatre, New York (NYC), NY, US
- Sab Set 24 2022The Sixties Show
Theatre at Westbury, Westbury, NY, US
- Sab Set 24 2022DPR Live, DPR IAN, DPR Cream
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom, New York (NYC), NY, US
- Sab Set 24 2022Marshall Oakman
The Cabana, Long Beach, NY, US
- Sab Set 24 2022Hiroshima
The Vogel, Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank, NJ, US
- Sab Set 24 2022Conor Maynard
Irving Plaza, New York (NYC), NY, US
- Sab Set 24 2022The DL Lounge Nyc Saturday Night's General Admission 2022
DL, New York (NYC), NY, US
- Sab Set 24 2022Testament
Palladium Times Square, New York (NYC), NY, US
- Sab Set 24 2022Cymande
Brooklyn Bowl, Brooklyn, NY, US
- Sab Set 24 2022Bring Me The Horizon
Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY, US
- Sab Set 24 2022NOTD
Bowery Ballroom, New York (NYC), NY, US
