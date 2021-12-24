Biffy Clyro. Ascolta l’album del 2021 della band scozzese

«The Myth of the Happily Ever After» è il nuovo album del gruppo alternative rock scozzese Biffy Clyro. Ascoltalo in streaming integrale.

Biffy Clyro (press photo)
The Myth of the Happily Ever After è il seguito dell’album del 2020 A Celebration of Endings del gruppo alternative rock scozzese Biffy Clyro.

Se il precedente A Celebration of Endings ha esplorato l’ottimismo della band sul fatto che le cose per il nostro Pianeta potessero solo andare meglio socialmente e politicamente, il nuovo The Myth of the Happily Ever After non è altro che la realizzazione che ovunque nel mondo con l’arrivo della pandemia si sia raggiunto il fondo.

Pubblicato il 22 ottobre 2021 da 14th Floor Records Limited, The Myth of the Happily Ever After – scritto dal leader del gruppo Simon Neil – è stato prodotto dai Biffy Clyro assieme al producer britannico Adam Noble. (La redazione)

