Gli Smashing Pumpkins con il nuovo album «Atum»

Il 5 maggio 2023 esce per Martha’s Music e Thirty Tigers il nuovo triplo album della band statunitense

The Smashing Pumpkins (press photo)
Il 5 maggio 2023 esce per Martha’s Music e Thirty Tigers Atum, il nuovo triplo album degli Smashing Pumpkins

Atum è una rock-opera di 33 brani divisa in tre part scritta e prodotta dal leader della band statunitense Billy Corgan.

Gli Smashing Pumpkins si imbarcheranno presto in tour negli States in compagnia di Stone Temple Pilots, Interpol e Rival Sons per il World is a Vampire Tour. (La redazione)

