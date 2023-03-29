Gli Smashing Pumpkins con il nuovo album «Atum»

1 Minuto

Il 5 maggio 2023 esce per Martha’s Music e Thirty Tigers Atum, il nuovo triplo album degli Smashing Pumpkins

Atum è una rock-opera di 33 brani divisa in tre part scritta e prodotta dal leader della band statunitense Billy Corgan.

Gli Smashing Pumpkins si imbarcheranno presto in tour negli States in compagnia di Stone Temple Pilots, Interpol e Rival Sons per il World is a Vampire Tour. (La redazione)

