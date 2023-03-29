Gli Smashing Pumpkins con il nuovo album «Atum»

Il 5 maggio 2023 esce per Martha’s Music e Thirty Tigers Atum, il nuovo triplo album degli Smashing Pumpkins
Atum è una rock-opera di 33 brani divisa in tre part scritta e prodotta dal leader della band statunitense Billy Corgan.
Gli Smashing Pumpkins si imbarcheranno presto in tour negli States in compagnia di Stone Temple Pilots, Interpol e Rival Sons per il World is a Vampire Tour. (La redazione)
- Sab Apr 15 2023The Smashing Pumpkins
Eatons Hill Hotel - Outdoors & Grand Ballroom, Eatons Hill, QLD, Australia
- Dom Apr 16 2023The Smashing Pumpkins
Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point, QLD, Australia
- Mar Apr 18 2023The Smashing Pumpkins
The Hordern Pavilion, Moore Park, NSW, Australia
- Mer Apr 19 2023The Smashing Pumpkins
The Hordern Pavilion, Moore Park, NSW, Australia
- Sab Apr 22 2023The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction
Port Melbourne Industrial Centre for the Arts (PICA), Port Melbourne, VIC, Australia
- Dom Apr 23 2023The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction
Kryal Castle, Ballarat, VIC, Australia
- Mer Apr 26 2023The Smashing Pumpkins
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena, Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
- Gio Apr 27 2023The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction
Port Melbourne Industrial Centre for the Arts (PICA), Port Melbourne, VIC, Australia
- Dom Apr 30 2023The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction
Broadwater Parklands Gold Coast, Southport, QLD, Australia
- Gio Mag 25 2023The Smashing Pumpkins, Rival Sons
JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa, CA, US
Un attimo di pazienza, la pagina è in fase di caricamento.
Se vuoi segnalarci un errore o dirci qualcosa, utilizza questo form. Se invece ti è piace quello che facciamo, oltre che esserne felici, ti invitiamo a supportarci con una libera donazione via PayPal. Questo è il link per sostenerci. Grazie.