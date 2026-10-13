Scopri le ultime uscite discografiche su Musicletter.it. Consulta la tabella aggiornata con i dischi di recente pubblicazione, ordinati cronologicamente grazie alle informazioni rese disponibili da Discogs e Metacritic. Trova anno di pubblicazione, artista e titolo del disco, con collegamenti ad Amazon per consultare le opzioni di acquisto di CD e vinili, comprese le ristampe.
Vuoi scoprire le ultime uscite discografiche, tra nuovi album, CD e vinili? Su Musicletter.it trovi una tabella aggiornata con le pubblicazioni più recenti dell’anno. Lo strumento ti permette di seguire le novità del mercato musicale e conoscere i dischi appena usciti, grazie alle informazioni rese deispnibili da Discogs e Metacritic.
Per offrire una panoramica delle novità, Musicletter.it utilizza le informazioni rese disponibile da Discogs e Metacritic, i siti dedicati alla musica e alle pubblicazioni discografiche. La tabella organizza le informazioni in ordine cronologico, mettendo in evidenza le uscite più recenti.
In questo modo, puoi consultare un elenco aggiornato delle pubblicazioni e orientarti tra le novità discografiche internazionali. L’aggiornamento dei dati consente di seguire l’evoluzione del catalogo e di individuare i titoli aggiunti più di recente.
La tabella interattiva raccoglie le informazioni essenziali per identificare ogni pubblicazione. In particolare, puoi trovare:
L’elenco parte dalle pubblicazioni più recenti e prosegue in ordine cronologico. Puoi quindi esplorare le novità senza dover consultare manualmente più fonti.
Se cerchi un modo semplice per seguire le novità discografiche, questa risorsa ti offre un punto di partenza pratico. La tabella delle ultime uscite discografiche (comprese le ristampe) riunisce le informazioni principali in un unico spazio, facilitando la ricerca di artisti, album e nuove pubblicazioni.
Consulta l’elenco qui sotto per scoprire i dischi più recenti presenti nel database e accedere ai relativi collegamenti per l’acquisto. (La redazione)
|Anno
|Artista
|Titolo disco
|2027
|E. J. & The Echoes
|The Complete Diamond Jim Recordings
|2026
|Various
|Help(2)
|2026
|Darkthrone
|Pre-Historic Metal
|2026
|BTS (4)
|Arirang
|2026
|Lex Legion
|Lex Legion
|2026
|Mitski
|Nothing’s About To Happen To Me
|2026
|Antonín Dvořák, San Francisco Symphony Orchestra*, Seiji Ozawa
|Symphony No.9 "From The New World" / "Carnival" Overture
|2026
|Zappa*
|Zappa '66 Vol. 1: Live At TTG Studios
|2026
|Creepy Nuts
|Legion
|2026
|Fleetwood Mac
|Rumours
|2026
|Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats
|Don't Let It Control You
|2026
|Geologist
|Can I Get A Pack Of Camel Lights?
|2026
|American Steel
|American Steel
|2026
|Marina Sena (2)
|Vício Inerente
|2026
|Barbara Moore
|Bright & Shining
|2026
|Future (4)
|The Real Me
|2026
|Bonobo
|Distance In Static
|2026
|My Chemical Romance
|Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys (Deluxe Edition)
|2026
|Destiny's Child
|The Writing's On The Wall
|2026
|菅野よう子*
|Be Human
|2026
|Elder (2)
|Through Zero
|2026
|Kendrick Lamar
|Section.80
|2026
|Les Joyaux De La Princesse & Regard Extrême
|Die Weiße Rose
|2026
|Sojourner
|Gateways
|2026
|Radio Birdman
|Zeno Beach
|2026
|D.B.S.
|Some Boys Got It, Most Men Don't
|2026
|Holy Holy
|Sweet Bitter Sweet
|2026
|Ahmad Jamal
|At The Jazz Showcase Live In Chicago
|2026
|OneRepublic
|Dreaming Out Loud
|2026
|Alice Kemp
|9 Dreams In Erotic Mourning
|2026
|Ozzy Osbourne
|Retirement Sucks Tour
|2026
|Taylor Swift
|Unreleased & Acoustic
|2026
|Joji
|Piss In The Wind
|2026
|Bebe Rexha
|Dirty Blonde
|2026
|Van Halen
|Live In The USA 1986
|2026
|King Crimson
|2015 Japan Tour Box Part 3: Osaka, Takamatsu, Nagoya Shows
|2026
|Monster Movie
|All Lost
|2026
|Tyler Ballgame
|I Believe In Love
|2026
|Brothel in Belize
|Machine Machine
|2026
|Oasis (2)
|MTV Unplugged
|2026
|Ritual Arcana
|Ritual Arcana
|2026
|Kiss
|Live In Detroit Michigan - Cobo Arena - May 16th, 1975
|2026
|IST IST
|Dagger
|2026
|U2
|Zoo TV Ahoy
|2026
|DJ Wicked
|Dark Symphony EP
|2026
|The Cure
|Primavera Sound Barcelona 2026
|2026
|Ellis Dee
|Synthetic Disco / Atmosphere
|2026
|Kiss
|Troubadour
|2026
|Zørza
|IEI
|2026
|Michael Sweet
|The Master Plan
|2026
|BTS (4)
|Swim
|2026
|Пилот
|Осень
|2026
|Charlotte Martin
|Rarities .11 (Behemoth Edition)
|2026
|David Byrne, The Tosca Strings
|Austin 2002 (The Classic Radio Broadcast)
|2026
|Freikorps
|Rock Gegen Links
|2026
|Erotic Biljan And His Heretics
|Practical Sinners
|2026
|Tommy Who, DeltaBeats (2)
|Spiritwalker
|2026
|Angstrom Antics
|Library Music Vol. IV - Instrumentals 2019 - 2023
|2026
|Mors Verum
|Canvas
|2026
|Casual (2)
|El Joc De L'Ombra
|2026
|clyde. & Damn Skippy
|I Don't Drink
|2026
|Сергей Беликов
|Родник
|2026
|Jim Chaos & The Gutter Dolls
|Antisocial Masturbator
|2026
|Dave Edmunds
|Riff Raff
|2026
|GAIA-X
|Into the Heliosphere
|2026
|Pantishe
|Panti Gōsuto
|2026
|Dissecting Table
|Debugging
|2026
|DJ Fudge*
|The Heat Of Your Body
|2026
|Jessie J = 潔西 J*
|Don't Tease Me With A Good Time = 別拿快樂敷衍我
|2026
|Spirit, Flesh & Bone
|A Shattered, Silent Yell / That's Not a Comet (That's Me Looking at You)
|2026
|Loose Teeth (3)
|Ladies Night
|2026
|Alice Broadhurst & The Zappacord Band
|The Bootleg Tapes: Live at the Giraffe's Palace '26
|2026
|Altú Pagánách, Ordiman (2)
|Sleeping For A Thousand Years In Ordiman
|2026
|Fish
|Reichenbach
|2026
|Judas Priest
|Metalhead
|2026
|dgnr8
|Bruises
|2026
|Soundskag
|Soundskag
|2026
|Adrian Benegas
|Mil Lunas
|2026
|Graham Nash With Dave Mason
|Seton Hall University 1973
|2026
|The Rad Man
|Herzliebster Jesu
|2026
|Infinite Dimensions
|Mr. Hardcore
|2026
|Infinite Dimensions
|Quarter Love
|2026
|Austin Ashtin
|Caramel
|2026
|Фотокарточки
|Возвращение домой
|2026
|Tuna Can (3)
|Locust Swarms 2
|2026
|Martyr In The Sand
|معاقبة [Punish]
|2026
|Xquisite Korpse
|Soma
|2026
|W.A.S.P.
|Electric Circus In Scandinavium 1986-11-15
|2026
|Raid!! Over Lawrence
|Fat And Rude Monopad Dude
|2026
|Sweet Georgie Feat. Tosha Marie*
|Mood (Dr Packer Remixes)
|2026
|Dusty Feet Band
|Smoke Over Gold
|2026
|Last Nubian & Goldbar Feat. Josh Leon Wray
|Dance Together (Sean McCabe Remixes)
|2026
|Dusty Feet Band
|Tin Skin Tales
|2026
|Verrottet
|Das Tor Zur Hölle
|2026
|10&Change Feat Michelle Weeks
|We Will Learn
|2026
|The Quiet Force
|coda
|2026
|TM3*
|We're Part Of The Crew
|2026
|T.Markakis, Manuel Kane
|Release Yourself (B&S Concept Remix)
|2026
|Jethro Tull
|Night In Adelaide
|2026
|Jethro Tull
|Night In Sydney (2nd Night)
|2026
|Soundskag
|Soundskag
|2026
|Adrian Benegas
|Mil Lunas
|2026
|Graham Nash With Dave Mason
|Seton Hall University 1973
|2026
|The Rad Man
|Herzliebster Jesu
|2026
|Infinite Dimensions
|Mr. Hardcore
|2026
|Infinite Dimensions
|Quarter Love
|2026
|Austin Ashtin
|Caramel
|2026
|Mark Lower, Mishell Ivon
|Light It Up
|2026
|Doro
|Winter Flame
|2026
|Фотокарточки
|Возвращение домой
|2026
|Tuna Can (3)
|Locust Swarms 2
|2026
|Martyr In The Sand
|معاقبة [Punish]
|2026
|Xquisite Korpse
|Soma
|2026
|БІРОЛ
|Amplitude
|2026
|W.A.S.P.
|Electric Circus In Scandinavium 1986-11-15
|2026
|Raid!! Over Lawrence
|Fat And Rude Monopad Dude
|2026
|Sweet Georgie Feat. Tosha Marie*
|Mood (Dr Packer Remixes)
|2026
|Dusty Feet Band
|Smoke Over Gold
|2026
|Last Nubian & Goldbar Feat. Josh Leon Wray
|Dance Together (Sean McCabe Remixes)
|2026
|Dusty Feet Band
|Tin Skin Tales
|2026
|Verrottet
|Das Tor Zur Hölle
|2026
|10&Change Feat Michelle Weeks
|We Will Learn
|2026
|The Quiet Force
|coda
|2026
|TM3*
|We're Part Of The Crew
|2026
|T.Markakis, Manuel Kane
|Release Yourself (B&S Concept Remix)
|2026
|Jethro Tull
|Night In Adelaide
|2026
|Jethro Tull
|Night In Sydney (2nd Night)
|2026
|Pendulum (3)
|Hold Your Colour (MRJay-Remix)
|2026
|Tommy Glasses
|Searching
|2026
|Rodrigo Ha-Kohēn
|The Khalilan, Vol. 2
|2026
|Chris Burton (9)
|Døgnfluer
|2026
|Lea Romea
|Bobler
|2026
|Barbara Moore
|Bright & Shining
|2026
|Ashford & Simpson
|Stay Free (Joe Claussell Mix)
|2026
|Les Joyaux De La Princesse & Regard Extrême
|Die Weiße Rose
|2026
|Holy Holy
|Sweet Bitter Sweet
|2026
|Alice Kemp
|9 Dreams In Erotic Mourning
|2026
|Kristian Olsson
|Genfärd
|2026
|Bebe Rexha
|Dirty Blonde
|2026
|King Crimson
|2015 Japan Tour Box Part 3: Osaka, Takamatsu, Nagoya Shows
|2026
|Monster Movie
|All Lost
|2026
|Tyler Ballgame
|I Believe In Love
|2026
|Kiss
|Live In Detroit Michigan - Cobo Arena - May 16th, 1975
|2026
|IST IST
|Dagger
|2026
|DJ Wicked
|Dark Symphony EP
|2026
|Ellis Dee
|Synthetic Disco / Atmosphere
|2026
|Wifeswap
|Digging
|2026
|Overhead, The Albatross
|Lads With Sticks / Mr. Dog / Think, Thank, Thunk.
|2026
|Drive Your Plow Over The Bones Of The Dead
|Collected
|2026
|Zørza
|IEI
|2026
|Ingested
|Denigration
|2026
|Michael Sweet
|The Master Plan
|2026
|Mike Oldfield
|The Complete Knebworth '80 Broadcast
|2026
|Cannibal Corpse
|Kill
|2026
|Destruction
|Release From Agony = リリース・フロム・アゴニー
|2026
|Douwe Bob
|Outcast Town
|2026
|Galactic Embrace
|Happy Collapse
|2026
|The Professionals (7)
|Live 1982
|2026
|Type O Negative
|World Coming Down Tour
|2026
|Kiss
|Kiss Kruise Land Locked In Vegas - Acoustic Kick Off
|2026
|Skok (3)
|Skam
|2026
|Tony Carey's Planet P Project*
|Levittown
|2026
|Raw Addict / Necropsy Odor
|Raw Addict / Necropsy Odor
|2026
|Warspawn (2)
|Immaculate Objection
|2026
|Hatewave
|Anthology 1996-1999
|2026
|The Long Winters
|Ultimatum
|2026
|Yungblud (3)
|Rock Werchter 2025
|2026
|Metallica
|Broadway Jack's '83
|2026
|Nirvana
|Club Dreamerz Chicago 1989
|2026
|Josep Xortó, The Congosound
|Això Que Sona És Nostre - Maxi-Single
|2026
|Elvis Presley
|Grab Hold, February, 1970
|2026
|Daisy Moon
|Spirit Princess
|2026
|Rad Owl / Quit
|Rad Owl / Quit
|2026
|Held.
|Grey
|2026
|Canaan
|For A Bird That Never Flew
|2026
|Steak Number Eight
|The Hutch
|2026
|Millionaires
|Just Got Paid, Lets Get Laid.
|2026
|Death Cab For Cutie
|Punching The Flowers
|2026
|Cepasa
|Серце
|2026
|Bruce Springsteen & The E-Street Band
|May 31, 2025 - Marseille, France
|2026
|Bear (18)
|Anhedonia
|2026
|Paul McCartney
|A Man On The Run Vol. 2 - All It Needs Is A Darn Good Song!
|2026
|Три Кота
|Три Хвоста
|2026
|Cuir (2)
|Monoface
|2026
|The Messthetics And James Brandon Lewis
|Deface The Currency
|2026
|Undulathund
|Undulathund
|2026
|Speak Low*
|One Good Look / Bird's Eye View
|2026
|Bob Lind
|It Oughta Be Easy
|2026
|Queen
|You Are Just Terrific!
|2026
|AC/DC
|Shoot You With Desire
|2026
|Mad X, Tara, Milo Medina
|Feel It / Babylone Time Dun
|2026
|Queen
|Definitive Budokan 1975 1st Night First Live In Japan
|2026
|The Synthesis Co-Operative
|TSCO-OP Volume 1
|2026
|Melanie C
|Sweat
|2026
|Greg Lake, Gary Moore, Tommy Eyre
|Live At The Hammersmith Odeon in London Novenber 5, 1981
|2026
|Gong
|Bright Spirit
|2026
|Various, 足立レイ
|MACHINA MORI
|2026
|Pirmaut x Annerley Gordon
|I Know There's Something Going On
|2026
|Mötley Crüe
|Shout At Donington
|2026
|Marco Antonio Solís
|En Pleno Vuelo
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