Home ARTICOLI 💿 Ultime uscite discografiche: i dischi più recenti 📅
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💿 Ultime uscite discografiche: i dischi più recenti 📅 martedì 13 ottobre 2026

Scopri le ultime uscite discografiche su Musicletter.it. Consulta la tabella aggiornata con i dischi di recente pubblicazione, ordinati cronologicamente grazie alle informazioni rese disponibili da Discogs e Metacritic. Trova anno di pubblicazione, artista e titolo del disco, con collegamenti ad Amazon per consultare le opzioni di acquisto di CD e vinili, comprese le ristampe.

Pubblicato da
✓ REDAZIONE MUSICLETTER.IT
13 Ottobre 2026

Ultime uscite discografiche

Segui Musicletter.it su Google

Vuoi scoprire le ultime uscite discografiche, tra nuovi album, CD e vinili? Su Musicletter.it trovi una tabella aggiornata con le pubblicazioni più recenti dell’anno. Lo strumento ti permette di seguire le novità del mercato musicale e conoscere i dischi appena usciti, grazie alle informazioni rese deispnibili da Discogs e Metacritic.

Le ultime uscite discografiche aggiornate con Discogs e Metacritic

Per offrire una panoramica delle novità, Musicletter.it utilizza le informazioni rese disponibile da Discogs e Metacritic, i siti dedicati alla musica e alle pubblicazioni discografiche. La tabella organizza le informazioni in ordine cronologico, mettendo in evidenza le uscite più recenti.

In questo modo, puoi consultare un elenco aggiornato delle pubblicazioni e orientarti tra le novità discografiche internazionali. L’aggiornamento dei dati consente di seguire l’evoluzione del catalogo e di individuare i titoli aggiunti più di recente.

Come consultare la tabella delle novità musicali

La tabella interattiva raccoglie le informazioni essenziali per identificare ogni pubblicazione. In particolare, puoi trovare:

  • Anno di pubblicazione, per individuare il periodo di riferimento.
  • Nome dell’artista o della band, per riconoscere chi ha pubblicato il disco.
  • Titolo dell’album o della pubblicazione, con un collegamento diretto ad Amazon nella categoria dedicata a CD e vinili, per consultare le opzioni disponibili per l’acquisto.

L’elenco parte dalle pubblicazioni più recenti e prosegue in ordine cronologico. Puoi quindi esplorare le novità senza dover consultare manualmente più fonti.

Scopri i nuovi album, CD e vinili

Se cerchi un modo semplice per seguire le novità discografiche, questa risorsa ti offre un punto di partenza pratico. La tabella delle ultime uscite discografiche (comprese le ristampe) riunisce le informazioni principali in un unico spazio, facilitando la ricerca di artisti, album e nuove pubblicazioni.

Consulta l’elenco qui sotto per scoprire i dischi più recenti presenti nel database e accedere ai relativi collegamenti per l’acquisto. (La redazione)

martedì 13 ottobre 2026

Ultime uscite discografiche (Metacritic)

Anno
Artista
Titolo disco
2026
Land Of Talk
LASTS Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Sufjan Stevens
Worst Christmas Ever! Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Various Artists
Heart Of Gold: The Songs Of Neil Young, Vol. 2 - Out Of The Blue Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Lorenzo Senni
All Ages Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Skepta
The Fork And Knife Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Lael Neale
As Killers Do Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Eels
COOKIE HAPPENED Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Richard Thompson
Hippies, Thugs And Heroes Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
The Avalanches
No Bad Memories Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Max Richter
While The Flood Rages Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Rachel Chinouriri
I think I spoke too soon Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Holy Motors
Heaven's Night Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Geologist
The Sirens Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Fontaines D.C.
Dopamine Chamber Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Randy Travis
Same Old Way Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Kali Malone
Burning Song Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Desperate Journalist
Gilding The Lily Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Ministry
Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery), Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Slayyyter
Wor$t Man In America Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Nickelback
Everything Under The Sun Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
La Roux
Old Flames Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Queens Of The Stone Age
Perfecth Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Shygirl
Swallow! Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Stephen Steinbrink
In A Split Mirror Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Steven Wilson
Requiem For A Village Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
The Big Moon
Forever Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Tv Priest
Cartoons Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Ane Brun
I Thought We Were The Same Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Various Artists
Heart Of Gold: The Songs Of Neil Young, Vol. 3 - Into The Black Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Boys Noize
7LLVSION Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Masayoshi Fujita
Forest Of Tranquility Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Bryan Adams
How's It Goin' Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Royal Blood
Dead Company Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Cult Of Luna
In The Shadow Of Your Shadow Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Donato Dozzy
Astro Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Django Django
Doveland Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Morphine
Morphine Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Kings Of Leon
O My Beloved Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Soak
decembers Disponibile anche su Amazon
2026
Dummy
do you love the color of the sky? Disponibile anche su Amazon
Ultime uscite discografiche (Discogs)
Anno Artista Titolo disco
2027 E. J. & The Echoes The Complete Diamond Jim Recordings
2026 Various Help(2)
2026 Darkthrone Pre-Historic Metal
2026 BTS (4) Arirang
2026 Lex Legion Lex Legion
2026 Mitski Nothing’s About To Happen To Me
2026 Antonín Dvořák, San Francisco Symphony Orchestra*, Seiji Ozawa Symphony No.9 "From The New World" / "Carnival" Overture
2026 Zappa* Zappa '66 Vol. 1: Live At TTG Studios
2026 Creepy Nuts Legion
2026 Fleetwood Mac Rumours
2026 Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats Don't Let It Control You
2026 Geologist Can I Get A Pack Of Camel Lights?
2026 American Steel American Steel
2026 Marina Sena (2) Vício Inerente
2026 Barbara Moore Bright & Shining
2026 Future (4) The Real Me
2026 Bonobo Distance In Static
2026 My Chemical Romance Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys (Deluxe Edition)
2026 Destiny's Child The Writing's On The Wall
2026 菅野よう子* Be Human
2026 Elder (2) Through Zero
2026 Kendrick Lamar Section.80
2026 Les Joyaux De La Princesse & Regard Extrême Die Weiße Rose
2026 Sojourner Gateways
2026 Radio Birdman Zeno Beach
2026 D.B.S. Some Boys Got It, Most Men Don't
2026 Holy Holy Sweet Bitter Sweet
2026 Ahmad Jamal At The Jazz Showcase Live In Chicago
2026 OneRepublic Dreaming Out Loud
2026 Alice Kemp 9 Dreams In Erotic Mourning
2026 Ozzy Osbourne Retirement Sucks Tour
2026 Taylor Swift Unreleased & Acoustic
2026 Joji Piss In The Wind
2026 Bebe Rexha Dirty Blonde
2026 Van Halen Live In The USA 1986
2026 King Crimson 2015 Japan Tour Box Part 3: Osaka, Takamatsu, Nagoya Shows
2026 Monster Movie All Lost
2026 Tyler Ballgame I Believe In Love
2026 Brothel in Belize Machine Machine
2026 Oasis (2) MTV Unplugged
2026 Ritual Arcana Ritual Arcana
2026 Kiss Live In Detroit Michigan - Cobo Arena - May 16th, 1975
2026 IST IST Dagger
2026 U2 Zoo TV Ahoy
2026 DJ Wicked Dark Symphony EP
2026 The Cure Primavera Sound Barcelona 2026
2026 Ellis Dee Synthetic Disco / Atmosphere
2026 Kiss Troubadour
2026 Zørza IEI
2026 Michael Sweet The Master Plan
2026 BTS (4) Swim
2026 Пилот Осень
2026 Charlotte Martin Rarities .11 (Behemoth Edition)
2026 David Byrne, The Tosca Strings Austin 2002 (The Classic Radio Broadcast)
2026 Freikorps Rock Gegen Links
2026 Erotic Biljan And His Heretics Practical Sinners
2026 Tommy Who, DeltaBeats (2) Spiritwalker
2026 Angstrom Antics Library Music Vol. IV - Instrumentals 2019 - 2023
2026 Mors Verum Canvas
2026 Casual (2) El Joc De L'Ombra
2026 clyde. & Damn Skippy I Don't Drink
2026 Сергей Беликов Родник
2026 Jim Chaos & The Gutter Dolls Antisocial Masturbator
2026 Dave Edmunds Riff Raff
2026 GAIA-X Into the Heliosphere
2026 Pantishe Panti Gōsuto
2026 Dissecting Table Debugging
2026 DJ Fudge* The Heat Of Your Body
2026 Jessie J = 潔西 J* Don't Tease Me With A Good Time = 別拿快樂敷衍我
2026 Spirit, Flesh & Bone A Shattered, Silent Yell / That's Not a Comet (That's Me Looking at You)
2026 Loose Teeth (3) Ladies Night
2026 Alice Broadhurst & The Zappacord Band The Bootleg Tapes: Live at the Giraffe's Palace '26
2026 Altú Pagánách, Ordiman (2) Sleeping For A Thousand Years In Ordiman
2026 Fish Reichenbach
2026 Judas Priest Metalhead
2026 dgnr8 Bruises
2026 Soundskag Soundskag
2026 Adrian Benegas Mil Lunas
2026 Graham Nash With Dave Mason Seton Hall University 1973
2026 The Rad Man Herzliebster Jesu
2026 Infinite Dimensions Mr. Hardcore
2026 Infinite Dimensions Quarter Love
2026 Austin Ashtin Caramel
2026 Фотокарточки Возвращение домой
2026 Tuna Can (3) Locust Swarms 2
2026 Martyr In The Sand معاقبة [Punish]
2026 Xquisite Korpse Soma
2026 W.A.S.P. Electric Circus In Scandinavium 1986-11-15
2026 Raid!! Over Lawrence Fat And Rude Monopad Dude
2026 Sweet Georgie Feat. Tosha Marie* Mood (Dr Packer Remixes)
2026 Dusty Feet Band Smoke Over Gold
2026 Last Nubian & Goldbar Feat. Josh Leon Wray Dance Together (Sean McCabe Remixes)
2026 Dusty Feet Band Tin Skin Tales
2026 Verrottet Das Tor Zur Hölle
2026 10&Change Feat Michelle Weeks We Will Learn
2026 The Quiet Force coda
2026 TM3* We're Part Of The Crew
2026 T.Markakis, Manuel Kane Release Yourself (B&S Concept Remix)
2026 Jethro Tull Night In Adelaide
2026 Jethro Tull Night In Sydney (2nd Night)
2026 Soundskag Soundskag
2026 Adrian Benegas Mil Lunas
2026 Graham Nash With Dave Mason Seton Hall University 1973
2026 The Rad Man Herzliebster Jesu
2026 Infinite Dimensions Mr. Hardcore
2026 Infinite Dimensions Quarter Love
2026 Austin Ashtin Caramel
2026 Mark Lower, Mishell Ivon Light It Up
2026 Doro Winter Flame
2026 Фотокарточки Возвращение домой
2026 Tuna Can (3) Locust Swarms 2
2026 Martyr In The Sand معاقبة [Punish]
2026 Xquisite Korpse Soma
2026 БІРОЛ Amplitude
2026 W.A.S.P. Electric Circus In Scandinavium 1986-11-15
2026 Raid!! Over Lawrence Fat And Rude Monopad Dude
2026 Sweet Georgie Feat. Tosha Marie* Mood (Dr Packer Remixes)
2026 Dusty Feet Band Smoke Over Gold
2026 Last Nubian & Goldbar Feat. Josh Leon Wray Dance Together (Sean McCabe Remixes)
2026 Dusty Feet Band Tin Skin Tales
2026 Verrottet Das Tor Zur Hölle
2026 10&Change Feat Michelle Weeks We Will Learn
2026 The Quiet Force coda
2026 TM3* We're Part Of The Crew
2026 T.Markakis, Manuel Kane Release Yourself (B&S Concept Remix)
2026 Jethro Tull Night In Adelaide
2026 Jethro Tull Night In Sydney (2nd Night)
2026 Pendulum (3) Hold Your Colour (MRJay-Remix)
2026 Tommy Glasses Searching
2026 Rodrigo Ha-Kohēn The Khalilan, Vol. 2
2026 Chris Burton (9) Døgnfluer
2026 Lea Romea Bobler
2026 Barbara Moore Bright & Shining
2026 Ashford & Simpson Stay Free (Joe Claussell Mix)
2026 Les Joyaux De La Princesse & Regard Extrême Die Weiße Rose
2026 Holy Holy Sweet Bitter Sweet
2026 Alice Kemp 9 Dreams In Erotic Mourning
2026 Kristian Olsson Genfärd
2026 Bebe Rexha Dirty Blonde
2026 King Crimson 2015 Japan Tour Box Part 3: Osaka, Takamatsu, Nagoya Shows
2026 Monster Movie All Lost
2026 Tyler Ballgame I Believe In Love
2026 Kiss Live In Detroit Michigan - Cobo Arena - May 16th, 1975
2026 IST IST Dagger
2026 DJ Wicked Dark Symphony EP
2026 Ellis Dee Synthetic Disco / Atmosphere
2026 Wifeswap Digging
2026 Overhead, The Albatross Lads With Sticks / Mr. Dog / Think, Thank, Thunk.
2026 Drive Your Plow Over The Bones Of The Dead Collected
2026 Zørza IEI
2026 Ingested Denigration
2026 Michael Sweet The Master Plan
2026 Mike Oldfield The Complete Knebworth '80 Broadcast
2026 Cannibal Corpse Kill
2026 Destruction Release From Agony = リリース・フロム・アゴニー
2026 Douwe Bob Outcast Town
2026 Galactic Embrace Happy Collapse
2026 The Professionals (7) Live 1982
2026 Type O Negative World Coming Down Tour
2026 Kiss Kiss Kruise Land Locked In Vegas - Acoustic Kick Off
2026 Skok (3) Skam
2026 Tony Carey's Planet P Project* Levittown
2026 Raw Addict / Necropsy Odor Raw Addict / Necropsy Odor
2026 Warspawn (2) Immaculate Objection
2026 Hatewave Anthology 1996-1999
2026 The Long Winters Ultimatum
2026 Yungblud (3) Rock Werchter 2025
2026 Metallica Broadway Jack's '83
2026 Nirvana Club Dreamerz Chicago 1989
2026 Josep Xortó, The Congosound Això Que Sona És Nostre - Maxi-Single
2026 Elvis Presley Grab Hold, February, 1970
2026 Daisy Moon Spirit Princess
2026 Rad Owl / Quit Rad Owl / Quit
2026 Held. Grey
2026 Canaan For A Bird That Never Flew
2026 Steak Number Eight The Hutch
2026 Millionaires Just Got Paid, Lets Get Laid.
2026 Death Cab For Cutie Punching The Flowers
2026 Cepasa Серце
2026 Bruce Springsteen & The E-Street Band May 31, 2025 - Marseille, France
2026 Bear (18) Anhedonia
2026 Paul McCartney A Man On The Run Vol. 2 - All It Needs Is A Darn Good Song!
2026 Три Кота Три Хвоста
2026 Cuir (2) Monoface
2026 The Messthetics And James Brandon Lewis Deface The Currency
2026 Undulathund Undulathund
2026 Speak Low* One Good Look / Bird's Eye View
2026 Bob Lind It Oughta Be Easy
2026 Queen You Are Just Terrific!
2026 AC/DC Shoot You With Desire
2026 Mad X, Tara, Milo Medina Feel It / Babylone Time Dun
2026 Queen Definitive Budokan 1975 1st Night First Live In Japan
2026 The Synthesis Co-Operative TSCO-OP Volume 1
2026 Melanie C Sweat
2026 Greg Lake, Gary Moore, Tommy Eyre Live At The Hammersmith Odeon in London Novenber 5, 1981
2026 Gong Bright Spirit
2026 Various, 足立レイ MACHINA MORI
2026 Pirmaut x Annerley Gordon I Know There's Something Going On
2026 Mötley Crüe Shout At Donington
2026 Marco Antonio Solís En Pleno Vuelo
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La redazione cura quotidianamente articoli, recensioni e approfondimenti sul panorama musicale italiano e internazionale, con particolare attenzione alla musica indipendente, agli artisti emergenti e ai fenomeni culturali contemporanei. Si occupa inoltre di informazione e approfondimento sull’attualità, sulla cultura, sullo sport e su altri temi di interesse pubblico. Il lavoro redazionale segue un approccio informativo, critico e indipendente, con l’obiettivo di offrire contenuti affidabili, aggiornati e di qualità. Musicletter.it collabora con autori, blogger, giornalisti e contributori per raccontare il presente attraverso prospettive diverse, valorizzando la pluralità delle voci e delle esperienze. Per contatti e informazioni: redazione@musicletter.it oppure musicletter@gmail.com.

Pubblicato da
✓ REDAZIONE MUSICLETTER.IT
13 Ottobre 2026

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