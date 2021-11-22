American Music Awards 2021. Ecco i vincitori.

3 Minuti

Domenica 21 novembre 2021 si è svolta al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles la 49esima edizione degli American Music Awards (in sigla AMAs).

Su tutti hanno trionfato i coreani BTS (Artist of the Year; Favorite Pop Duo or Group; Favorite Pop Song) e le rapper statunitensi Doja Cat (Collaboration of the Year; Favorite Female R&B Artist; Favorite R&B Album) e Megan Thee Stallion (Favorite Trending Song; Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist; Favorite Hip-Hop Album) che si sono portati a casa tre premi ciascuno.

A seguire con due premi Bad Bunny (Favorite Male Latin Artist; Favorite Latin Album), Carrie Underwood (Favorite Female Country Artist; Favorite Inspirational Artist) e Gabby Barrett (Favorite Country Album; Favorite Country Song) e Taylor Swift (Favorite Female Pop Artist; Favorite Pop Album).

Premiati infine Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga (Favorite Latin Duo or Group), Becky G (Favorite Female Latin Artist), Cardi B (Favorite Hip-Hop Song), Dan + Shay (Favorite Country Duo or Group), Drake (Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist), Ed Sheeran (Favorite Male Pop Artist), Kali Uchis (Favorite Latin Song), Kanye West (Favorite Gospel Artist), Lil Nas X (Favorite Music Video), Luke Bryan (Favorite Male Country Artist), Machine Gun Kelly (Favorite Rock Artist), Marshmello (Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist), Olivia Rodrigo (New Artist of the Year), Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) (Favorite R&B Song), SZA (Collaboration of the Year), The Weeknd (Favorite Male R&B Artist).

Sono tornati a casa mani vuote i nostri Måneskin, candidati nella categoria Favorite Trending Song, che si sono presentati alla premiazione in smoking.

Vincitori degli American Music Awards 2021 per categoria

Artist of the Year: BTS

New Artist of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo

Collaboration of the Year: Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Favorite Trending Song: Megan Thee Stallion “Body”

Favorite Music Video: Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Favorite Male Pop Artist: Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Pop Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group: BTS

Favorite Pop Album: Taylor Swift “evermore”

Favorite Pop Song: BTS “Butter”

Favorite Male Country Artist: Luke Bryan

Favorite Female Country Artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay

Favorite Country Album: Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”

Favorite Country Song: Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Drake

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”

Favorite Hip-Hop Song: Cardi B “Up”

Favorite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Favorite Female R&B Artist: Doja Cat

Favorite R&B Album: Doja Cat “Planet Her”

Favorite R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite Female Latin Artist: Becky G

Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Favorite Latin Album: Bad Bunny “EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO”

Favorite Latin Song: Kali Uchis “telepatía”

Favorite Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Inspirational Artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Marshmello

