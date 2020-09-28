I Sault sono un anonimo collettivo britannico che mettono al centro la secolare questione razziale dei neri. Lo fanno attraverso una riuscitissima miscela sonora a base di r’n’b, soul, blues, jazz, funk, afrobeat, house e molto altro ancora.
We all know black is beautiful
You know, well now you do
Black is excellent too
In me, in you
Black is shiny and new
Black is older than earth
All at the same damn time
Black is sweet
Black is ours
Black is love
Black is God
God is us
Don’t be afraid
We can make a change and we can make it different
The anger, it breaks my heart to see this and then we know we have to try
Please let the right people do what they have to
You be strong, educate yourself, powerful
Learn when you grow up, be your own master
You can be your own boss
You can have your own company, you can have your own business
You don’t need to work for anyone but yourself
(da “Black is“)
Una musica black, alle origini del pop contemporaneo, che i Sault hanno messo in evidenza – anche sulla scia del movimento #BlackLivesMatter – attraverso produzioni sulla lunga distanza come 5 e 7, pubblicati il 5 maggio e il 27 settembre 2019, attirando subito l’attenzione di pubblico e critica specializzata.
Nonostante gli apprezzamenti e il successo però, il collettivo inglese ha proseguito per la sua strada evitando, per quanto possibile, qualsiasi interazione con i media, mettendo in Rete altri due dischi: Untitled (Black is) e Untitled (Rise), rispettivamente il 19 giugno e il 18 settembre 2020. (La redazione)
5 (2019)
7 (2019)
Untitled – Black is (2020)
Untitled – Rise (2020)