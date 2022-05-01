Il tour di Fantastic Negrito. Concerti

1 Minuto

Vincitore di ben tre Grammy Awards, il cantautore e chitarrista statunitense Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz – noto al grande pubblico come Fantastic Negrito – è uno dei nomi di punta della scena r&b e blues contemporanea.

Dopo il suo ultimo album in studio, Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? del 2020, e in attesa di pubblicare un nuovo lavoro discografico, Fantastic Negrito è in tournée mondiale. (La redazione)