Il tour di Fantastic Negrito. Concerti

Vincitore di ben tre Grammy Awards, il cantautore e chitarrista statunitense Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz – noto al grande pubblico come Fantastic Negrito – è uno dei nomi di punta della scena r&b e blues contemporanea.
Dopo il suo ultimo album in studio, Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? del 2020, e in attesa di pubblicare un nuovo lavoro discografico, Fantastic Negrito è in tournée mondiale. (La redazione)
- Sab Mag 21 2022Pure Imagination Festival 2022
Watson Lake Park, Prescott, AZ, US
- Ven Mag 27 - 29 2022BottleRock Festival 2022
Napa, CA, US
- Ven Giu 10 2022Fantastic Negrito
The UC Theatre, Berkeley, CA, US
- Mar Giu 14 2022Fantastic Negrito
Aladdin Theater, Portland, OR, US
- Mer Giu 15 2022Fantastic Negrito
Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA, US
- Gio Giu 16 - 19 2022Sound Of Music Festival 2022
Sound of Music Festival, Burlington, ON, Canada
- Lun Giu 20 2022Fantastic Negrito
The Sinclair, Cambridge, MA, US
- Mar Giu 21 2022Fantastic Negrito
The Ardmore Music Hall, Ardmore, PA, US
- Mer Giu 22 2022Fantastic Negrito
9:30 Club, Washington, DC, US
- Gio Giu 23 - 26 2022Electric Forest Festival 2022
Double JJ Ranch & Golf Resort, Rothbury, MI, US
